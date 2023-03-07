Former Gov continuing to overcome hearing disability on gridiron

Pierre native Kyle Albertson has been completely deaf in his right ear since he was seven months old. But his hearing disability hasn’t stopped him from doing what he loves most — playing college football.
Kyle recently finished his freshman season at offensive line for Gallaudet University, the only deaf and hard-of-hearing university in the United States located in Washington, D.C. He helped the Bison make their second-ever postseason appearance when they played Delaware Valley in the opening round of the NCAA Division-III Playoffs on Nov. 19, 2022.
Gallaudet lost 59-0, but the Bison still had a season to remember. They also won their second Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC) title, and both feats hadn’t been done since 2013.
For Kyle, it’s been quite a journey to the nation’s capital, and it starts in the heart of central South Dakota.
Kyle was born in Pierre, but he experienced serious health issues early on in his life — bacterial meningitis twice as a baby. The first time was when he was just six months old, and it almost took a turn for the worse.
“I credit the pediatrician we had at the time. The pediatrician that took care of him here, she was just on top of things, had tests done right away, had us flown out right away,” Denise Albertson, Kyle’s mother, said in December. “That really is what the saving grace to this is. When we got to Sioux Falls the first time he was flown there, the NICU team that met us there said if he would have gotten there 12 hours later, they wouldn’t have been able to save him. So you're talking minutes and hours that matter when you have a child, an infant that's in that condition.”
Temporarily, the bacterial meningitis went away. But it soon returned when Kyle was seven months old, and, this time, it left its mark.
During his second stint at the NICU in Sioux Falls, Kyle experienced a seizure, which permanently damaged his right ear.
“When they came out of that test, they said he can't hear in his right ear at all,” Denise said. “At that point, you're devastated. You're thinking, ‘What's this going to mean for the rest of this kid's life?’”
But Denise noted the seizure’s effect could have much been worse.
“We are so fortunate because a lot of kids that have bacterial meningitis lose limbs, they go into comas,” she said. “So when he came out of it, we will never think of that as a bad thing or disadvantage to him because it could have been worse.”
Despite the disability, Denise said “it really hasn’t changed much” for Kyle, specifically in the classroom.
“Most people don't even know he has a hearing loss,” she added.
His mother noted that, in school, the classrooms had sound amplifiers for all students. Not just kids with hearing disabilities. She said this made a “huge difference” for her son.
“I was able to hear my teachers pretty well,” Kyle said. “So I didn't struggle too much with actually being able to hear the teacher and other classmates.”
Outside of the classroom, Kyle was a multisport athlete. He started playing football in fifth grade, and he also dabbled in basketball and soccer.
Denise remembered one of the first impact plays Kyle made in “Y” football as a fifth grader playing defensive lineman. The ball got tipped up in the air and fell right into his arms, and Kyle ran it into the endzone for a pick-six.
“His dad actually has it appear on his memories on Facebook every year. We've been sharing it since he was in fifth grade,” Denise said. “You can hear his dad yell, ‘Run! Run! Run!’”
Pierre Govs
As Kyle continued to grow into his six-foot, 250-pound frame, he turned his primary focus to the gridiron. He played varsity football for the Pierre Governors from 2019-21 and was a three-time 11AA state champion.
But because of a loaded offensive line room, Kyle had to wait his turn and didn’t start at tackle until his senior year.
“He did his time and really focused hard on improving and making himself as good as he could be. And once he got his opportunity, he didn't flinch,” head coach Steve Steele said in December.
Kyle made the most of his opportunity. Steele recalled a play during the Govs’ 52-42 win over Watertown at Hollister Field in 2021 that perfectly showed Kyle’s versatility as a lineman.
“So we put up a special screenplay, where we threw a screen out to the widest wide receiver. And we actually had him pull out there to block the cornerback, which we would not do that very often. It's a very tough situation to put a person in,” Steele said. “And I remember the first time we ran it, it was against Watertown. And (Kyle) gets all the way out there, I mean, it timed out perfectly. The receiver catches it and just slides underneath. And right as the time he’s getting there, at the point of contact, (Kyle) just completely dominated that corner and opened that lane for our receiver to come back underneath and then gain, I think, 15 or 20 yards.”
This, in football terms, is called a pancake, and Kyle enjoys serving them.
“If you get a pancake, it’s probably one of the best feelings as a lineman,” Kyle said.
According to Steele, there’s no doubt Kyle has a deep passion for the sport.
