Grand Opera House and Pierre Players Community Theatre still local icons

“It is the best way to meet people from all backgrounds in the community. I have made so many friends from my experiences; even met my husband in a show,” said Kathy Riedy, one of the many Pierre Players directors.
“I think we have all realized with the current situation how much we value what theater brings to our lives. It gives people an escape, a creative outlet and, like I said, it brings all walks of life together,” she added.
During the first years of the 1900s, Pierre was a hub for people heading west, greatly influenced by the new railroad industry coming through.
With such an influx of people, entrepreneur Charles L. Hyde knew Pierre was a prime place for an opera house. In building the Hyde Block in 1906, he included the large Grand Opera House, which still is in use today by the Pierre Players Community Theatre.
The opera house’s original layout had 1,200 seats spread through three levels - 600 on the main floor, 400 in the first balcony and 200 in a second balcony. Near the stage were box seats with exits, while 10 dressing rooms were available to the actresses and actors.
The venue opened on Oct. 25, 1906, using kerosene fixtures for its lighting. The first performance was a play by Quincy Adams Sawyer and a professional acting company. It was a sellout performance, with tickets costing $3, $2, and $1. The Oct. 26, 1906, "Sioux Stock Journal" called the opera house the "finest and best playhouse ever built in South Dakota."
Stock companies continued to come to the Grand Opera House. High-class vaudeville was as popular as drama and opera. Many times, Pierre residents were recruited as extras by the stock companies, and sometimes the community put on its own show.
The opera house was a community facility. In its first year, Hyde offered its use to the inaugural entertainment committee. A reception took place there for the new state officers and members of the Legislature, with a banquet taking place on the third floor.
By 1917, the railroad had been taken over by the government. Stage theater companies no longer flocked to Pierre as was previously the case. When Hyde returned from the military in 1919, he converted the opera house to a motion picture theater.
The renamed Grand Theater charged adult admittance at a dime and children at a nickel. Orchestras played as the silent movies were projected onto the screen. In 1930, "talkies" hit the screen. The Grand Theater was still used for community projects and vaudeville shows.
In 1932, the stage area burned. The theater closed for repairs and the stage area was rebuilt, without the dressing rooms once used by the opera house performers.
Each movie began with the latest news and a Walt Disney cartoon, perhaps Mickey Mouse or Betty Boop. A short serial, a story that continued with each new film at the theater, followed. Only then did the main feature begin.
In 1956, Hyde sold the business, but not the building. In 1968, the State Theater Co. of Brookings changed the name of the Grand Theater to Studio 109. Opening night of the "new" theater was Feb. 8 with the showing of "Sand Pebbles." When "The Sound of Music" came out, it ran for over 10 weeks, with people repeatedly returning to see it. Studio 109's last movie was "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" on April 25, 1978.
The State Theater Co. closed the movie theater at Studio 109 because business was better at the new State Theater and at the Sioux Drive-in. The Hyde Holding Co. approached Pierre Players, a community theater group, with an offer they couldn't refuse. It seemed then that the iconic masks of comedy and tragedy in the entranceway foretold the building was meant for a community theater group.
Pierre Players renovated the theater to meet their needs, which included removing the movie screen and speakers and extending the stage into the seating area. The building now seats about 300 on the main floor. The single balcony houses the costume and lighting departments and, when musicals are shown, the orchestra.
Studio 109 was opened to its first live theatrical performance on May 12, 1978, with the comedy "No Sex, Please, We're British." Now at 114 years old, the Grand Opera House still draws audiences.
The Pierre Players started long before they acquired the use of the Grand Opera House. Their website shows the plays they performed in the 1967-1968 season. Since then, members have performed three to six different shows per season, with almost always one of them being a musical.
Support is provided with funds from the South Dakota Department of Tourism and the National Endowment for the Arts. The organization is also supported by the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund Phase 1, an initiative of Arts Midwest and its peer United States Regional Arts Organizations.
Volunteers are the cornerstone of any community theater group, and Pierre Players is brags that it has some of the best. Regardless of whether a person has a theater background, Pierre Players Theatre is a place for everyone in the region to get involved. People from all walks of life participate, allowing them to form new friendships learn new skills and gain self-confidence through acting, or directing, set construction, publicity, props, costumes, stage manager, light board operator, sound effects, make-up, ushering, concession attendant, board member, fundraising and more.
Pierre Players’ mission is to bring community theater to central South Dakota. It is an arts organization that involves hundreds of volunteers, students and viewers each year and makes the Pierre/Fort Pierre area and central South Dakota a more vibrant, enjoyable place to live. It is one of South Dakota’s leading forces in community-wide education and entertainment.
Pierre Players also run a Little Players program. Its mission is to foster an appreciation of community theater and encourage self-development through the dramatic arts, as students learn the skills and technical aspects of theater. For more information contact co-directors Michele Beeler and Hannah Carda at littleplayers605@gmail.com.
Workshops include practicing stage directions, stage presence, expressions, movement and other dramatic skills by using fun games and activities. The concluding day of a workshop is a performance for friends and families. The 2021 Little Players’ summer production is “Charlotte's Web,” showing in mid-August.
The Pierre Players Board of Governors includes President Alisa Bousa, Vice President Nick Carda, Secretary Leah Hilsabeck-Lowrey, Treasurer Michael Pangburn, Business Manager Michele Beeler, and members Sarah Burger, Ashley Boone, Bill Bossman, Jennifer Kanz, Greg Peters, Anne Rathbun, Sam Smith, and Rosa Yaeger.
