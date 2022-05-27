Five local residents completed a challenging court program on Wednesday at the Stanley County Courthouse as part of their arduous journey to recovery and retaking control of their futures.
The graduates were part of South Dakota’s Problem Solving Courts. Probation officer Mina Bonhorst described the courts as an “intense probation” for those participating.
“People in Drug Court, DUI Court — they come to court every week,” Bonhorst said while with fellow probation officer Tara Huebner on Thursday. “And Tara and I see our people, gosh, I’d say sometimes daily. When they’re first in that Phase 1, we see them at least five times a week.”
Participants must complete the Drug and DUI courts’ five phases to graduate.
Bonhorst said that a person going through traditional probation might only see their officer once per week or even per month.
“But they’re not going to court every week,” she added about people on traditional probation.
The state has multiple components to its Problem Solving Courts — Drug, DUI, Mental Health and Veterans. In the state’s Sixth Circuit, South Dakota only offers Drug Court and DUI Court to Stanley and Hughes County residents facing prison sentences for drug- and DUI-related offenses.
The court meets on Wednesday mornings at the Stanley County Courthouse and has a team comprised of a judge, two probation officers, support staff, court officers, counseling specialists and law enforcement. Bonhorst said sex offenders, violent offenders and those with controlled substance distribution charges are not allowed to participate.
All the participants apply to enter the program and remain in it voluntarily after receiving approval.
Prison impacts
The Sixth Circuit reported drug and DUI charges are among the top 10 offenses in South Dakota and that controlled substance and DUI arrests account for 53 percent of new Department of Corrections admissions.
According to the state’s Problem Solving Courts’ annual report for the 2020 Fiscal Year, graduates statewide had an 18 percent recidivism rate. Bonhorst said the Sixth Circuit’s last report in 2019 found an 18.75 percent recidivism rate for its graduates from Hughes and Stanley counties. In this case, South Dakota defines recidivism as a felony conviction occurring within three years of drug court graduation.
The South Dakota Department of Corrections reported the state’s total adult recidivist rate as of 2016 was 44 percent at the 36-month mark. The 2018 report was the most recent figure available and included any admissions to prison for a new felony conviction, revocation of parole, or suspended sentence supervision.
The Sixth Circuit has had 177 clients since it began in 2009, officially falling under the South Dakota Unified Judicial System in 2012. In 2014, the Sixth Circuit added Drug Court to its DUI Court.
Challenges
On Wednesday, the five graduates took the court’s total successful graduate count to 99 people. The Sixth Circuit has 21 people currently in the program — eight DUI clients and 13 drug clients.
But it’s not an easy process for participants to make it to graduation day. People going through the Problem Solving Courts must perform community service, attend the weekly court hearings, work, undergo regular testing and participate in individual and group counseling sessions. Huebner said participants could expect to commit 15-20 hours per week to meet the program’s requirements, with 10-12 hours specifically toward treatment.
“We do aspects of all areas of their lives,” Huebner said. “They have a required treatment they go to, and we have our team meetings every week. And the counselors are a part of that, the defense attorneys, state’s attorneys, judge, law enforcement and then Mina, Brandi (Holley) and myself out of this office.”
Huebner said the team meetings cover reviewing participants’ progress.
On average, it takes participants 16-18 months to complete the program, and Bonhorst said most participants finish within 24 months. After graduation, participants move to minimal supervision for three months, and if there are no further issues, the court fully releases them from the program.
More ‘involved’ court
During one court session on May 4, participants took turns going before Judge Christina Klinger at the Stanley County Courthouse and updated her on their progress. Klinger had each person report their days-sober count as a final piece of encouragement before they returned to their seats in the empty jury box.
Klinger began with the court in 2019 and became the court’s primary judge in January 2021. She also presides over traditional criminal cases within the judicial system. But Klinger found the Problem Solving Courts hold a special place in her weekly court schedule.
“This is certainly more involved than what a regular criminal case would be,” she said. “A criminal case still involves rehabilitation, but we don’t get involved in where they’re living to that extent or the actual recovery process.”
Klinger and the court’s team must maintain some professional distance to evaluate participants’ progress and whether they are meeting the program’s goals without bias. But the increased interaction does take away some of the anonymity between an offender and court personnel typically found in the traditional justice system. And Klinger found it could make it more challenging and rewarding when presiding over the court.
She found milestones like graduation rewarding to watch. Klinger also found everyday victories like seeing participants make healthy choices or avoid relapse in trying situations rewarding. But she added that there are difficult times like deciding if someone isn’t going to remain in the program.
“There’s been cases where we had to terminate participants,” Klinger said. “That certainly makes it harder because you know them more personally — you know more about their history. And certainly more about their family and why they are where they are.”
Bonhorst and Huebner also found that increased time with the participants brings increased notice to their successes and struggles.
“We build a rapport with them because we’re involved with them in every aspect of their life,” Huebner said. “A lot of times, we like to say that this program isn’t just about doing probation — it’s a holistic approach. So everything in their life, from employment to housing to forming relationships to financial to sober supports.”
And while it’s rewarding for them to see the participants’ successes, Huebner said it also makes the falls harder when they struggle.
Pierre Police Department Chief Jason Jones is among the law enforcement cadre on the court’s team. He found law enforcement’s involvement brings a unique perspective that wouldn’t typically be available in the traditional arrest and court process.
“They get to see law enforcement sitting in the court as a support to them even though we may have been a part of the arrest,” he said. “We can still be a part of the supportive team to watch them rebound and drive forward.”
Jones added that reducing recidivism is always the goal, but he noted that the program’s built-in checks and balances allow the participants to rebound when they stumble along their road to recovery.
“Being part of this court, coming here and shaking their hand, seeing them progress through the phases — hopefully, that can just bolster them in their progress going forward,” he said.
Before leaving in February, Randi Spaid spent 13 years at Capillary Counseling, including seven years with the Problem Solving Courts. She said support among the participants going through the program could play a significant role in finding success in the program.
“Problem Solving Courts and then going through treatment groups and things like that is where you actually find other people who are going through the same things or have been through the same things,” Spaid said. “And you find that support to reach out to when you’re struggling — encouragement, motivation.”
Graduation Day
On Wednesday, the court’s support team, families and past graduates packed the gallery as the five participants took front row seats on the courtroom floor with current clients seated in the jury box behind them.
Klinger introduced each one and invited them to step forward to say a few words and receive their certificates. As with each court session, Klinger had them end their turns with their days-sober count, ranging from 105- to 567-days sober.
Among the graduates was Heidi Vogel, who held her newborn throughout the ceremony.
On Thursday, Vogel said she felt pretty good after making it to her graduation day. She spent about 18 months in the program.
“I mean, it felt like it was going to take forever for graduation to get here, and before I knew it, it was already here,” Vogel said.
She found that being with other people working on their sobriety also helped her. Vogel said being in a small community, she knew some of the participants when she began the program from her time growing up in the area.
“It feels good to see them do good and succeed,” Vogel said. “And being pregnant through the whole program made me more emotional, so I’d cry happy tears to see everybody doing good.”
In addition to shared support, Vogel said the program set more boundaries and goals than someone would find trying to work on their sobriety alone. But for Vogel, her personal determination to work on sobriety made the most significant impact.
“My views on addiction are a little bit different,” she said. “You just got to make the choice. And once I made the choice the last time I got in trouble — it was easy for me. But the program doesn’t just help you sober up. It helps you with life skills like making your decisions about jobs and financial stuff. It just gave me more direction in that.”
