For Milton Morris, the best medicine is the willingness to work

Milton Morris’ business entrepreneurial accomplishments include Morris Inc. and its subsidiaries and spin-offs such as a concrete venture, the Oahe Speedway, memorial rock work and others. He makes extra time for customers and family, and is a major car restoration buff.
“I’m involved in meetings where my expertise is applicable to whatever they are doing,” Morris said.
That expertise is not only in aggregate material and construction, creating rock monument pieces, cars and racing, but ultimately in inspiring people.
“One time, a friend of mine in the construction business told me the best medicine is a willingness to work. If that is the case, I’ll probably live a long, long life,” said Morris, who lives in Pierre, but has businesses in Pierre, Fort Pierre, Blunt and other area locations.
“I’ve been told that I can be very intimidating, but I’ve learned a lot from people. It’s not possible to have two more of me, so I figured out how to make people work as teams and be successful. Sometimes you have to push them.”
Some in the region know Morris as a self-made entrepreneur who works to positively impact on his community. Morris seems to thrive on opposition and people saying some things just can’t be done. “When I started out, I didn’t have anything. My brother, Larry, was on my case and jerked my chain all the time -- he was very conservative and I wasn’t that way,” Morris said. “I always put the customer first; they are number one, even over money.”
“When talking with a group of kids, one asked my goals. I never had any real specific ones. I did the best I could - tried to capitalize on opportunities,” Morris said. “Just thought I would try to get things done as fast as I could. Never thought I would be a people person -- wish I had learned that back in 1970 when I started Morris Inc. One of the things I’m proud of, and it took me a long time to learn this, is the ability to get people to work together through the right circumstances.”
He learned this through co-workers and through family. “I think it is a second generation thing where younger people have to learn what is important and work together. When my kids came back (from college and seeing some of the world), they thought they knew more than I did. I learned an understanding - a communication - of creating a situation where they, and other people, feel comfortable saying what is on their mind.”
Today, Milton, his wife Dawn, and their five children - Mark, John, Nancy, Mary, and Julie - collectively own Morris Inc.
“I’ve worked with people who are pretty smart. I never said that I’m an engineer, but I wanted to learn more about irrigation. I didn’t want to go to school for two or four years; I just wanted to watch,” Morris said.
He then started Morris Irrigation, which works on agricultural irrigation systems.
Yet, knowledge is important, as seen through Morris Inc. hosting high school student job shadowers for them to grow their interests in the field. And, for even younger learners, Morris Inc. employees volunteered to install a new playground for the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area in September of last year, donating time, machinery and cement.
That watching and learning started when Morris was young. He would sneak around and watch a neighbor, an old man “and people are scared of old men,” he said.
The neighbor built monuments out of stone, chiseling in the letters. Morris got interested. After he returned home from serving in the Vietnam War, he helped his dad with monuments, setting them around the country. Since then, he bought a huge, rock line-saw from Italy, and he has built other saws, sandblasters, and buffers. The Dakota Classique Rock monument and countertop company specializes in using local rock, emphasizing the colors and grains within. “When you see an opportunity, you work for it,” Morris said.
That can be seen in his love for antique cars. Nights and weekends he rebuilt his three 1967 Chevelles, his 1965 Chevy pickup, and his 1928 Buick show car. “When I built the Oahe Speedway race track, that pretty well consumed my time,” Morris said.
Despite so-called consumed time, Morris Inc. recently hosted a groundbreaking for a new main office building in Fort Pierre.
“When I think about what my Dad achieved in his lifetime as a business owner for his family, employees and communities, it truly mystifies me how he accomplished what he did,” said John Morris, president of Morris Inc.
“When dad returned from the Vietnam War and decided to start his own company, there was no direction manual available or leadership course he could attend to teach him how to run a business, more so, do it successfully. What my dad had was work ethic, drive, can-do attitude, and absolutely no fear. Dad has never been afraid of a challenge and if somebody tells him it can’t be done, he will prove them wrong. In my opinion, these are the traits that built the foundation for him to prosper as an entrepreneur, as well as anything else he decided to accomplish. Dad also used these traits to challenge his employees and children to be the best they could be while building a successful team around him.”
“Milton always has been, and still is today, the type of boss and dad who would never ask you to do something if he could not do it himself or if he had not done it previously,” said Mark Morris, sales and estimating manager of Morris Inc. “In fact, he has always taken pride and probably even more so enjoyed an honest day’s work, and it is this hard work that started and built Morris Inc. into an industry-leading highway-heavy-utility construction company in central South Dakota. Milton has taken many risks throughout the 50 years Morris Inc. has been in business, and the risks he has probably enjoyed more than others are the ones that involved someone telling him that something cannot be accomplished. For those who know Milton on a personal basis, they have the pleasure of knowing someone who takes an enormous amount of pride in working harder than anyone else, but even more significant than that, they know someone who has sacrificed everything for his wife, five children, and all of his past and current employees, while wanting just a simple ‘thank you’ in return.”
During the June 2011 flood that devastated Pierre and Fort Pierre, Morris Inc. built two miles of levee in Pierre and another two and a half miles in Fort Pierre. Despite other snags, Milton said then that the toughest part had been communications and coordination. Diminishing his own efforts, he wrote, “The communities of Pierre and Fort Pierre, both in the public and private sector, along with all the homeowners and volunteers, should be proud of what has been accomplished the past few weeks. It would not have been possible without everyone working together and helping their fellow neighbor. Great job everyone.”
He praises a willingness to work, and in inspiring people.
Last May, Morris Inc. was awarded a Certificate of Recognition for their continued support to the community and the clients of the 6th Circuit Drug/DUI Court Program. Each summer, Morris Inc. hosts an annual fishing tournament.
Morris Inc. has been awarded the Dillon Pass Embankment Project in the Badlands National Park, to stabilize a section of deteriorating roadway. Construction began in the fall. The project includes repair work on the historic Loop Road, removal of an abandoned culvert, and reconstruction of the roadway embankment. The endeavor also includes clearing the plugged culvert and completing revegetation efforts on all new construction and disturbed areas. Project also comprises 1.2 miles of rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Bigfoot Pass area.
