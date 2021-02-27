Building for better lives: Pierre Boys & Girls Club serves 100 kids per day

Academic success, good character, citizenship, healthy lifestyles.
These are just some of the values the 100 or so children enrolled at the Pierre Boys & Girls Club learn each day.
“Our goal is to provide a safe, fun environment all while providing youth opportunities to learn, grow and to create great futures. The club is always striving to improve but I can share that I’m very happy with where we are at with our goal,” Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area Director Becky Spoehr said.
Spoehr added, “I’m grateful for a supportive community, amazing youth who attend and outstanding staff.”
The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area has been in Pierre for a number of years, but the group moved into its new building at 110 S. Ree St. in July. The club serves kids ages 5-18 Monday through Friday from 3-7 p.m. and during the summer months from 7:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
“There was a Boys Club that started in Pierre in 1957. In 2009, fellow nonprofit Capital Area Counseling took over as parent organization to give the club the management it needed, operating it as one of its programs. One thing it did was make sure the local club was chartered again with the national Boys & Girls Club nonprofit,” Spoehr told the Capital Journal. Spoehr has been with the organization for 10 years.
Over the last year, the Boys and Girls club served 424 children with memberships, and according to Spoehr, the number of participating children continues to increase by the week. The new building can accommodate up to 225 children comfortably, so Spoehr said they look forward to growing even more in 2021. She said the club serves an average of 100 kids per day at the club itself and an average of 50 kids per day through the Club’s 21st Century Program at Georgia Morse Middle School.
The 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant provides federal funding to establish community learning centers that provide children with academic, artistic and cultural enrichment opportunities, according to Spoehr.
Memberships to the Boys and Girls Club cost $99 per month, and there is a limited amount of grant-funded memberships available.
All of the children participate in homework and tutoring sessions called Power Hours. After Power Hour is over, the kids can choose what activity they want to do. The Boys and Girls Club has a gym, library, game room, art room, kitchen, STEAM room, technology room, multipurpose room, Power Hour room, and a teen room for older children.
Some of the activities the kids can pick from include science projects, cooking or baking, high yield learning activities, Legos, robotics, board games, sports, bike riding, or carpetball, to name a few.
“The list of activities [is] endless! The youth love the new program schedule and being able to select the activity that [piques] their interest throughout the day,” Spoehr said.
As with everywhere else, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed some obstacles for the club’s day to day operations.
“The pandemic has been challenging across the board. The club has implemented protocols about personal protective equipment and increased sanitation protocols,” Spoehr said. In addition, “the club has separated youth into smaller groups and spaced them out further throughout the building.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.