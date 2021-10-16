Kids in the engineering club at the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area got a chance to show off their structural engineering ideas on Wednesday with a bit of help from resources promoting STEM education, staff and teachers.
Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Becky Spoehr said the resources came through the U.S. Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers program.
“Through them, there’s an organization called Missouri Valley Education Consulting, LLC,” she said. “So, we’re able to do a workshop with our teachers and some of our staff to be able to run this program, specifically, which is the engineering earthquake resilience building, which is the program we’re doing now.”
The Boys and Girls club can choose from different topics, but the focus must remain within the STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — fields. Those topics also provide the Boys and Girls Club with a valuable benefit — the ready-made curriculum prevents the organization’s teachers and staff from diverting resources elsewhere to make the program possible. Spoehr said they received supplies, training and a facilitator’s guide to run the course.
“Huge,” she said about the benefits the program provides. “We’re constantly running different programs, and the needs are high on program supplies. So, there are a lot of things that we’re constantly having to refill, you know, repurchase. So, it’s nice to have the support and help through these other outside entities and programs.”
Program Director Kaylee Eckert said the kids enjoyed the program that began in early September.
Teens
The Boys and Girls Club has about 200 kids coming through its building overall, with 13 participating in the optional engineering club.
The engineering club’s programming is open to kids from third grade through teens, but Eckert said it was primarily third and fourth graders participating in this round. But teachers and staff can adapt the curriculum for older kids by providing them a more challenging course to keep their interest.
Spoehr said finding fewer teens participating in Boys and Girls Club programs was a nationwide trend and not specific to Pierre.
“Our teen population has decreased, especially after COVID,” she said. “Just in our community, it’s, you know, kids have jobs and extracurricular activities. They can start driving at 14. So, we typically lose kids to those types of things. There is a movement to build that teen population. We have a beautiful teen room that we want filled, and there are programs that we specifically offer just those teens.”
However, Spoehr and Eckert agreed that there is an ebb and flow for teens, with more coming in during the winter months when it’s cold out.
Some high school juniors and seniors also volunteer as staff members with the organization.
Spoehr said the Boys and Girls Club plans to begin a new STEM-related program for the engineering club in the winter — the engineered recycled racer kit. She said the beefed-up program would have the kids build things out of recycled material. Parents can call or visit for more information for children interested in participating.
Meaningful fun
Eckert said the programs aren’t just about the kids having fun but learning new topics. And Spoehr said the same is true for many of the programs through the Boys and Girls Club.
“A lot of the programs that we do here at the club have that high-yield learning activity so that they’re learning with a purpose or they’re having fun with a purpose,” she said. “There’s always something behind the program so that they’re getting something out of it whether they know it or not — they’re having fun, but they’re also learning.”
Eckert found getting more kids involved in the engineering club’s STEM program was the most challenging part.
“Whether that’s interest or, like I said, we have a lot of stuff that goes on here,” she said. “So, there’s programming throughout the whole day. So, just trying to get kids that want to participate in that specific thing, I think it’s kind of difficult trying to get them interested in it.”
Presentation day
On Wednesday, there was no shortage of interest among the 10 kids presenting their structures to parents, teachers, and staff. Three groups made a structure and incorporated techniques in the construction intended to withstand the shaking experienced during magnitude 7 and higher earthquakes.
Kennedy Elementary second-grade teacher Megan Deal and fifth-grade teacher Carley Lehrke and Boys and Girls Club staff member Lauren Bland led the five-week program.
“It’s a curriculum the three of us went to this summer, we took a training on it, and it’s a lot of things about teaching them that there are engineers that are actually earthquake engineers trying to come up with building codes to make structures, so they are more reliable during earthquakes,” Deal said.
Lehrke said the kids learned about structures through Haiti’s magnitude 7 earthquake and saw how they were affected. From there, she said the kids brainstormed how to make their structures more sturdy under the same conditions.
Deal said the teachers and staff also tied lessons to the bridge currently under construction over the Missouri River.
“Because it’s not every day that they are going to see a bridge be built in our community,” she said.
Deal was also impressed with how the students adapted their structures and the related vocabulary they picked up during the lessons.
“They had some fantastic ideas too,” Bland said. “I was shocked at how many ideas they came up with — I couldn’t even come up with that many.”
Sheena Gross was among the parents watching the kids readying their structures for the presentations.
“She seems to be into it more now that she’s in a higher level at school,” she said about her daughter’s science interest. “It seems fun for her.”
Gross said her daughter was excited throughout the five-week program and took special care to remind her about Wednesday’s presentation.
Each child took a turn explaining features on their group’s structure and why they helped keep the building from collapsing during an earthquake. And at the end of each presentation, they took a turn at demonstrating the structure’s resilience by subjecting it to the equivalent force of a magnitude 7 or higher earthquake.
Each of the kids remained excited before, during and after their presentations, something Spoehr anticipated before the presentations began.
“Anything to showcase their work,” she said about one of the program’s presentations benefits. “Kids are really proud and want to be recognized. So, it’s nice to be able to show and, you know, have some pictures on our Facebook page.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.