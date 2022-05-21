Summer is just beginning for many kids and teens in the Pierre area. While there are lots of fun programs kids can get involved in this summer there aren’t as many programs geared towards teens. And that’s because Pierre teens are contributing to youth centers in a different way by doing a little more work and a little less play.
It’s no surprise that youth centers in Pierre offer lots of great activities for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade in the Pierre area. The South Dakota Discovery Center, the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area, The Oahe Family YMCA, and Fort Pierre’s SC GOLD Program all offer programs and camps for kids that will keep them busy throughout the summer. Most don’t offer activities for teenagers, but teens can volunteer at these youth centers.
Most of the organizations that do offer middle school-aged kids programs or mini camps find less interest and those programs are harder for youth centers to maintain. SC GOLD program Site Director Kristie Maher said many young teens aren’t really looking for those types of programs.
“A 7:30-5:30 program is not really appealing to most sixth, seventh, and eighth graders. They would either like something where they can make money or not have something where somebody is planning their whole day” Maher said.
Other programs have also taken notice of this pattern, Discovery Center Museum Educator Kristine Heinen said that they’re trying something else to try and get more young teens involved.
“Our older camps have been harder to fill,” she said. “We’re trying something new this year and having it in the afternoon so they don’t have to wake up and be here right away in the morning.”
Heinen hopes that it might be easier for those middle schoolers to come to an afternoon program at 1 p.m. rather than at 9 a.m.
Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Rebecca Spoehr said while they do have a handful of teens, they still struggle and that it’s not just a South Dakota issue.
“Our Boys and Girls Club along with every Boys and Girls Club across the nation struggle with teen population,” Spoehr explained.
Spoehr said they have about 10-12 teens a day, but most teens can get pretty busy in the summer.
“We’re seeing lots of kids get jobs at younger ages and there’s a ton of extracurricular activities, so it is hard, but we do want to grow that population,” she said.
But, there are ways that teens can and are helping local youth centers.
“One of the things about our Boys and Girls Club in Pierre is that we don’t have a big college here so our staff is either teachers with the 21st Century Program or they’re juniors and seniors in high school so we’re kind of pulling that teen population and having them as staff,” Spoehr said.
YMCA Chief Executive Officer Aaron Fabel said that their lifeguard program alone has shown a good amount of teen interest for teens who want to get jobs.
“We usually get a dozen or so per class, it depends on the number of instructors we have if we have to limit the class.”
Fabel also said it’s great for teens because they can start building toward their futures.
“It’s a professional position as a professional lifeguard and it looks good on a resume or it’s good for college applications,” Fabel said.
Maher said that while all her positions are full, about 10 of them went to high schoolers.
“Probably three-fourths of my staff are high school students. We generally want them to be 16 and older, but we can hire them at 15,” Maher said.
She also said there are still opportunities for volunteers.
“There would be some volunteer opportunities if a student wanted to be an assistant to our staff and help with a group,” she said.
Heinen says that there’s lots of room for volunteers at the Discovery Center, but it has been difficult to find consistent help.
“We’re always welcoming teenage help, we always have volunteer opportunities,” she said.
One of those opportunities is a program volunteer where teens could help the Discovery Center run camps.
“They can start learning how to do the sky box and learn our star shows. They can run them once they get more comfortable.” Heinen said.
Fabel said the YMCA is always looking to fill positions, one of their volunteer positions is a CIT — Counselor in Training.
“They’re not a staff member but they can volunteer and help assist kids. They can still do the activities as well” he said.
Fabel also said the program is flexible with volunteers, they can work half days, full days or only three days a week.
Heinen said that organizations like these are always willing to help their volunteers.
“If you’re interested in those programs we will do everything we can to keep you interested,” she said.
Heinen even said that they’re always willing to provide resources and that people should give it a shot.
“Try it out, we can get you set up, trained up and you’re always gonna have help.”
There can be times however when finding help from teens can be difficult so a lot of youth centers count on their staff to spread the word about their organizations.
“It’s just like most of us,” Maher explained. “Teenagers don’t want to go into something cold and completely unknown, so if one person likes their job here then they’ll tell somebody who is looking.”
Spoehr said that it helps the Boys and Girls club a lot when they can get more people talking about it.
“Parents can share the awesome programs at the club or teens and their peers can share them with their friends.”
Teen volunteers and workers are not only getting work experience, but Maher said they can also enjoy giving back to their communities.
“You know we’re trying to make the kids happy and help them learn all day so we go on nature walks, we do arts and crafts, we do robotics camps,” she said. “You don’t have to be a kid to think those things are enjoyable.”
Fabel also talked about how it’s about more than just getting kids to stay active.
“We’re giving back to the community, trying to set these kids up for success to be better role models and better citizens in the community,” he said.
Spoehr also felt that teens are making a difference by volunteering at youth centers.
“It’s an awesome environment, really you’re making an impact on a child or group of kids every single day,” she said.
