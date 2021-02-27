‘Doing what we do best’ | Mayer managing PSD through unprecedented times

Intelligent. Efficient. Responsible.
These are all words used to describe Pierre School District Business Manager Darla Mayer. She has served in this role for 13 years.
“Darla is extremely intelligent, efficient, and knows more about school finance than any person I know. Darla is very detail oriented and ensures that we are always 100% compliant with federal and state regulations. As long as Darla is with the district, we will never need to worry about having anything besides a “clean” audit,” district Superintendent Kelly Glodt said.
Mayer is a lifelong Pierre resident and an alumna of T.F. Riggs High School. Now, her six children are the fourth generation of her family to get their education from the district.
“I believed serving as the business manager of our school district would allow me to utilize my skills and past experience in financial management in state government to give back to the children, families and employees of the Pierre School District,” Mayer said. “What better way to impact our community into the future than to be a part of ensuring the children of our community continue to receive the best education we can provide. I consider it an honor and a privilege to serve my community in this way.”
As the business manager, Mayer is in charge of handling all aspects of the school district’s financial management, which includes: developing, monitoring, and managing the district’s annual budget; administering grants the district receives, compensating and negotiating with employees, and ensuring the district’s expenses do not exceed the limited revenue available to finance them.
Mayer also plans and manages the district’s capital improvement construction projects. This involves working with buildings and grounds crews, as well as food service directors. There are also responsibilities such as managing school district elections and working on the central office administrative team.
There’s a lot on her plate, but Glodt had high praise for Mayer.
“I work very closely with Darla and we have very similar philosophies when it comes to education funding and priorities. Under her leadership, I feel the Pierre School District [has] been great stewards of taxpayer dollars. She always wants to ensure our schools have what they need, but also keeps all taxpayers in our district in mind when making financial decisions,” Glodt said. “The statistics would provide evidence that we continue to turn out students at high academic levels while spending a fraction of what some other districts spend per student. Darla and her staff keep our district moving in a positive direction at all times.”
Mayer said her favorite part of the job is watching students excel in academics, fine arts, and athletics.
“Being a part of the Pierre School District team working together to provide these opportunities to our students and seeing how the kids of our community excel not only throughout their years in school here, but also when they move on to pursue their future goals and dreams, makes my job rewarding every single day,” Mayer said.
Another positive aspect of her job is watching planned building projects be completed.
“One of the most rewarding projects I have worked on as business manager of the Pierre School District was planning and constructing Kennedy Elementary School, which was the first new school we’d built in over 50 years. Working together this project was completed on time on a very tight schedule, was on budget and has been a great new facility for our students and community,” Mayer said.
In 2021, Mayer hopes to finalize the plans for another large project: an addition to Buchanan Elementary School.
“This is a dream a long time in the making and it will be so rewarding to work together to see the plans finalized to add a new gym and more classroom space to our smallest elementary school,” Mayer said.
The plans are scheduled to be finalized by the end of 2021, and Mayer said they hope to break ground in late spring 2022.
A more difficult yet necessary part of Mayer’s job includes saying “no” to some projects.
“It is always hard to say ‘no’ to a new idea proposed requiring the district to spend money we may not have available into the future, but I would not be doing my job if I always said yes,” Mayer said. “Because our revenue to support expenses will never grow significantly, most often good ideas requiring new expenses need to be offset by cutting something that may be determined not to be as valuable.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has “greatly impacted” the challenges and responsibilities of the day-to-day, she said.
“I am so proud of how our staff have all worked together to keep kids in the classroom during this very challenging time, but I look forward to a vaccine being available to protect our frontline health care workers and those most vulnerable so that all of us can spend more time doing what we do best,” Mayer said.
And, according to her boss, Mayer is “outstanding” at what she does.
“Darla has great pride in the PSD and will stop at nothing to make it even better,” Glodt added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.