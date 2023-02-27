 Skip to main content
Honorable mentions for Citizen of the Year contenders

Bruce Kessler
Gators owner Bruce Kessler works the kitchen on a Thursday afternoon before his evening rush shift arrives.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

While Connie Carlisle took the 2023 Citizen of the Year title, the Capital Journal received plenty of other great nominations for people in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.

Only one person could take the title, but Bruce Kessler, Travis Hedrick and Nataliya Rezek all came in at a close second through their efforts to help others.

At Gators
Gators owner Bruce Kessler was among the top-three finalist for the 2023 Citizen of the Year award.
Travis Hedrick
Sacred Heart Center Executive Director Travis Hedrick drives 85 miles each day to Eagle Buttes as part of his role at the shelter.
Ukraine supplies
Nataliya Rezek goes through boxes of supplies in her Pierre home that she collected for volunteers in Ukraine.
Nataliya Rezek
Pierre resident Natalia Rezek began collecting supplies for Ukrainian volunteers following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

An error occurred