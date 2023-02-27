Honorable mentions for Citizen of the Year contenders

While Connie Carlisle took the 2023 Citizen of the Year title, the Capital Journal received plenty of other great nominations for people in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.
Only one person could take the title, but Bruce Kessler, Travis Hedrick and Nataliya Rezek all came in at a close second through their efforts to help others.
Bruce Kessler
Gators Pizza owner Bruce Kessler received his nomination for the many fundraisers he runs through his Northridge Plaza restaurant that benefit groups and causes from all walks of life.
The Fort Pierre native and now Pierre resident took over the restaurant in 2010 and noted the previous owner was good about staying active in the community. Kessler found that staying active in the community through charitable efforts is important for local businesses.
"We ask the community to shop and spend money at our locations," he said. "So, when there's a need, I would say it's kind of expected to turn right around and benefit them."
Kessler also pointed out that fundraising efforts also let the community know local businesses are alive and well.
There's a wide range of causes Kessler supports, from seniors to youth. But he said youth sports is one area that holds a special place in his heart, especially rodeo-related fundraisers.
Kessler said he rodeoed in steer wrestling and calf roping growing up, and his kids also have a rodeo background.
"It's a little easier — I'm a little more loose with the pocketbook when it comes to youth rodeo," he said.
While rodeos hold a special place in his heart, Kessler also noted how other youth sports like Pierre Baseball, football and wrestling play a big role in the community.
"High school wrestling, high school football, they have been ingrained in this community and ingrained in this restaurant forever," he said. "Pierre Baseball, we've done fundraisers for Pierre Baseball for, gosh, it's probably been 10 or 11 years, too."
From raising funds through restaurant specials to donating clothes, gear and pizzas to different teams, blood drives, church events, senior centers and other fundraising events, Kessler said he doesn't keep a tally of the amount of money he puts toward the causes.
"I don't want to — I think it would scare me," he said. "I used to kind of have a budget, but I just know that the kickback or the come around is always worth it. You might not see it tangibly, but you can feel it in here. It's good."
He said people tend to remember who helped, adding he was pleasantly surprised to find out he was among the finalists for the Citizen of the Year award.
"It's really nice," Kessler said. "It's tough. It's tough being a small business in a little community like this, especially after Christmas, when we lost five and a half of the busiest days right before Christmas due to the blizzard."
On a February afternoon, Kessler kept busy manning Gators alone until his next shift arrived for the evening rush. He said one of the restaurant's keys to success is consistency in everything it does. Kessler credited his staff for helping to keep that consistency going, which he agreed helped with all the fundraisers and causes. But he also noted keeping track of all the specials, events and fundraisers isn't complicated at this point due to the consistency, routine and advance planning.
"Very, very consistent," Kessler said about his restaurant. "So, when it comes to a fundraiser or people needing a few large pizzas to auction off and stuff, they can rely on us because that's what we do. I mean, if you're not ingrained in the community, then they don't know you're here, especially when you're just like a mom and pop like me."
Kessler said he loves what he does and wouldn't have been there for as long as he has if he didn't.
"Like I said, I love what I do," he said. "It's nice to have accolades. It's nice, but when you work 60 to 100 a week, you sometimes lose sight of the little things that people really do appreciate. So, I guess, in answer to your question when you called — it was nice to hear. I get a lot of thank yous. The kids will sign thank yous. Sometimes that's all you need. You don't need to be put on a pedestal, but you need a little thank you."
Travis Hedrick
Travis Hedrick received his nomination for his work around the Pierre and Fort Pierre community and his efforts in Eagle Buttes.
Hedrick is the executive director at Eagle Buttes' Sacred Heart Center, a nonprofit providing shelter, child, family violence, and community education and outreach services.
"We partner with the other nine organizations around the state that do children's home, children's work," Hedrick said. "So, we have a group home out there that we can hold up to 16 kids at a time. And we also have a thrift store out there that helps support people if they need clothes and can't afford it."
Hedrick began working at Sacred Heart in June 2022 after leaving his job with the State of South Dakota. Since taking the job, Hedrick makes the regular 85-mile drive from his Grey Goose area home to Eagle Buttes.
While it might be a longer commute than during his time with the state, his role with Sacred Heart comes with a perk that makes the daily drive worth it — seeing the faces of those he helps.
"I love seeing people's lives changed," he said. "Opportunities that they can get when someone gives them a chance, especially the kids. Obviously, with the women's shelter or the violence shelter that we have, that's a necessary thing. That can happen to any age. It can happen to any gender. It can happen in any culture or background — no one is immune to it."
With 27 staff members, Hedrick noted that everyone, including himself, at Sacred Heart steps up to do what is necessary to keep the facility operating. He said he'll sometimes sit in with the children, mow the lawn, and shovel snow.
"I ended up staying out there six days during the storm we most recently had and snow plowing for 18 hours per day, trying to keep our driveways clear because we do have clients that need to get to the hospital," Hedrick said, adding that the children also had other services that they needed to get to during the storm. "Executive director just means that you do whatever needs to be done."
