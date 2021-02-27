‘Energy in the buildings’ | Wiebe says 21 years at PSD have been rewarding

Some may never have heard of his position, but the Pierre School District wouldn’t be the same without Troy Wiebe.
Wiebe is the Director of Education for the district. He has been with the school district for 21 years now — starting in 2000, he served as the assistant principal of Georgia Morse Middle School for six years and spent another eight years there as principal. After that, he moved into the administration office as the Director of Education, a role he has held for the last seven years.
School Superintendent Kelly Glodt said of Wiebe, “Troy is a top-notch educator that simply gets any job done efficiently and effectively.”
Even before assuming his administrative roles, Wiebe himself is a product of the Pierre School District. A Pierre native, he is an alumnus of T.F. Riggs High School.
“I chose to come to Pierre in that both my wife and I are from the area. Pierre is a great place to raise a family and the area offers many outdoor activities that we enjoy. The Pierre School District has been highly respected for its educational, fine arts, and athletic programs and being able to come back and work in such a respected school has been a privilege,” Wiebe told the Capital Journal.
As Director of Education, Wiebe acts as both the Director of Special Education and the Curriculum Director.
In his capacity as the Special Education Director, Wiebe provides support and resources to the district’s special education teachers and service providers, tutors, and building principals.
“I help complete grant work that provides funding, oversee the various programs that support our students that receive special education or special education with related services, as well as work with special services staff on the evaluation process of students,” Wiebe said.
As the Curriculum Director, “I guide staff and a committee through curriculum adoptions, organize professional development around new textbook series, support initiatives and inservice agendas, help maintain and grow instructional leadership skills for the building principals, and plan summer courses to be provided to area educators. Other roles like the District’s Title IX Coordinator, English as a Second Language Coordinator, and Title I contact all fall under my umbrella, as well,” Wiebe said.
Glodt described Wiebe’s position as the “assistant superintendent.”
“Troy leads the charge with our principals, always searching for ways to help them lead their buildings in the areas of curriculum, instruction, special education/title programs, etc. While his title is Director of Educational Services, he is simply the assistant superintendent and our district would not be what it is without his involvement and input!” Glodt said.
As is the case for many educators, Wiebe was inspired to begin his teaching career by his own teachers.
“I was fortunate to have some great people as teachers and coaches where I felt I could hopefully have that same impact on students/athletes. Being involved in education was a natural way to give back. I have always enjoyed the energy in the buildings, and being around kids and adults that enjoy being around kids is a lot of fun,” Wiebe said.
The most rewarding part of the job for Wiebe is watching students graduate from the district.
“School is not easy for many kids and then adding social, emotional, and family circumstances there can be many barriers to overcome. So, to watch many of these students walk across that stage is a big deal. We have outstanding people in our District. From classroom aides, tutors, administration, teachers, maintenance and everyone involved, it takes great dedication on the part of many to support students towards graduation,” he said. “In my position I am able to work with a lot of people in all buildings and programs with the common goal of helping students and to be a part of that team is rewarding.”
The less glamorous side of the job, he said, is all the paperwork.
“There are important timelines to follow and that can trap a person to an office more than I like,” he said.
Though Wiebe has many responsibilities, he handles them all in stride, according to Glodt.
“Troy is a very organized, task driven, and dedicated person. He is a lifelong educator that truly cares about kids and will do everything in his power to ensure every child has the opportunity to receive a quality education,” Glodt said. “He is very efficient and a servant leader. He and his family are very generous with their time and resources when it comes to community involvement and volunteerism.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has posed some new challenges for schools, the Pierre School District included. Wiebe said working with students that receive special services through the school system who have chosen online instruction for the school year has been difficult.
“It has not been as easy to assess, evaluate and provide some services. Scheduling, accessibility, attention, and materials used have all been challenges for staff in working with students in a different setting other than the classroom. Maintaining our responsibilities as a school district and wanting to provide quality service has been important yet posed some challenges,” Wiebe said. “Our staff has been very creative and done an outstanding job in providing such services. And like so many others in a workplace, Zoom meetings have become the norm and everyone’s technology skills have improved over this time.”
Wiebe and the district will continue to weather the challenges brought on by COVID, though, and he said he looks forward to the pandemic’s end when people can safely gather again.
“The past year has been difficult for many people and then the political scene added frustration to many. Such an important part of our human spirit is building relationships, and having positive, encouraging interactions with others; so [I’m looking forward to] more ‘joyscrolling’ versus ‘doomscrolling,’” he said.
