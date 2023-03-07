 Skip to main content
Former Gov continuing to overcome hearing disability on gridiron

Kyle Albertson

Kyle Albertson played right tackle and right guard during his freshman season at Gallaudet University.

 Megan Konstantinidis

Pierre native Kyle Albertson has been completely deaf in his right ear since he was seven months old. But his hearing disability hasn’t stopped him from doing what he loves most — playing college football.

Kyle recently finished his freshman season at offensive line for Gallaudet University, the only deaf and hard-of-hearing university in the United States located in Washington, D.C. He helped the Bison make their second-ever postseason appearance when they played Delaware Valley in the opening round of the NCAA Division-III Playoffs on Nov. 19, 2022.

hearing

Kyle Albertson has been hard of hearing in his right ear since he was seven months old.
govs
Buy Now

Kyle Albertson points to a photo of him pancaking a Watertown defender while playing for the Govs.
parents

Kyle Albertson with his parents, Keith, left, and Denise Albertson.
championship

Kyle Albertson during Gallaudet's game against Alfred State College on Nov. 5 at Pioneer stadium. The Bison topped the Pioneers, 36-22, to win their second Eastern Collegiate Football Conference championship in program history.
block

Gallaudet's Kyle Albertson blocks an Alfred State College player on Nov. 5 at Pioneer Stadium. The Bison beat the Pioneers, 36-22.
NFL

Kyle Albertson hopes to become the first Gallaudet player to make an NFL roster.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

