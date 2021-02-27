Hours of work led to hours of fun at West Shore Trails

Driving through the hills surrounding Lake Oahe and the Oahe Dam, one might see trees and shrubs interspersed through fields of tall grasses, the occasional deer, and, increasingly, mountain bikers.
The Pierre area has plenty of places for walking and biking, but most are flat, single-track trails — not ideal for mountain biking. Enter the West Shore Trails system, located next to Oahe Dam’s emergency spillway, a five-mile trail system which is hilly and more challenging than anything else in the immediate area.
The idea for the trails came from Uriah Steber, who had a mountain bike and was looking for more diverse terrain to challenge. He found public land along Lake Oahe and the Missouri River on the west shore that was deemed to be recreational and started looking around the area and biking along animal trails.
Steber said after a few days, he contacted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land manager to find out if he was breaking any rules. It turns out, he was. It’s illegal to ride a bike along any road that isn’t maintained, because bikes are considered “motorized vehicles.”
At this point, Steber wondered aloud what it would take to have a riding trail out on that land, and the land manager said he would have to build bike trails. The Oahe office was interested in the idea, and offered Steber a Handshake Partnership Program grant — if he could come up with the volunteer labor to get the job done and have a trail designed and planned, the office would give them some money to start things.
Steber got the Oahe Wheelmen, a nonprofit biking group, involved in the project, and with a $10,000 grant from the Corps, “it melded together from there,” Wheelmen President Mike Mueller told the Capital Journal.
“We jumped all over that. It was a great idea and I thought it sounds like a lot of fun...It’s been a project of ours ever since,” Mueller added.
Most of the trail-building work was done through volunteer labor, and somewhere between 250-500 volunteer hours were logged during the build. Mueller said the project is valued at around $90,000, including the hours of build time.
The Corps provided support, as well as basic tools and materials, but volunteers did the rest. The Wheelmen did an initial walk-through on the land to map out the potential trail and presented the Corps with a plan of how the trail would look. Steber said he had to change the plans several times due to conflict with some archaeological sites.
Mueller described the build as “a lot of actual digging in the dirt.” Steber said there was a lot of pickaxe-and-shovel action after the one rototiller the volunteers were using blew its engine.
“Part of the challenge of the build and what makes it fun is it’s all hand-built; motorized vehicles were not allowed,” Mueller said.
Once the Wheelmen came up with the final trail plan, they walked and rode the path. They then got the final route mapped and approved to start building. The Wheelmen used a brush mower to mow the path and then a string trimmer to eliminate the grass down to the dirt. In order to maintain the trail, the group continues to mow and “weed eat,” but the more use the trail gets, the less maintenance it needs.
Steber said they utilized the general rules of trail-building, and the first place to start is finding the path of least resistance — usually marked by animal trails.
“The animals help you. The deer know how to get around efficiently and there are well-walked deer paths” they followed to help determine where the trail should go, Steber said.
As a result, “The deer love our trails. I think they thought it was made for them,” he said.
The Wheelmen had to work with the natural topography of the land to determine which routes would be the most enjoyable and most practical. Steber said the goal is to be able to ride up and down hills with the least amount of effort and to keep following the terrain in that manner for a nice flow.
“You pick a topography line and stay on that line as you traverse the terrain,” Steber said.
If one does that, he said, “the more fun you have on a bike. The best trails to ride on have great flow and follow the topography lines.”
Creating a trail that follows topography lines requires making a bench cut in the land, which Steber described as “the worst thing you have to do.” This involves making a shoulder in the hill, which was made more difficult since the Corps did not want the group using motorized equipment.
In addition to the trail itself, the Wheelmen installed a few wooden features, such as ramps and a 4-foot drop for bikers who want to spice up their ride a little more. Steber said bikers can get up to 10-12 feet of air using those features. The trail is for everyone, and Steber said the features are “safe and well thought out.” He said everyone with whom he has spoken about the trail has loved the steep downhill runs.
Seeing new people show up to use the trail is the most rewarding part of the project for Steber, and it also helps keep the trail maintained. Steber said the trail has been getting lots of use of all kinds, “from the crazy ‘nut job’ running at 5 a.m., to families hiking at 4 p.m.”
It’s not just for biking; hikers and endurance runners can also utilize the trails, but 60-70% of the trail traffic is made up of bikers.
Steber has plans for expansion, but right now everyone is waiting to see how often the current trail system is used before they can work on expanding the trails down towards the campgrounds at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area or to the bike path into Fort Pierre.
“It’s never really done in my mind,” Steber said. “My huge vision is to create the ultimate mountain bikers’ paradise on the West Shore.”
Brian Korman, a natural resource specialist for the Oahe Project who helped Steber and the Wheelmen kickstart the venture, said “The Oahe Office [of the Corps of Engineers] is open to the idea, but at the moment, we want to see how the current trail stands up to a couple years of use. Five miles of trail is a lot to maintain, especially in the beginning, as unanticipated issues need to be addressed.”
Mueller said the fun part about having the trail finished in time for this year has been seeing the huge increase in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this is not limited to those living in the Capital City area. The trail is listed on trail applications such as Strava and Trail Forks, so people from Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Aberdeen, Watertown, and Rapid City (just to name a few) have been able to find and ride on the trail.
“It’s become an attraction,” Mueller said.
In addition to supporting the trail’s growth by continuing to use it, Steber said people can donate to the Wheelmen, which is a nonprofit. Steber said donors can go to American Bank and Trust and make a donation out to the Oahe Wheelmen.
