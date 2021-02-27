Girl Scouting growing in the neighborhood

What is the current Girl Scout footprint in the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas?
“Currently we have 17 Troops which consist of 146, kindergarten through 12th-grade girls. And, we have 90 adult members,” said Lori Dykstra, chief operating officer Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons. “This is down from last year slightly due to the pandemic, but we are noticing an increase in lapsed members returning later this year.”
Stacey Andernacht, communications manager for Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons, said, “In 2019, eight local Girl Scouts received their Silver Award for their Memory Care Courtyard Project. In the spring of 2020, two local girls received their Gold Awards, the highest award a Girl Scout can receive, for community impact projects.”
Which troops are Pierre area, and which ones are Fort Pierre area?
Andernacht, “The troops are distinguished more by age level than Pierre area or Fort Pierre area meeting sites. The organizational structure is that each Girl Scout belongs to a troop; each Troop belongs to a Service Unit, and the units are supported by the Girl Scout Council. Daisy Scouts are kindergarten through first-grader; Brownies are second-third grade; Juniors are fourth-fifth. Cadettes are sixth through eighth; Seniors are ninth through 10th; and Ambassadors are 11th through 12th grade. Really, there isn’t a time we have 100% of the girls in one place. There are things offered to all of the girls, like the Earth Hour program, but that doesn’t mean they can all attend.”
Why should a girl join Girl Scouts, rather than another community or school organization?
Andernacht, “Oh, wow! I could go on-and-on about this. Here’s a few reasons I would put at the top of my list:
Girl Scouts is a place for girls to try new things and discover what they are interested in. There is something for every girl from outdoor adventures, to life skills, to cybersecurity. A girl doesn’t have to earn every badge or try everything, but when she does she’ll be taking risks, solving challenges and building memories.
We don’t consider ourselves an extra-curricular activity, but more a place where she will learn the skills that sets her up for success in any of her endeavors.
When she becomes a Girl Scout, she is part of a world-wide sisterhood; no matter where she goes she’ll find an alum to connect with and build confidence. Our alumni are proof of the confidence-building shoot-for-the-stars outcomes that girls receive through Girl Scouts - they’re people like Venus Williams, Taylor Swift and Barbara Walters. They’re women who advocated for rights and girls today who are working to make change for their generation and those that follow.
Girl Scouts are inspiring - right now they’re participating in the biggest entrepreneurship program we offer, the cookie program. They’re setting goals, learning money management, regulating inventory, interacting with customers and so much more…all skills that set them up for success today and later in life.”
“A girl can join any time of year, and now is a great time so that she has the opportunity to learn skills through the cookie program. For a girl to join Girl Scouts, parents should call 1-800-666-2141 to talk to the member service team. They can also visit www.gsdakotahorizons.org/join - this shows what troops are available and when they meet. Select a troop or select ‘undecided’ and a team member will contact the parents to help get their daughter placed.”
“A person, business or organization can partner with the Service Unit and/or a troop as an in-kind gift - typically not cash but maybe an outdoor store donating camping equipment. You can also support Girl Scouts as subject matter experts for badges. As an example, part of earning the newest badges released in July of 2019 is to meet with someone to talk about the topic – hiking, rock climbing, cybersecurity, etc. You could also work with the service unit/council to offer a program event or Badge Workshop.”
How has the pandemic affected Girl Scouting?
Dykstra, “We have done a pivot in programming due to COVID-19. Our team at Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons developed innovative ways of reaching girls while keeping them safely engaged. Through our Girl Scouts At Home webpage https://www.gsdakotahorizons.org/en/events/at-home.html we offered girls opportunities to connect, participate in activities and even earn awards. Things like virtual societies, virtual camp, community service projects, live virtual programming and adventure boxes - where girls can bring the adventure to their own backyard.”
“More than ever, girls need Girl Scouts. Our program delivery continues to focus on our four core pillars of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), Outdoors, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship while also emphasizing three areas that are critical to girls’ success right now: supporting girls’ mental health, mitigating learning loss, and helping girls reflect the values of justice and fairness.”
Jennifer Baloun, president Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons board, added, “Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure girls followed social distancing and other safety precautions, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons canceled Girl Scout Cookie booths and door-to-door sales in the final weeks of the program in March 2020. This change in plans meant that the council had some inventory available and we took a look at how we could use it to help other people out. Giving back to our communities is at the heart of who we are as Girl Scouts so it felt natural to use the cookies to support those on the front line of the pandemic.”
How has the pandemic affected the cookie program?
Dykstra, “Our girl entrepreneurs face the same COVID-19 pandemic challenges as our local businesses. They have quickly used their critical thinking and technology skills that they’ve honed previously at Girl Scouts to come up with creative solutions. The health and safety of our girls, volunteers, customers and staff is our TOP priority. Many of the things you love and are familiar with are back, they may just look different – such as drive-through booths, porch drop-offs, virtual cookie booths (with parental supervision), and contactless sales.
“We are headed into our largest entrepreneurship program, Cookies, Feb. 19 - March 22. If you don’t know a Girl Scout to ask, the easiest way is to download the Cookie Finder App. From here you can find nearby booths or you can order cookies to be shipped to your home or donate cookies to first responders. You can also go to our website – www.gsdakotahorizons.org - to enter your zip code and find local booths.
How does the cookie program impact communities?
Dykstra, “As Girl Scouts decide how to use their proceeds, many choose community impact projects like helping food banks, supporting animal shelters, improving parks and more. Each purchase invests in girl leadership - by participating in the Cookie Program, Girl Scouts learn how to think like entrepreneurs and build skills like goal setting, decision making and people skills.”
What is the Girl Scout Gold Award?
Dykstra, “Since 1916, Girl Scouts’ highest award has stood for excellence and leadership for girls everywhere. Each year, the prestigious Gold Award is presented to Girl Scouts who think deeply, explore opportunities, and challenge themselves with Take Action Projects that make an impact in their community. Girl Scouts spend an average of one to two years on their project as they take seven steps to develop a lasting solution to the challenge they’ve tackled. As a Gold Award Girl Scout, she’ll also have a competitive edge in the college admissions process, be eligible for scholarships, and enter the military one rank higher.
Andernacht, “On June 1, 2020, Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons congratulated Anya Jones and Ashley Turner of Pierre for earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award to be achieved in Girl Scouts. Anya earned her Gold Award with her Group Cabin Seating Area Project which resulted in nine benches at the Oahe Dam cabin. The project spanned nine months and took nearly 97 hours of work as Anya designed, fundraised and built the benches. Ashley earned her Gold Award with her Sign Design Oahe Dam Project. Driven to create safety around the water, she designed and posted signs around the beach and buildings. Ashley worked with the Corps of Engineers to complete the project.”
Girl Scout Week in 2021 is March 7-13. It takes a G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.
Girl Scout Mission: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.
Girl Scout Promise: On my honor, I will try: To serve God and my country, To help people at all times, and to live by the Girl Scout Law.
Girl Scout Law: I will do my best to be honest and fair, friendly and helpful, considerate and caring, courageous and strong, and responsible for what I say and do, and to respect myself and others, respect authority, use resources wisely, make the world a better place, and be a sister to every Girl Scout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.