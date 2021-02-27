Clean water on the way: Residents await completion of Pierre’s $37.5 million treatment plant

Even though the Pierre Water Treatment Plant project will add an average of $1 a day to each residential water utility bill, an unprecedented 73% of Pierre voters approved building the $37.5 million facility.
After the vote, city leaders implemented a water rate increase. To meet debt requirements, the financing for the water treatment facility is dependent on rate increases. Rate adjustments will be made incrementally between now and the completion of the project.
Groundbreaking was Aug. 7, and it is anticipated that water will flow from the facility to faucets in 2022.
With huge cranes -- weight-lifting as well as wet cement conveyor arms -- making the project highly noticeable, construction on the facility in a city park just south of the Pierre side of the Missouri River bridge is ongoing. Eventually serving approximately 14,000 people within the city limits of Pierre, the ultra-filtration system will pull surface water from the river, treat it, and then move it to the distribution system.
“This is a really big investment that directly impacts the finances of every household in town,” Mayor Steve Harding said. “We made a very big effort to make sure all of our citizens understood both the positive and negative consequences of the decision.”
The rate increase was included on the ballot language when the project went to a public vote in June 2018.
The venture sees local businesses working as subcontractors on the project. Madison “Madi” Gropp is the project engineer with PKG Contracting, Inc. of Fargo, North Dakota.
“Throughout the duration of the project we will have around 24 subcontractors. Our subcontractors and vendors local to the Pierre expanded area are Allied Plumbing and Heating, Country Carpet and Flooring, Puetz Design & Build, Oahe Glass, Overhead Door of Pierre, AGE Corporation, Pete Lien & Sons, and Aaron Swan and AET, who are providing testing services for the project.”
The treatment facility will replace the city’s decades-old well system, which pulls raw ground water, treats it at the wellhead, and then pumps it to six reservoir storage units for distribution. The well system provides water that meets all federal and state drinking water safety standards, though it does have high levels of iron and manganese. The mineral content currently causes no regulatory concern, but much of the community is accustomed to the dark stains may leave on sidewalks, retaining walls, and building walls. It can also stain water-using appliances, such as washing machines.
Residents are so bothered by the side effects of the mineral content that, when the city completed a community survey in 2015, 64% of respondents said the city should consider building a facility to combat the high-mineral content. The City Commission placed a water study in its next year’s budget.
Mid-Dakota and Mni Wiconi are other water systems near Pierre, but neither produces enough water to meet the city’s needs.
The consultant hired to complete the study recommended a plant to treat surface water. The ultimate decision was put to the people. Public meetings took place to discuss the project, establish the financial impacts, and answer questions.
“It was really reassuring to see the significant turnout we had at each of our meetings and the cross-sector of our community that attended,” Harding said.
“The city of Pierre draws all of its raw water from a series of wells located along the eastern bank of Missouri River and on LaFramboise Island,” Pierre Community Development Director Brooke Bohnenkamp said. “The wells draw water from the Missouri aquifer. The first well, Well No. 1, was constructed in 1927. Two additional wells were constructed in the 1930s, four from 1940-1970, three in the 1970s, one in 1990, and two in 2003, for a total of 13 wells. Within the last couple of years, two of those wells have been abandoned because they were not the city’s best producing wells, and had an overall lower water quality.”
The current system includes three pump stations to move water from the wells to the higher-elevated zones. There are also five ground storage tanks and one above-ground storage tank, which were built between 1950 and 2004.
At each well house, fluoride is supplemented into the water. In the last decade, a phosphate-based chemical was added for the sequestration of iron and manganese. It also helps control corrosion of the more than 100 miles of distribution piping.
Until the new system is operational, the city will use its well system, which will continue to be maintained as a backup system.
In 2019, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began collecting more data to determine if manganese should be regulated in drinking water.
“Regardless if regulatory changes are made regarding manganese, the new drinking water treatment facility will remove manganese from the water,” Bohnenkamp said.
All public water systems, including Pierre’s current system, are required to comply with federal and state regulations. The new treatment facility will adhere to the surface water quality rule regulated by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources. This requires a variety of different water tests at different intervals; some tests will be done daily, some weekly, and some monthly. Additionally, equipment will be calibrated and monitored daily.
The new treatment process will remove iron and manganese from the treated water. Officials say this means:
•The treated water should not stain sidewalks or building walls;
•The hardness of the water should be reduced by about 30%; and
•The mineral taste some people notice in Pierre's current drinking water will diminish.
The increase (for individual water usage) depends directly on the amount of water used by the customer. If a commercial account uses a lot of water, its cost will be higher than that of an individual who uses a smaller quantity. Estimates indicate the facility will add an average of $1 a day to a typical residential municipal water account.
The project is being managed through a Contract Manager at Risk (CMAR). That means the cost is guaranteed. AE2S is the engineering firm of record, and PKG Contracting Inc., is the construction manager at risk. The project is financed through a South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources 30-year loan. The Central Plains Water Development District has granted the city $100,000 toward engineering and inspection fees for the project.
“It’s going to improve our quality-of-life for generations to come,” Harding said.
The project was designed for a peak demand of 8.8 million gallons per day. Although there will be a transition during commissioning, once the plant is online, it will be capable of meeting this total. The average demand on the current system is 2.72 million gallons per day. For capacity purposes, the design assumed a planning horizon to 2045. The city fully anticipates the facility will be able to meet capacity needs for decades beyond that.
With regular maintenance and upkeep, officials anticipate the plant will last at least 50 years.