During that same storm, Hedrick also found himself braving the cold to help keep the heat going in the shelter after sub-zero temperatures plugged the vents.
"I had to climb up on the roof in 40-degree below and reach in and start unplugging those and break the ice to get our heat working again and our heat pump," Hedrick said. "So, it's a job, it's a title, but we do it because we're trying to help people. That's what it's all about."
Closer to home, Hedrick also helps at New Life Church in Pierre, providing music when they need someone, adding that he was the church's dedicated music person in the past.
"So, I just come in, and I'll play guitar, bass, piano — whatever they need," he said. "So, I'll lead music when they're short or need some help."
Hedrick also works with Fort Pierre's American Legion Post 20, including getting the Legion Riders off the ground.
"We just chartered a new American Legion Riders motorcycle group to bring some new attention to younger veterans or veterans who really enjoy the aspect of motorcycle riding," Hedrick said.
Hedrick, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said it helps promote the Legion and raise awareness about the services available to veterans. He said it's critical to ensure the Vietnam-era veterans receive their services, given the barriers they encountered after returning home.
Hedrick said he got out of the Air Force in 1997 following an injury.
"So, I'm technically a disabled veteran as well, which is partly why it's important for me to help others get resources," he said. "Because for the first, probably, 12 or 13 years out of the military, I didn't know where to go. I didn't know where I could get help — dancing around trying to go to get disability and rural doctors who didn't know where I had come from."
Hedrick said it made it hard for him to get the help he needed and motivated him to connect with the Legion to help serve others later in life. He also noted the Legion Riders help promote their work to help children. Hedrick said the group's first official event, a pancake feed in November, raised a little more than $800 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds beds for children.
"That's kind of another area we're trying to do along with veteran's services," he said. "Just let people know that just because we don't wear the uniform anymore doesn't mean that we stopped serving our country."
Nataliya Rezek
Pierre resident Nataliya Rezek received her nomination for her efforts to gather supplies and funds to go to Ukraine, a mission she began after Russia's invasion in February 2022.
Rezek said she was surprised to hear she received a nomination for the community's Citizen of the Year.
"I'm very shocked because, for some reason, I always thought that the person should be nominated that does things for the community, and I feel like I take things away from the community and send them to Ukraine," she said. "So, for me, it's a huge shock. I've never been nominated for anything."
With music lightly playing in the background and three overfilled boxes full of medical supplies, Rezek sat at the dining table in her Pierre home, steadfast in her determination to continue the efforts she began a year earlier. She noted the need to continue gathering supplies and raising funds has only increased since the war began.
But Rezek found she needs to concentrate on gathering much-needed life-saving supplies. She hoped people would continue reaching out to her with medications that might be expired or no longer needed. She also said many over-the-counter items, like iodine, are highly valued by her fellow Ukrainians on the ground. Rezek also gets other necessities like electrolyte packages and coffee for soldiers on the frontlines.
"I'm trying to use my critical thinking skills as a nurse and apply it to the frontline," she said.
Rezek set up a network to get the supplies directly to volunteers in Ukraine. She ships packages to family members, who disperse the items to volunteers. Rezek also sends funds, often from extra shifts she works at Avera St. Mary's Hospital, to volunteers for supplies.
In October 2022, Rezek returned to her hometown Chernivtsi and found she didn't even recognize her native Ukraine as she crossed from Suceava, Romania.
"On the Ukrainian side, light is not allowed, so it's complete darkness," she said. "I had a flashlight in my carry-on, but I was not allowed to use it."
Despite Ukrainian border guards moving her through quickly, Rezek said it was a 20-minute wait in nerve-wearing conditions.
"Because they had about 40 semis parked there," she said about the wait time. "Some of them were slowly moving. It was foggy. It was a very, very scary situation and very unsafe."
Rezek met her brother on the Ukrainian side after a brisk walk through the checkpoint.
At the time, Rezek said the nation's electric infrastructure was still reliable, but people now face regular blackouts following missile attacks.
"Now, they turn the electricity off daily," she said. "Some days are 22 hours without electricity. And it's negative digits now. It's snowy, it's cold, so people have to survive."
The ongoing war also hit Rezek closer to home as casualties continue to increase. Rezek said she knew people were dying a year ago, but it wasn't people she knew personally.
"Nobody from my family. Nobody from my classmates' families," she said. "By now, I have classmates that got killed. My brother lost three of his best friends in one week. I mean, he was heartbroken. It's started affecting us because it's hitting very close to home right now. People are dying."
Rezek said there were three to four military burials every week during her visit to Ukraine in October.
"At least," she said. "So, that was very hard to understand that these young boys are getting killed."
Rezek found her perspective has changed since the war began, with her feeling like she was in "panic mode."
"I didn't know what to do with myself," she said. "I just tried to at least do something that I could. But now, I feel more comfortable. I know it's a scary thing when you get comfortable with the war, but I at least have a strategic plan of what I'm going to do if something bad happens. I know that I'll be able to cross the border. I know I'll be able to travel to Ukraine as needed. I know I can carry medical supplies."
