 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Community and the Capital Journal

Jeffrey Hartley

CJ Publisher Jeffrey Hartley opens the 2022 Best of Preps awards at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in May.

 Campea Photography

Progress Magazine is one of many special publications we create during the year, and we take a lot of pride in celebrating this wonderful community every year through the pages of this magazine.

We try our best to support the Pierre and Fort Pierre community by delivering the best local news and information because that’s our job and our mission. Outside of that very important effort, it is often up to the publisher as far as what other efforts in the community to support.

Ashlyn Pitlick
Buy Now

T.F. Riggs High School student artist Ashlyn Pitlick performs an oral interpretation piece for the audience during the 2022 Fine Arts awards.

Was the information in this article useful?


Jeffrey Hartley | 605-224-7301

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred