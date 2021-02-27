A helping hand in times of need: Feeding South Dakota rises to the occasion

On a cold morning in December, a group of four volunteers from Feeding South Dakota unloaded boxes of food outside of the River Cities Transit building in Pierre. Behind them, dozens of cars formed a queue spanning six blocks.
The occasion? Feeding South Dakota’s monthly Mobile Food Pantry delivery.
The pantry is not new to Feeding South Dakota, but the mobile delivery system is. The COVID-19 pandemic has both necessitated new ways of distributing food to families in need, in addition to multiplying the number of people in need of assistance.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, Feeding South Dakota has seen demand increase nearly three fold, according to Jennifer Stensaas, who serves as Feeding South Dakota’s marketing and communications coordinator.
Dean Dayton has been a volunteer at Feeding South Dakota in Pierre for seven years and noted the greater need for the nonprofit’s services. “We just collapse at the end. We’re always short; we don’t get enough volunteers,” he told the Capital Journal during the December distribution.
The increase has remained steady, so the organization is now settling into a new normal.
“We knew when the pandemic started, we were going to be in this for the long haul,” Stensaas said. Even after the public health crisis wanes, she anticipates the food bank will still be busy.
“These are all people benefiting from the extra stimulus money and unemployment payments, but they are still struggling to get their feet back on the ground again. While [South Dakota] still has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, we’re still dealing with folks struggling to put their lives back together again. We’re going to be seeing this for a while,” she said.
Feeding South Dakota’s Pierre location serves 25 counties in central South Dakota, while the mobile food pantry there runs around 20 distributions per month, traveling to Aberdeen, Falkton, Rosebud, Huron, Gregory, Gettysburg, White River, and Winner to serve around 350 families, according to Stensaas. In Pierre, Feeding SD serves around 450 families now.
“We gotta pack thousands of boxes to meet demand. Every day is somewhere else...the trucks go out every day,” Dayton said.
The Pierre location has only been in operation since 2010, when a group of employees at the Pierre Walmart noticed that the store was throwing away large amounts of food that could be redistributed. The group went to the city and said it needed a food bank. Pierre City Commission members were supportive of the idea, so Feeding South Dakota purchased a warehouse and began its central South Dakota location.
“It’s easier to open another location than to redevelop the wheel by creating a whole new program,” Stensaas said.
In Pierre, Feeding South Dakota gets a lot of produce, meat, and other items from Walmart and from other local retail partnerships, as well as from national partnerships who donate certain amounts of their product every year to the food bank industry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also distributes commodities through programs such as The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP, also known as the Senior Box Program) and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP, or Farmers to Families), which operated through the CARES Act through the end of 2020. CFAP ended in December, meaning the boxes of fresh produce and meat went away.
“We have to look at inventory and focus on how to build boxes in a thoughtful way to make sure families are getting a good variety of food so they can build their own recipes,” Stensaas said. “We try to be forward-thinking in the products we offer, which is challenging. The inventory today could be different than what we’ll have in five days; that’s just the nature of food banking.”
There are many variables involved in mobile food distribution, including how to best pack and transport boxes to communities in need. One of the challenges in packing the boxes is varying quantities of items. For example, Feeding S.D. may have 1,000 of one product and only 500 of another, which makes packing boxes equally challenging.
“There are complexities in putting together boxes that they can use every bit of — how can we provide ingredients [to make] easy meals?” Stensaas said.
The nonprofit’s biggest need tends to be volunteers. While Stensaas said there has been a “nice increase” in volunteerism in Pierre, there is still “quite a ways to go” to amass an adequate volunteer force.
As the volume of families in need has increased, the volunteer force has decreased, which Dayton described as the “perfect storm.” During Pierre’s mobile food pantry distribution on Dec. 9, Dayton said a successful distribution requires eight or nine people, though there were only four volunteers that day.
If an individual or group wants to volunteer at Feeding South Dakota in Pierre, the warehouse (located at 20562 Grace Ave.) can accommodate up to 12 volunteers during each shift. Shifts are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information on how to help or to sign up to volunteer, visit https://feedingsouthdakota.org/how-to-help/
