Connecting communities along the Tatanka Trail

Improvements and amenities on the Tatanka Trail are coming, and with them new opportunities for sightseeing along the Missouri.
In July 2022, Fort Pierre received a $1.86 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant towards the trail. The area behind Drifters and near the current Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge, which connects Pierre and Fort Pierre over the Missouri River, will see significant changes with the development.
This project will construct a pedestrian bridge, outdoor visitor plaza, recreational trail, and outdoor exhibits, boosting outdoor recreation and local tourism and bringing new visitors to the community. This EDA grant will be matched with $513,000 in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs and generate $37 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
“This project will create new outdoor recreational opportunities and tourist amenities on the Tatanka Trail, attracting visitors to the town, its restaurants, and local businesses,” Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said in a July 2022 release.
“This EDA investment will provide new outdoor recreational attractions that Fort Pierre needs to support local businesses and increase tourism in the community,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said in the same release.
The match for this grant is $513,000, which is what put Fort Pierre in such an advantageous position to receive it. Mayor Gloria Hanson hopes their investment will make them competitive come tourism season.
“We paid for a lot of things that we put into this plaza area,” she said. “We created this very nice, attractive, welcoming area with a cantilever platform that goes out over the river.”
The plan to develop their riverfront wasn’t always this simple.
“The marina is privately owned. In order to finish the marina and reach this area, reach the riverbank and bring the water into the marina, it means this recreation trail would be interrupted,” she said.
The original plan was to readjust the path, but that would have required part of it no longer being along the river.
“I didn't want to do that. I don't think anyone wanted to do that,” Hanson said.
Rick Hahn, director of public works, explained that the EDA grant just expanded the original concept and continued the new process all the way through to Yellowstone.
“With that EDA grant it also incorporated educational value,” Hahn said.
This will include signage along the trail, showcasing indigenous plants and other historical tidbits.
The South Dakota Discovery Center will also benefit from the additional projects the grant allows. Executive Director Rhea Waldman said the improvements would provide combined recreational and educational spaces with interactive outdoor exhibits.
“We do hope that it's more of a tourist attraction. The way that we're looking at it is more like a gateway,” Waldman said.
The center has never had outdoor exhibits, something Waldman is real excited for. While the region can be off the beaten path for sightseers, she hopes that tourists will add it to their itineraries.
“The big thing that I really want to make sure that people know about is, specifically connected to the EDA grant, we’re looking at expanding our footprint. That is a big piece of the Discovery Center. We’re growing, we want to grow our reach,” she said.
Although they currently utilize what meager outdoor space they have, this further expands their possibilities.
The center is working with the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe for the historical parts of the outdoor exhibits to ensure their representation.
“We want to make sure we have enough time to get all the voices heard,” Waldman said.
Justin Heim, civil engineer at ISG, sees what this will ultimately mean for Fort Pierre.
“This is gonna be huge for the community,” he said. “Not only quality of life, but provide and educate visitors about the rich history of South Dakota. I think that's one of the key elements of this project.”
Set to be situated along Fort Pierre’s vibrant waterfront, the overhaul will be a part of the area’s overall revitalization. The updates should turn the area into a popular riverfront amenity.
“Having that place where people can go have the education and learn about the history of South Dakota is perfect,” he said.
According to the annual study conducted by Tourism Economics, visitors to South Dakota spent $4.7 billion, an increase of 8 percent over 2021. This surpasses all previous records, even exceeding 2021’s surge of travel spending that was up 30 percent over 2020. The state has welcomed 14.4 million visitors, an increase of 0.6 percent over 2021. The tourism industry remains essential to South Dakota’s economy, providing a source of job creation and household income to thousands — 56,826 jobs in the state were supported by the tourism industry, which generated $2.1 billion of income for those families. In 2022, tourism generated $361 million in state and local tax revenue, an increase of $16 million over 2021. Without tourism in South Dakota, each household would pay an additional $1,011 in taxes each year.
The pedestrian bridge is going to begin taking shape this year. The rest of the trail, landscaping and exhibits will start going up in 2024. All in all, the project has an estimated completion date of late 2025.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.