The primary election is just around the corner on Tuesday, June 7, below are some of the items voters can expect to see on their ballot.
Statewide ballot questions
Amendment C is a statewide ballot question that would require a 60 percent supermajority vote to approve any ballot measures that would increase taxes or fees or that would require the state to appropriate $10 million or more in the first five fiscal years.
Voting yes supports Amendment C and raises the voting requirement to 60 percent for certain ballot measures.
Voting no opposes Amendment C and keeps all ballot measures at a simple majority of 51 percent to pass.
SD Senate Dist. 24
Incumbent State Sen. Mary Duvall (R) is running for reelection against challenger Jim Mehlhaff (R) in District 24.
More information about Duvall can be found at: maryduvall.net/
More information about Mehlhaff can be found at: jimmehlhaff.com/
SD House Dist. 24
Four Republican candidates are running for two open seats in the South Dakota House for District 24.
Incumbent State reps. Mike Weisgram and Will Mortenson are running for reelection against challengers Jim Sheehan and Mary Weinheimer.
More information about Mortenson can be found at: willmortenson.com/
More information about Sheehan at: facebook.com/jimsheehan24
More information about Weinheimer can be found at: 4maryweinheimer.com/
More information about Weisgram can be found at: mikeweisgram.com/
South Dakota Governor
Incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is running for a second term against challenger State Rep. Steven Haugaard (R).
Noem previously served in the U.S. and South Dakota House of Representatives before becoming governor.
Haugaard currently represents district 10 in the state house of representatives.
State Rep. Jamie Smith (D) is running for governor as the Democratic candidate. Smith currently serves as the minority leader in the state house of representatives.
More information about Haugaard can be found here: stevehaugaard.com/
More information about Noem can be found here: kristinoem.com/
More information about Smith can be found here: smithforgov.org/
Hughes County Commission
Four Republican candidates are running for Hughes County Commissioner at large positions. The candidates are incumbent Bill Abernathy, Travis Dovre, Rob Fines and Incumbent Connie Hohn.
PSD Board of Education
Four non-partisan candidates are running for two open seats on the Pierre School District School Board.
The candidates are incumbent Joan Adams, Sandra Douvier, Jessica Lewis and Bree Oatman.
More about the candidates can be found in the Capital Journal’s Q&A on the front page.
Stanley County Sheriff
Three Republican candidates are running for Stanley County Sheriff. The candidates are incumbent Bradley Rathbun and challengers Brandon Fleagle and Gary Nickerson.
Stanley County Commission
Three seats on the Stanley County Commission are currently open. Only the District 1 seat is contested between incumbent Craig Heller and challenger Bill Shrader.
US Senate
Incumbent U.S. Sen. John Thune (R) is seeking reelection to the U.S. Senate. Thune is challenged by Mark Mowry (R) and Bruce Whalen (R).
Brian Bengs (D) is running as the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.
More information about Bengs can be found here: bengsforsenate.com/
More information about Mowry can be found here: mowryforsenate.com/
More information about Thune can be found here: thune.senate.gov/public/
More information about Whalen can be found here: whalenforussenate.com/
US House
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R) is running for reelection against challenger State Rep. Taffy Howard (R).
Johnson has served in the House since 2019 and formerly served on the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
Howard has represented District 33 in the South Dakota House since 2017. She previously served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.
More information about Howard can be found at: taffyhoward.com/
More information about Johnson can be found at: dustyjohnson.house.gov/
