A Jericho March is planned for Sunday at the State Capitol in Pierre. Jericho March is a pro-President Donald Trump Christian organization.
According to Leah Svendsen of the Bureau of Administration, Jericho March has a permit to protest outside the Capitol and they have been doing so every Sunday since December. According to the group’s website, “peaceful and prayerful” Jericho Marches have occurred nationwide after the November 2020 presidential election protesting its integrity.
“Our mission is peace and prayer. It is the mission and goal of Jericho March to exercise and pray for our religious freedoms and other freedoms under the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States,” according to a statement on Jericho March’s website.
A more recent statement posted Jan. 14 further clarifies, “Jericho March is a peaceful prayer march where people of Judeo-Christian faith pray together, sing songs, and blow shofars. In light of public reports of possible future armed protests by violent groups, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of individuals and groups publically praying together, Jericho March cautions praying people to suspend local self-led prayer marches at this time until public security and safety can be guaranteed and restored. Jericho March asks all people of faith to continue to pray and fast for unity and peace in our nation at noon every day from wherever they are.”
According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety public information officer Tony Mangan, while DPS does not discuss security issues, when Jericho Marches have happened in the past, no arrests were made.
“Jericho March has a history of totally peaceful marches and we have not, did not, and never will condone violence or destruction,” the website reads.
“Any information to the contrary is defamatory, baseless, and a direct attack on the First Amendment freedoms we enjoy as people of faith. May God bring peace and unity across the United States of America.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.