“Kyle was a kid that always loved football. You saw it from the time he was a freshman,” Steele said. “The first time we kind of got eyes on him — (and) all the way up — he really enjoyed it. And I think he had a really good understanding of the game, too.”
When referencing Kyle’s hearing disability, Steele said Kyle didn’t really have any difficulties while playing for Pierre because the plays were called in from the sideline using hand signals. Furthermore, the quarterback used a “clap cadence” to snap the ball rather than the standard “Down, set, hike!”
“They didn't really treat me any different. Honestly, I think they pretty much forgot I was half-deaf,” Kyle said. “So they really treated me like I was a fully, hearing person. They started whoever was in the best position to play.”
Kyle said his most memorable moment playing for Pierre was when the Govs overcame a 27-7 third-quarter deficit against Tea Area in 2021 to win their fifth-straight 11AA state title, thanks to a 40-yard field goal by Cole Peterson as time expired.
“I had a good time. The coaches, they were unbelievable. Probably the best coaches I've ever played for,” Kyle added. “They know what they're doing. You know, it's a dynasty. (Coach Steele)'s winning year after year, after year, and it's pretty incredible. So I feel very honored to have played for them.”
The former Gov also gave gratitude to Pierre’s offensive line coach Scott Neu for his development.
“He really taught me everything about being a lineman, like hand placement, feet placement, positioning, blocking and just awareness. So where the quarterback could be and really keeping your ground when they push,” Kyle said.
Nation's capital
Despite being a key piece to the Govs’ 2021 state championship team, not many college coaches reached out to Kyle.
“It was pretty bleak at the start,” he said. “I didn’t get a whole lot of people talking to me, and then (Dakota State University) talked to me. And that was the only school that really offered me.”
But then, a text message from Steele changed everything.
“Steele texted me one day saying, ‘Hey, I got a guy from a school and sent out an email asking for hard-of-hearing kids," Kyle said. "He gave my contact info, and then Chuck (Goldstein) contacted me and started talking to me. I went on my visit in February and was absolutely amazed. (I) fell in love with it.”
And that school was Gallaudet. Goldstein, the Bison’s head football coach since 2009, said he sends about 20,000 emails to high school coaches across the country in search of players that fit his program.
“Our recruiting pool is very limited,” he said. “We're looking for (players) that can be deaf, hard of hearing, or, if you're hearing, then fluent in American Sign Language. And offensive or defensive linemen are very slim pickings.”
Goldstein explained what convinced him to give Kyle a scholarship.
“As soon as I watched his film, he was athletic, he could move,” Goldstein said. “(Pierre) runs a pretty good screen game. I remember him getting downfield and blocking defensive backs and linebackers. In our minds, we thought he'd be a great fit for us at tackle because we run — we're not a traditional offense. We run the triple option.”
Kyle shared what led to him signing his National Letter of Intent to Gallaudet.
“The players really got me into it, saying, ‘Right now, it seems like a rough spot, but we got a lot of talent, even though we're deaf and hard of hearing,’” he said. “We're still football players and college athletes. We got a lot of pride in what we're doing.’ And I love that, having pride.”
Albertson arrived to Gallaudet’s campus, located just a couple of miles outside of downtown D.C., in mid-July. Immediately, he enrolled in the school’s “JumpStart” program — a required four-week course held each summer before the fall semester for deaf, American Sign Language (ASL) and other undergraduate students.
The program provides courses in Deaf Culture, ASL, and Visual and Gestural Communication. The goal of JumpStart, according to Gallaudet University’s official website, is “to provide a foundational understanding of the ASL language to help students develop their confidence as new signers.”
“That group of new students that came in and did JumpStart, I've never seen a group of first-year students have such a tight bond together — and (Kyle's) part of that group,” Goldstein said. “The kids come from all over the country. There's Louisiana, there's Texas, there's Georgia, California, Arizona — these guys came together to have such a tight bond. It's the tightest group of first-year players that went through this program that I've ever seen.”
Being nearly 1,500 miles away from his hometown, family and friends is no small adjustment for anyone. And Goldstein credits his freshman offensive lineman for making it so quickly.
“I think the biggest thing I've seen — hats off to him — is just getting acclimated,” Goldstein said. “Because we ripped him out of this small town. We moved to Washington, D.C. He's learning a new language, he’s in college and playing football. It's extremely overwhelming for first-year student athletes, and he's been able to come in and (adjust) right away.”
