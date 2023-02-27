Community and the Capital Journal

Progress Magazine is one of many special publications we create during the year, and we take a lot of pride in celebrating this wonderful community every year through the pages of this magazine.
We try our best to support the Pierre and Fort Pierre community by delivering the best local news and information because that’s our job and our mission. Outside of that very important effort, it is often up to the publisher as far as what other efforts in the community to support.
Our choice is to celebrate the hard work of both our teachers and students in Pierre, Fort Pierre and the surrounding community.
We do this through celebratory events such as the Best of Preps Awards and the Fine Art Awards. These two events celebrate the accomplishments of a select group of athletes and artists not only because of their athletic prowess or artistic talent but also because of their leadership abilities, work-ethic, academic work and community involvement.
It simply astounds me how the winners in both of the events do all that they do. For one night, however, they are treated like the rock stars they are. Both family and friends come together to celebrate each of the winner’s accomplishments on and off the field or stage.
Putting these events on is no small feat, it takes the cooperation of school administrators, teachers, parents, my staff and the best group of supporting sponsors you could imagine. As I tell the audience at both of these events — it could not happen without each of these groups working together.
When parents, the students themselves, and the sponsors thank you for putting this together, you know your mission was accomplished.
Another way we support our schools is by inserting Rigg’s high school newspaper in the Capital Journal at no charge to the school. It’s our way of showcasing the work the school’s journalism team does in their newspaper.
Lastly, and new this year, is the Amazing Teacher Awards. This promotion highlights the work our teachers do every single day. I work hard, and I’m sure you do too, but shouldering the responsibility of a child’s education is a weighty responsibility that not everyone can do. The feedback I’ve received from teachers is all positive.
To be thanked for developing a way to honor our educators is both humbling and satisfying at the same time.
I hope you agree with our idea to showcase the efforts of both teachers and students and support the education community in general. We’re working on developing ways to do more for both.
