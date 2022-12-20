An inmate at the state Women's Prison in Pierre told a judge she did methamphetamine behind bars for her safety.
Hughes County Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Bobbi Rank didn't agree and sentenced Cherie Mayes, 39, to three additional years in prison on Monday. The sentence, however, will run concurrently with her current four-year sentence for felony drug possession.
Mayes was among 15 inmates who tested positive for using meth between Dec. 23 and Jan. 29 inside the women's prison, according to testimony.
"She felt like if she didn't do it in that prison or any prison, she would be called a rat if anything goes wrong," Attorney George Johnson said about his client. "She could do it and no one gets caught, or by not doing it, could be labeled a rat. She was still labeled a rat."
Mayes told the judge she has repeatedly failed kicking the meth habit, but doesn't plan to use it again.
"I did make a bad decision," she told Rank. "I did screw up and I did use. I honestly thought I was making the best decision for me and my safety. Violent things happen in prison."
"I don't fully buy her argument," Rank responded.
Johnson told the judge that Mayes was among only a few of the suspected prison meth users who talked to investigators. Mayes had the least amount of the drug in her system compared to the other inmates.
"She made admissions at the time," Johnson said. "Somebody brought her a tablet with meth powder on it and she ingested it and then went to sleep."
"She didn't do it to get in the meth business," he continued.
Rank had the option to sentence Mayes to 10 years, but Johnson asked for less time.
"My client's record is tainted with mistakes," he said. "I think she carries fear with this many co-defendants. They are blaming her as the rat when it was their urine tests that outed them in this situation."
No one from the state Department of Corrections returned a phone call or email.
Co-defendant Rachel Coleman, 35, was also sentenced to two years in prison on Monday. Coleman is serving 39 years for causing life-threatening injuries to a state trooper after hitting him with her vehicle. She will serve the sentence concurrently and be up for parole in 2039, according to court records.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