College ball
And while Kyle’s transition from high school to college was a smooth one, overall, it was bumpier on the football field. Kyle recalled a time he got hit by his teammate John “Jack” Scarboro, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive lineman, in practice.
“He's a big guy. I got absolutely rocked by him,” Kyle said. “And that's when I realized that I'm in college.”
He had to earn it, but he got his first start at right tackle in Gallaudet’s second game versus Greensboro College, North Carolina, on Sept. 10, 2022. The Bison took care of the Pride, 31-14.
Kyle went on to play in Gallaudet's next four games, and the Bison won all of them to capture a five-game winning streak. But an ankle sprain in a 26-23 win over Dean College, Maryland, on Oct. 15 kept Kyle on the sideline for two weeks.
He returned to the lineup at right guard for Gallaudet’s matchup with Alfred State College, New York, in the ECFC Championship Game on Nov. 5. The Bison beat the Pioneers, 36-22, on National Bison Day to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Division-III playoffs.
Kyle said that was the highlight of his freshman campaign.
“He really put the time in off the field, meeting with Coach Todd Collins, our offensive line coach,” Goldstein said. “He really put in the extra time and made sure he knew what he was supposed to do and where to go.”
Because a large portion of its 70-man roster is either deaf or hard of hearing, Gallaudet uses a large bass drum to get the attention of its players during practices and games. Goldstein said he hasn’t used a whistle in 14 years.
The drum is mainly used for warmups but can be used in certain game situations when necessary.
“In gameplay, when it’s fourth down, we're yelling at the punt team to run on the field. But if I'm yelling “punt” and not every player is looking at me and I can't get their attention, we bang the drum,” Goldstein said. “And then everyone looks towards where the drum is and see the coaches are signing ‘punt.’”
The Bison will also hear the drum periodically on kickoffs if the opposing team is about to kick it short and Goldstein wants his players to stay away from the ball.
On offense, Gallaudet implements a silent count, where the quarterback puts “pressure” on the center’s behind to snap the ball. Kyle said he and the other linemen have to position themselves to where they can see the ball with their peripherals.
The Bison use this silent count to their advantage.
“Where we can confuse (opposing teams) is we can say ‘hut,’ but we won't hear it. So it's kind of a benefit, honestly,” Kyle said.
In Kyle’s first season with Gallaudet, the Bison finished 7-3, won their second-ever conference title and made their first NCAA postseason appearance in nine years. The information technology major said his favorite part about playing for the only deaf university in the nation so far is the bonds he’s formed with his teammates.
“Because we all come from different places all around the world. We can learn about their history, where they live,” he said.
Despite the long trip from Pierre to the nation’s capital, Kyle’s parents saw their son play college football in person a handful of times. They were in attendance for Gallaudet's season-opener versus Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, homecoming game against Maritime, New York, and playoff matchup with Delaware Valley in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
“Just to fly there and then seeing your kid run out on a university football field — it was amazing. It's been truly a blessing to watch him play and have him have that opportunity,” Denise Albertson said.
And when Kyle’s parents couldn’t make the trip, they hosted gameday watch parties.
Denise admitted that she never thought her son would move that far away from home, but she couldn’t be happier he did.
“We are just super proud that he took the risks and just immersed himself in it,” she said. “I said to him, ‘Go this year, at least try a year. Immerse yourself 100 percent into everything that you can there. And if truly after the first year, you don't like it and it's not working out for you, you're not set in stone. You don't have to stay there forever. You could make other choices.’ And I think within the first few weeks of being there, he was like ‘I love it here. It is so awesome,’ which just makes you feel glad and hopeful as a parent.”
Looking ahead
Kyle said his ultimate goal is to play in the National Football League. And while no Bison has yet accomplished that feat, Gallaudet is certainly making strides.
Former Bison Adham Talaat came close after he hosted the school’s first-ever Pro Day in front of six NFL scouts.
In 2013, Tony Tatum was the first Gallaudet alum to sign a professional football contract when he did so with the Utah Blaze of the now-dispersed Arena Football League. Timel Benton became the second after signing with the Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League in June.
But, for now, Kyle is focused on preparing for his sophomore season. This year, Gallaudet saw 15 of its players make the All-ECFC Team, including Scarboro and sophomore Iopu Vaimauga at offensive line. Goldstein, who was named ECFC Coach of the Year, believes this is a “realistic goal” for Kyle to achieve next season.
“He has a great future ahead of him," Goldstein said. "Three more years with that much experience as a freshman, we're all looking forward to him getting better from here on out."
