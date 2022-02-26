Julia Jones is 2022's Citizen of the Year

On a chilly Thursday afternoon in January, Pierre's Julia Jones sat at the Capital Journal with her 10-year-old springer spaniel, Nanny, to talk about her making it to the final running for the Citizen of the Year award. What Jones didn't know at the time was the Capital Journal had already selected her as 2022's Citizen of the Year.
Jones said she was surprised and unaware anyone had nominated her. Like many other nominees this year, Jones humbly found she didn't expect any extra recognition for her work in and out of the community.
"When you called, I thought, 'What have I done wrong that the newspaper is calling me,'" Jones joked about hearing she was among the nominees.
But the call was about what Jones has done right over the years to help make her community, here and abroad, a better place to live.
Jones, 62, is a retired pediatric audiologist who volunteers in the Dominican Republic with a group providing general medical treatments at clinics around the country's northern areas.
The coronavirus pandemic canceled her annual mission in 2020 and 2021, and Jones said it was hard and sad considering she looks forward to seeing her friends who are involved in the operation.
"The Dominican communities that we go to, they do have government health, government clinics, government pharmacies, and that looks great on paper," she said. "But unfortunately, things fall through the cracks. So there's not a doctor available for months on end, or the pharmacy will go for months without the right blood pressure medicines."
Jones said her group coordinates with local residents and doctors about what to bring and where they can fill in to help the clinics. In July 2021, she made a solo trip to the Dominican Republic to coordinate the 2022 mission. Jones noted one item the clinics found in short supply were children's vitamins.
"One of the towns that we're going to in March, I met with one of the government doctors in that town, and her first question was, could I please bring children's chewable vitamins," Jones said. "She hadn't been able to get any in months. And I'm thinking, wow."
She said she was surprised by something as simple as vitamins being something they couldn't get.
"Here in the United States, a lot of times our children don't even need to take vitamins because we eat well enough," Jones said. "Over there it's — where we go — it's needed. So, simple things like that. But we also take blood pressure and diabetes medicines and antibiotics."
Jones expects the March mission will be a busy one, and while COVID-19 and the cancelations could be contributing factors, she said it's not necessarily the root cause.
"Unfortunately, the folks that we missed in '20 and '21 — who knows where they are now," Jones said. "But one of the cities that we're going to, a different one, one of the towns or communities, it's actually tiny, they've been suffering through a drought for the last five or six years, and they're farmers. So, they have no running water, and they're desperate. They're so excited that we're coming. It's the sort of place where we could've gone three years running instead of being moved around from location to location."
It's not just the medical clinics the Clarinda, Iowa native spends time helping. Jones, who moved to Pierre just after Christmas in 1991, also works with the Pierre Area Referral Service as the board chair and does her part giving older shelter dogs a happy last few years of life in a home with human companionship.
"And so I tell people that is my job," Jones said about adopting older dogs. "When they're this age — you know 14, I've got a couple of 14-year-olds, and Nanny here is 10, but she has health issues — it's a lot of work. I'm up at four in the morning — they usually have to go to the bathroom."
Jones said she's become accustomed to getting them in and out while making coffee all in the dark, no matter how cold it gets.
"I like working with PARS — I'm the chairman of the board right now — that's near and dear to my heart as well," she said. "Making sure that not only our animals are taken care of, but PARS takes care of our humans."
Jones and her husband, Scott, currently have three dogs — Nanny and two dachshunds. She said three at any given time is ideal, but she limits herself to four when possible. The couple has had 16 dogs through the years, beginning with the dogs the couple had and gradually moving into adopting older dogs needing a home.
"When you adopt them elderly, they die," she said. "So we've gone through many, many deaths."
Jones joked that she and Scott make a great team with her doing the work while he pays the bills, adding there are lots of vet bills with older dog adoptions as she patted Nanny.
And it's not easy giving older shelter dogs a happy home for the time they have left when you know that time is likely brief.
"It's challenging," Jones said. "But what makes it worthwhile is I can't stand the idea of an elderly dog sitting in a shelter not being adopted. And so when they come to our house, we have fun, and I promise them, 'You're going to have fun, and when it's no longer fun, I'll make sure that you don't suffer.'"
And Jones found the deal isn't just good for the dogs. She said the time with them is good for her too.
"A couple of years ago, it was really tough because I lost several at about the same time. It was like bang, bang, bang — maybe we need to get a puppy," Jones said about the experience. "But then whenever I'm out at PAWS and around the puppies, I go, 'You're cute, but I want to go home to my couch potatoes.'"
Since moving to Pierre, Jones found that everything accomplished in the community happens through teamwork. She said that teamwork between organizations, city governments and individuals to make things happen is something she's grown to love about the Pierre and Fort Pierre community.
"In places that I've lived, I've never been as involved as I was able to become in this community," Jones said. "And I think it was because this community invites participation. It invites people to get involved. There's certainly plenty of both nonprofit as well as individual, and sometimes special programs that pop up, but it invites that 'being involved.' And that's what makes life rich."
