An inmate at the state Women's Prison in Pierre told a judge she did methamphetamine behind bars for her safety.

Hughes County Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Bobbi Rank didn't agree and sentenced Cherie Mayes, 39, to three additional years in prison on Monday. The sentence, however, will run concurrently with her current four-year sentence for felony drug possession.

