Chris Maxwell lives by constant 2% improvements to eventually achieve 1,000%

“Compared with where I am coming from, I am 1,000%,” said Pierre’s Chris Maxwell, who is still building a business, community organizations, relationships and family -- all while rebuilding his once-near-death health.
Maxwell compares his upward business career with his humbling recovery from Guillain-Barre Syndrome since 2018. “I am my own startup organization. Unlike a New Year’s resolution to do things in home-run hits, you do 2% of change at a time, eventually going 90 times to achieve a 180% turn. And, you have to still keep at it in order to make it real. Your perfection is not perfect; you have to come as far as you can,” Maxwell said.
Fifteen years ago, he began consulting for different entrepreneurial ventures. Five years ago, he started Maxwell Strategies with only a handful of clients. Now, with him still as CEO, Maxwell Strategies is partnered as executive overseer with the South Dakota Agricultural Foundation, five-state Central Plains Dairy Foundation, Fort Pierre Tourism Council, Capital City Campus, Capital Area United Way,
Economic Development Professionals of South Dakota, and the newly-formed South Dakota Nonprofit Network.
Despite learning from Guillain-Barre Syndrome “a whole other story of how pain works,” he has been on the board of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club No. 1458 for about eight years, and is president this year. He served six years on the Fort Pierre Development Corp. board, with one year as president. For the last five years, he has been on the steering committee for the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area.
He used the same “P” principles for himself that he uses in business:
● purpose,
● passion,
● process,
● plan,
● perspective,
● patience,
● persistence,
● positivity (even in a negative situation), and
● proactivity.
“I can only hope to give back as much as has been given to us,” Maxwell said. He spends tremendous time with his family, including attending St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre. He praises his eight employees and the many subject matter professionals subcontracting from across the state. He also praises the community in general. “I love being around people. Being active in the community feeds me.”
In a way, that feeding kept Maxwell from figuratively starving during the first year of his fighting the syndrome.
“Forever there will be a before and an after of that time. My wife and I promised each other we will be the best we can be. The patient and those around him both experience a separation - one in trauma and the others holding on. I didn’t appreciate how much a community can open its arms … so overwhelming my amount of gratitude,” Maxwell said.
“With others your horizon - your vision of what is possible - is much higher. I came back with a springboard of people - back into the second half of life for us. I lead and end with gratitude.”
Being active defines Maxwell. In 1999, he earned a degree in business management from Mount Marty University where he played basketball. In 2000, he earned a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of South Dakota.
Soon, he married and started a family.
“That decision made all the difference for a best life together,” Maxwell said. “And all the while I’ve been on a spiritual journey.” He sold a consulting firm. For a few years, he worked for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. In 2017, he was the chair of the Fort Pierre Bicentennial event.
“We also had another entrepreneurial journey that did not launch in the way we hoped,” which was a major experience for him and his wife, “but it affected us for the better, shaping us for today,” Maxwell said.
“Whether you are coming off of a failed business venture or are in the middle of a great career, take the time to be who you are,” said Maxwell, who promotes “We don’t set our sights high enough.”
He has worked hard, but admits to the power of “mentorship, with people we admire and want to learn from. It is fun, important, challenging and impactful.”
Forced to be inactive also defines Maxwell. He refers to his fight with Guillain-Barre Syndrome as “an unplanned sabbatical.” He lost the ability to blink, even to breath. He lost 60 pounds, much of that in muscle.
“How your perspective changes. People are doing literally everything for you, and it is ego stripping,” Maxwell said of the predicament. He jokes that he and his baby daughter were racing for “firsts.”
“My daughter sat up before I did, rolled over, crawled. We tied in walking our first alone steps. She beat me in potty training.”
He went from using a laser-pointer taped to his eyeglass earpiece to point out letters in order to communicate, to now training to compete in this year’s Riverman Triathlon.
He still has a long way to go; his clothes still need filling out; he is “still hoping and dreaming that my fingers and toes will fully work right again.”
A book of his recovery, written by his main caregiver, his wife, will be available on Valentine’s Day 2021. It’s working title is “The Other Side of Us.” “The viewpoint of the caregiver is never seen enough. The weight of the world is on the one walking behind the patient,” Maxwell said.
“I was blessed with family and friends,” Maxwell said. “My superpower is positivity. I want to see the impossible happen, all the while holding on to faith. It is selfish of me; encouraging others makes me feel better. Frankly, we try to use that in my business. To start up, to change, to think big, to take action - we need to choose that.”
“All I am doing is because of this community,” Maxwell added. “And, we can do more. It is possible - big goals and things we want to do.”
