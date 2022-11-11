Grads
Judge Christina Klinger prepares to open the floor to Justin Severson, Coy Reinhard, Tate Thorpe and Todd Edwards during the Problem Solving Court's graduation at the Stanley County Courthouse on Wednesday.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

There was a packed gallery at the Stanley County Courthouse on Wednesday as the Problem Solving Court marked four new graduates completing its program.

The state’s Problem Solving Courts are an intensive five-phase program for those facing prison sentences for drug- and DUI-related offenses. The program doesn’t allow sex offenders, violent offenders or those with controlled substance distribution charges to participate.

Stanley County State's Attorney Tom Maher and Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan trade places in talking to the four Problem Solving Court's graduates, offering encouragement to continue making progress.

