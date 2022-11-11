There was a packed gallery at the Stanley County Courthouse on Wednesday as the Problem Solving Court marked four new graduates completing its program.
The state’s Problem Solving Courts are an intensive five-phase program for those facing prison sentences for drug- and DUI-related offenses. The program doesn’t allow sex offenders, violent offenders or those with controlled substance distribution charges to participate.
South Dakota has Problem Solving Courts covering drug, DUI, mental health and veterans courts. In central South Dakota’s Sixth Circuit, the state only offers Drug Court and DUI Court to Stanley and Hughes county residents at the Stanley County Courthouse.
The Problem Solving Courts reported a statewide 18 percent recidivism rate in a 2020 report, with 18.75 percent in Hughes and Stanley counties in a 2019 report. The South Dakota Department of Corrections reported the state’s total adult recidivism rate as of 2016 was 44 percent at the 36-month mark in its 2018 report.
South Dakota defines recidivism as a felony conviction occurring within three years of drug court graduation.
Judge Christina Klinger presides over the Sixth Circuit’s Problem Solving Court, having served two years as the primary judge plus an additional year prior as the court’s backup judge.
“This will be the first group that I have gone all the way through with,” Klinger said. “It’s nice to have any group, but certainly, the longer you’re with them, the more you get to know them. The longer you’re with them, the more you get invested in them. It was nice to see. I expect to see them do the work to get there, and you get to be a part of all of that.”
The Wednesday graduation included Coy Reinhard, Tate Thorpe, Todd Edwards and Justin Severson.
On average, the program takes participants 16-18 months to complete, with most finishing within 24 months. But graduation isn’t the end. Participants move to minimal supervision for three months, earning release from the program provided there are no further issues.
Reinhard said he broke down his journey in the program, which began on Sept. 24, 2020, as working his way up to a new birth.
“I just took everything I used to be and followed what the rules were trying to direct me to be and absorbed everything that was being offered,” he said.
Reinhard didn’t try to envision himself standing in front of the court receiving his certificate when he first began. He said he didn’t want to get impatient during the lengthy journey. When the day finally came, Reinhard found it was a good shock that it finally happened.
Klinger said the four graduates stood out to her in having a different mindset when they began, noting they had silent leadership qualities during the program.
“They were all very quiet — I know you might not have been able to tell that yesterday,” Klinger said on Thursday about the graduates’ turns talking to the program’s staff, participants and attendees in the gallery. “They kind of impressed me with how much they talked.”
She added all four would quietly take participants who struggled during the program under their wing and help them on their own to guide them to the right decisions.
“For the first few months, we didn’t even know it was happening,” Klinger said. “They’re very much comfortable with who they are right now, and that’s kind of what we’ve seen them grow into — just very strong and determined.”
She found participants building confidence in themselves is one of the program’s goals, adding it improves recovery and gives them a better chance at sobriety.
“If they’re comfortable enough with themselves, we find that they ask for more help and accept more support,” Klinger said. “So, that’s a huge part of it.”
Edwards found he felt stronger and more confident in his ability to stay sober going forward after graduating on Wednesday. He said he told Klinger at the beginning of the program that he wasn’t worried about the program itself but what would happen after it was over.
Edwards now found that the worry about staying sober once his probation period ends is much smaller.
“For me, them keeping tabs on me daily as much as they did at the beginning kept me sober for a longer period of time,” Edwards said. “And, you know, after a year and a half now, going to the treatment and AA, and just the steps I’ve taken, I see those steps continuing now that I’m done.”
Reinhard found his confidence grew as well, saying the amount of talking they had to do helped him open up more.
“Before this, I was kind of hiding in my shell for the past 20 years almost — pretty much since I got out of high school,” he said. “And this program kind of brought me back out of there.”
Reinhard agreed there was a packed house during Wednesday’s graduation.
“But I was grateful for it,” he said.
Another benefit Reinhard found is that he is more active now than ever before, noting he spends more time on his feet working and exercising.
“I work at a job on my feet all the time, and I’m loving it,” he said. “Before the program, these were all things I was comfortable not trying to do.”
Edwards found his outlook also improved compared to how he used to think. He said he used to view his problem as one surrounding drinking and driving. Now, Edwards realizes it’s not driving that’s the problem, but alcohol. And he found his relationships have improved.
“This has been way more helpful for me than anything that I’ve gone through before,” Edwards said. “Now, I don’t know if that’s because my mindset was different coming into the program than it was before. Like I said, I was never thinking about staying sober before. Unfortunately for me, it took getting the fifth (DUI) to realize drinking was my problem — alcohol was my problem.”
As for moving forward from here, Edwards said he plans to continue attending AA and church services every Sunday.
“Those are things I wasn’t doing before I started the program,” he said. “It’s just a foundation that’s under me now that is solid. It keeps me thinking about where I’m going and what I want.”
