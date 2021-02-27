‘Daniel-Of-All-Trades’ | Hoey settles in as Stanley County superintendent

Stanley County School District Superintendent Daniel Hoey wears many hats: educator, liaison, and photographer, to name a few.
This is Hoey’s second year with the district that serves the city of Fort Pierre and other areas throughout the county. He said there are many reasons he wanted to join Stanley County Schools.
“Small to medium-sized school districts have always been my preference. These districts allow for a broad-based, personalized and grounded experience for students. SCSD has certainly lived out that approach in the past and I do not see that changing in the future,” Hoey told the Capital Journal.
School superintendents have many responsibilities due to the nature of the job. Some of Hoey’s duties include:
● Administering the board of education’s policies;
● Overseeing the school district’s financial status; and
● Plan, decide on, and implement future capital improvements, purchases, and maintenance projects for the district.
“The superintendent is typically the public face and voice of all things within the school district. Primarily, I see the position as a liaison; between the public and the district, the families and students we serve and school personnel. And finally, between the board of education and the district employees,” Hoey said.
Hoey said the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t exactly changed school staff’s job expectations, however, it has altered but how goals are accomplished.
“The number of virtual interactions or distanced interactions has grown significantly. A downside of the COVID-19 experience is that so many educators have been placed in positions that are outside of our expertise; particularly in the additional roles that might typically align in the health care world. Educators have, as is usually the case, handled the additions with grace and professionalism,” Hoey said.
The COVID pandemic has caused him to think about the importance of resilience, both personally and professionally.
“The COVID-19 experience has disrupted our collective normal. I look forward to seeing what this season looks like once we are beyond it. I look forward to seeing how we come out on the other side of it,” Hoey said.
“Overall, I am so proud of the field of education and the educators within. They have performed so amazingly under less than ideal circumstances,” Hoey said.
He said the Stanley County High School class of 2020’s graduation was an example of such resilience. Instead of the traditional ceremony, the graduation took place in a parking lot.
“With confidence, I will share that even though it was not a traditional commencement exercise, the class of 2020 was honored, recognized and will always remember positively their graduation,” Hoey said.
Hoey said the most rewarding aspect of his position is the daily interactions with students, staff, and supporters of the school district.
“Education is a personal experience for all of those involved: The students, staff, parents, fans of the district and the public,” he said.
The most difficult part of his job is dealing with finite financial resources.
“The stark reality is that many things have dollar signs and price tags attached to them,” Hoey said. “The number of sound ideas, projects and practices can be dizzying. The budgetary process becomes even more important when you know that some things must be responded to with a ‘no’ or looked at different times.”
In his personal life, Hoey practices his photography skills. His favorite subject to capture is nature as well as the beginnings and endings of things in nature, such as sunrises/sunsets and the changing of the seasons.
“I dabble in photography just for fun and the activity of being somewhere that is worthy of taking a photograph,” he said.
He does not use filters or editing to enhance his photographs — for Hoey, what you see is what you get.
“Photography has always been a byproduct of being active and more specifically, my interactions with nature and the unique geography of the Midwest,” Hoey said. “Nature doesn’t have to smile or pay attention. It has no pretense or false face. It simply is. I like that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.