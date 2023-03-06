 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Connecting communities along the Tatanka Trail

Rhea Waldman
Buy Now

South Dakota Discovery Center Executive Director showed off some of the water gear inside the center during winter.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

Improvements and amenities on the Tatanka Trail are coming, and with them new opportunities for sightseeing along the Missouri.

In July 2022, Fort Pierre received a $1.86 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant towards the trail. The area behind Drifters and near the current Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge, which connects Pierre and Fort Pierre over the Missouri River, will see significant changes with the development.

EDA Grant
Buy Now

This project is funded under EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program. The two programs are designed to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors.
Brandon Prehn

South Dakota master naturalist Brandon Prehn sweeps for macroinvertebrates in Capitol Creek back in May 2021.
Alexa Kruse

South Dakota master naturalist Alexa Kruse sweeps for macroinvertebrates in Capitol Creek in the spring of 2021.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred