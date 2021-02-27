Fort Pierre’s state, national and international saddle maker: Dave Dahl

The Diamond D Western Wear & Saddle Shop has long been an icon in Fort Pierre. The duo-business at 114 N. Deadwood St. started more than 45 years ago, and its owner, Dave Dahl, has been making professional bucking bronc saddles since.
He is not just one of many rodeo saddle makers. His work has earned a reputation for being ridden by the best saddle bronc rodeo competitors in the world. Many Dave Dahl saddles are built for professional South Dakota cowboys, but he ships many to other states such as Pennsylvania and Ohio, and to other countries such as Australia.
“You just never know where they will pop up,” Dahl said.
Now at the age of 76, as of Jan. 18, 2021, he has completed 1,876 saddles.
“When I got to 1,000 bucking bronc saddles, I made a stock saddle. Kind of a neat milestone. When I reach 2,000, I will make another stock saddle,” Dahl said.
Even with 2020 being the year of COVID-19, during which many rodeo competitions were canceled, Dahl still filled orders for 56 saddles. He attributes the constant demand to “always a new crop of kids coming up in rodeo every year, a big territory with a lot of area (worldwide), and lots of return customers.”
Dahl said more often saddles get broken “because of ‘green’ horses and kids practicing - it’s harder on the saddles.”
In 2019, Dahl made 58 bucking bronc saddles. He always has around 10 on back order, and his crammed-to-the-rafters shop has enough “leather on hand for probably several dozen saddles,” Dahl said.
Dahl might not brag, until asked, but those return customers he speaks of include some pretty big rodeo names. At the 2016 National Finals Rodeo, six of the top 15 saddle bronc riders were riding Dave Dahl bronc saddles. Names included world champion Zeke Thurston, along with CoBurn Bradshaw, Cody DeMoss, Clay Elliott, Chuck Schmidt and Jake Watson.
Dahl told the Capital Journal in December 2018 that, looking at the list of the 15 top bronc riders invited to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas that month, nine of them were riding his saddles. In previous years, world champions Tom Reeves (2001), Glen O’Neill (2002), Jeff Willert (2005), and Taos Muncy (2007 and 2011) have ridden on Dave Dahl saddles. Clay Elliott, Alberta, rode a Dave Dahl saddle when he won the Canadian National Finals, and eight-time Linderman Award winner Kyle Whitaker uses one.
Dahl grew up in Keene, North Dakota, and graduated from Newtown High School in 1962. While earning an education degree from Black Hills State College (University now) in Spearfish, he was on the college rodeo team. He rode saddle broncs and, in 1967, won the College National Finals Rodeo. After winning the South Dakota Rodeo Association’s saddle bronc title in 1968, he joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He rode in the pros for a few years.
His career started when he wanted to make a saddle for his brother, Gene. A fellow bronc rider, Dick Jones, had the equipment and knowledge. In 1974, the two began a partnership in a saddle shop. They worked together for some years, until Jones got out of the business.
Dahl decided to call Fort Pierre home because he has friends in the area. His daughter lives in Dupree, and “it’s probably one of the better areas, kind of a crossroads with a location that is pretty good,” Dahl said.
It takes him about five days to make a saddle, in between fixing used saddles, running his Western store, and making time for his five grandchildren. His walls are overloaded with pictures of family and with magazine covers highlighting his saddle-making career. One framed accolade shows him being inducted in June 2018 into the North Dakota Rodeo Association’s Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora North Dakota, which displays his number 1,800 saddle.
Peers honor Dahl. Irvin Jones, owner of Jones Saddlery Bottle & Vet in Philip, is also a saddle maker. He knows Dahl, having met and by reputation.
“I know that he makes a lot of saddles, bronc saddles,” Jones said.
Jones sells a bronc saddle for around $2,500.
“Dave once claimed he could turn a bronc saddle out in a week. Some customers pick the saddles up, but I imagine Dave just boxes them up and ships them out. A bronc saddle weighs between 30-35 pounds, once you get all the stirrups on them, you know.”
Irvin Jones continued, “A bronc saddle could last several years, or could last one time out, depending on if the bronc rolls on it. Normally, they last pretty good though. It is something that isn’t going to last forever. More than likely, it would be used up or busted up before the cowboy could give it to a son or someone. Most often, a falling horse could break the tree - the frame that the other saddle things are put on - or break it in the bars in the middle of the seat, or break the gullet - the underneath part where the horn would fit on top of if you had a horn between the bars. Bronc saddles have no saddle horns.”
“Dave’s saddles got a little bit of stamping, and you can recognize whose they are,” Jones continued, adding that bronc saddles are nothing as fancy in leatherwork like maybe a rodeo queen’s fancy saddle.
“If you like to work with your hands and put in lots of hours …,” said Dahl. “There are easier ways to make a living. It’s been so long ago, but I recommend to start repairing saddles first - stock or saddle bronc saddles - and then go from there.”
Dahl said the repairing of any saddles is not in the numbers once seen, but he has no plans of stopping his work.
“I’m 76 and don’t have any plans to retire -- don’t know what I would do. As long as I’ve got my health, I’ll keep working.”
His extended family will not keep the art going. They are ranchers, sales barn workers --not saddle makers.
Of the many, many steps involved in constructing a saddle, the last piece is putting in the stirrup leathers.
“Rodeo bronc saddles have their stirrups hung forward, so you can kick higher,” Dahl said. “It takes a lot of steps. You got to work right along.”
Dahl’s saddles differ from those of many bronc saddle makers in several ways, including the swells and cantle.
“They’re drawn in nice behind the swells,” Dahl said.
Rodeo star Chuck Schmidt, from Keldron, South Dakota, once stated for the Rodeo News, “They have a nice swell on them, and have a nice dish in the seat and a nice cantle. His saddles’ design give riders a better seat, so they can keep their spurs high enough on the bronc’s neck to score well, and position their hips in a way that allow them to lean back to give them the best leverage to counteract the bronc’s bucks.”
Rodeo riders have credited their Dahl saddles with giving them better spur outs and better upper body control.
“Most older guys know what they want,” Dahl said. “For the younger guys, I ask how tall they are, how wide they are -- for a longer seat to ride.”
As his version of quality control, Dahl sits in each of his saddles. As a former rodeo champion, he understands the deal.
