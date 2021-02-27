As Moose Lodge grows, principles remain the same

Seemingly under constant change, the Fort Pierre Moose Family Center -- Lodge 1813, Chapter 1497 -- holds to its constants of being all about community, children, senior citizens, and veterans.
Despite many other benevolent fraternities showing decline of memberships, the local Moose Lodge has been growing. This is even occurring amidst rural population loss and the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the lodge building at 910 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre went through renovations in 2008, there were approximately 250 area Moose members. The renovations, members hoped, would encourage more Fort Pierre and Pierre area residents to join the lodge. The lodge also re-emphasized the organization’s constants. Now in 2021, membership is over 500, and recruitment continues.
“Potential new members are always welcome,” current Lodge Governor Kevin Schmitz said.
“We rent out the use of our Lodge Hall - sometimes at no charge,” Marilyn Hoyt said.
Those using the facility include, “Legion Post 20 and the Auxiliary of Fort Pierre, Oahe Abate motorcycle club of South Dakota, S.D. Military Veteran's Association, Dept. of S.D. American Legion Auxiliary, and Disabled American Veterans of S.D. The community also uses the lodge for gatherings such as annual meetings, birthday parties, family and other reunions, and funeral and wedding receptions. We also host several banquets throughout the year, such as the Horseshoe Banquet and the Peace Officers Association.”
“Once a year, the local Moose honor the veterans of the lodge with a free supper and certificates for the service to our country. Also, in the summer months on Thursdays, we host the Short Grass Councils Tales on the River series,” Hoyt said.
Many American Legion veterans are also Moose members, underpinning the two groups’ connection.
Regional leagues also use the facilities -- the Cornhole League on Mondays, dart league on Tuesdays, 8-ball pool league on Wednesdays, and once a month in October through February is a multi-state pool league tournament. And, there are always the Moose Bingo nights and local dances. The lodge also serves food on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for our members and their guests.
“We give back to the community,” Schmitz said.
One of those ways is through annual high school scholarships. Through open top essay-writing, one T.F. Riggs High School and one Stanley County High School applicant each receive $750 scholarships. And, the lodge pitches in to statewide scholarships of up to $5,000 that go to students of lodge members.
As far as lodge business goes, the men meet the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, while the women meet the first and third Tuesday of each month, both starting at 7 p.m. However, in emphasizing community, family and gender equality, starting May 1, the men and women will conduct joint meetings. This is under the ONE Moose initiative, which will change the way of things that has existed since the founding of the local Moose Lodge on March 10, 1957. The local men and women Moose leaders agree this is long overdue.
According to Schmitz, the current lodge building used to be the area’s Volkswagen dealership. The converting of the building took the better part of a year of sweat-equity involving area volunteers. The all-glass front showroom was walled-in and joined with the administration area to become the current Social Quarter (where the bar is). The maintenance bay area was converted into the present-day main hall meeting room.
The lodge celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2007. Though some things are proudly the same, such as the original bar from the 1960s, the club portion of the building was updated earlier in 2007 with filtration fans for smoke, a new soda system and a widened entrance. The renovation helped the lodge’s main goal, to reach out to the community.
“That’s why most people are members: to help the youth and community,” said administrator George Wood, a point echoed by Hoyt.
The lodge hosts dances for area teens and events - such as the Moose Youth Awareness Program - which are aimed at helping young people avoid drugs and underage drinking.
The Short Grass Arts Council also benefits from being able to use the Moose building. The council strives to keep all forms of the arts alive and growing in the area throughout the year, but summers are especially busy as the group hosts its popular weekly series “Tales on the River” on Thursday evenings during June, July and August. These well-attended programs feature local and regional personalities sharing stories about people, places and events that make our area unique.
Moose Lodge leadership is decided by those elected to serve one-year terms, with term limits of two consecutive years in any given office. Currently, the administrator is George Wood, governor - Kevin Schmitz, junior governor - Monty Kenworthy, junior past governor - Don Pesicka, treasurer - Steve Pietrus, prelate (chaplain) - Alan Odden, and trustees LaWayne Bellander and Corey Wingert and Robert Louder. The office assistant is Marilyn Hoyt. Seemingly always growing, the membership is currently 272 men and 233 women.
The lodge is respected among Moose lodges. The 2020 Spring Conference of the Dakota Moose Association took place at the Fort Pierre Lodge, March 12-15. Attending were Moose members from several states, along with spouses, other family members and special guests. The convention concluded with a banquet and presentation of local donations. The Council of Higher Degrees, a part of the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, presented a case of Tommy Moose stuffed animals to each of five local organizations. The groups will in turn give the toys to children during stressful situations.
“Each organization received a case — 12 in a case — thus 60 total were presented,” said Norma Tibbs, vice president for the Council of Higher Degrees who coordinated the donations part of the conference. “The purpose is for all responders to have a Tommy Moose to give to children who are experiencing a traumatic situation.”
The five groups included the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, the Pierre Police Department, the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center.
The local Moose plans to expand the number of Tommy Moose cases, with some going to children’s wards in area hospitals, to emergency rooms and other trauma places. The Spring Conference of the Dakota Moose Association also presented Missouri Shores with boxes of donated items and $1,183 raised during the convention for the cause.
According to information provided by Tibbs, the Dakota’s Council of Higher degrees aids chapters and lodges in retaining membership in the organization. It supports the national orphan child city called Mooseheart and the national retirement city called Moosehaven.
Tibbs is also the Youth Awareness Chairperson for the Dakota Moose Association. During the conference, she coordinated a silent auction to raise scholarship funds for the program’s area high school students. The students deliver what they call “kids talks” to students ages 4 to 9. The scholarships, on a national level, are between $2,000 and $12,000 per recipient.
Local members are also respected in the region. During a special ceremony in November 2019, Fort Pierre’s Stephen Pietrus was recognized in front of fellow Moose members, and other friends, family and guests, for having achieved the highest rank in the Loyal Order of Moose.
Including Pietrus, there are only 18 Pilgrim Degree of Merit holders — those honored to wear the Gold Jacket rather than the Fellowship’s Blue Jacket — in the Dakota Moose Association. Worldwide, there can not be more than 3,000 Moose members holding this highest of distinctions. The last time anyone from the Fort Pierre lodge achieved the Pilgrim status was more than 25 years ago, when Ed Ackerman earned his Gold. After joining the local Moose in 2002, Pietrus quickly moved up from the Legionnaire’s Maroon Jacket to the Fellow’s light Blue Jacket. Now he wears the Pilgrim’s Gold.
Some aspects of the benevolent Moose include:
- A member pledges that never should another Moose or their family suffer loss;
- A Moose should never falter in humanitarian principle;
- They show mercy toward the sick;
- They work toward charitable causes; and
- They personify unselfish deeds.
Pietrus summarized years of Moose principals. “Family comes first. Don’t complain about something; just do something to get it right or get it done. Show care to all, especially to children and seniors.”
