Frontier Hunting: Dvorak's life guiding hunters, collecting stories

Willie Dvorak is a Fort Pierre and Pierre area hunting guide, which affords him the opportunity to interact with all walks of life. Sure, he’ll be out leading prairie dog, mule deer, American buffalo and coyote hunts in the Mellette, South Dakota area and Alaska. As of late, Dvorak has buffalo hunting, something he’ll be doing into March. Aside from all the different animals he comes in contact with, he comes across some interesting people to boot. Sometimes, some humorous stuff takes place.
“Oftentimes, we'll get guys that show up that have brought a brand spanking new gun for the hunt. And because we're hunting buffalo they go like way overboard as far as big guns. And because they’re brand new and they're really big guns, the recoil is unbelievable on them, they kick like crazy and they’re loud,” Dvorak said. “A thirty-aught-six to a three hundred Winchester magnum are both fantastic guns as far as accuracy.”
Getting into the right frame of mind when tracking any kind of animal can mean the difference between coming home empty handed and not.
“You really got to get them settled down. I had a client that hunted with me a bunch. He was not using too big of a gun but he just got excited and missed a deer because it was so huge,” Dvorak said.
More on a positive note, he had a hunter that showed up who was less concerned with the size or stature of the game he encountered. This was fascinating to Dvorak, considering his whole philosophy on the matter.
“He said, ‘Ya know, Willie, if I can just get a buck deer I will be so happy.’”
This is more his type of favorite story, as opposed to someone not exactly in the right frame of mind. He found a lot of guys come in and really want to kill the new world record.
“The biggest deer in the world, ya know, a giant bear,” Dvorak said.
Not Noah White, which pleasantly surprised Willie.
“This guy came in with such reasonable expectations,” he continued. “He just really wanted to make a nice, clean, ethical kill and none of the grandiose stuff.”
Call it Murphy's law, call it karma but either way on this day the good and reasonable won out. He ended up taking down a seven-by-seven mule deer.
“Good things happen to good people,” Dvorak said.
This idea is a recurring theme in Dvorak’s writing as an outdoor contributor to the Capital Journal and South Dakota Outdoors magazine.
“Taking overconfidence into the field increases the chances of coming home empty-handed far more often than the guy that is more grounded. The guy with a reasonable evaluation of his ability is going to enjoy the hunt more and have far fewer secrets to hide about missed shots, missed opportunities and wounded game. Going home with fantastic pride and memories of a great hunt is priceless,” Dvorak wrote in a June 5 article. “Hunters oftentimes come out with such high expectations that they kinda syke themselves out before they even get going.”
Knowing when and what kind of noise to make is another subject found in Dvorak’s work.
“The number one mistake hunters make is making too much noise. It is elementary and easy to prevent but being lackadaisical towards people’s noises costs a lot of hunters success,” he wrote in a June 28 article.
While making too much noise can be an issue, making just the right amount of noise can yield some stellar results. Dvorak recalled a time in Alaska when he was with David Metzger hunting brown bears.
Dvorak used a predator call to pull a bear off a blueberry hillside for David to get a clear shot at. The bear came across the stream, roughly 30 feet ahead of them, when Dvorak noticed something.
“When he came out of the brush, he looked right at us and started walking over ready to eat us. That bear had no fear, especially considering he had probably never seen a person and just looked at them as another food source,” Dvorak said.
Since bears are carnivorous, Dvorak wound up seeing the wild animal act purely on instinct.
David Metzger as well as his sons David Jr., Daim and Dash have all been hunting with Dvorak at some point. Dash is going buffalo hunting this spring with Dvorak, something David couldn’t be more pleased about.
“Willie is one of the best guides I’ve ever had,” Dash said. “He really plans for a whole host of possibilities. There's so much thought put into the organization.”
Instead of taking David and his children out to a stand, Dvorak decided to take them roughly 50 yards out. He set them up so David’s children could get shots, making the experience more engaging.
“This is someone I trust my children with,” David said.
He believed that that’s the highest compliment that could be paid to Dvorak.
There isn't much that Dvorak offers that David and his sons haven't done.
“There's something really unique about Willie,” he said, using integrity and preparation as two adjectives that describe their guide. “People want to come back and spend time with him. The proper planning gives you a higher order of success.”
While there are some topics that Dvorak likes to cover in his writing, one thing that always sticks out to him is how each trip out offers something unique.
“Every hunt is different and no matter how you go about it,” Dvorak said. “Just the adventure of seeing something you've never seen before is fantastic.”
He's taking his daughter to the Australian outback in April, so there will definitely be more stories ahead for Dvorak and his family.
