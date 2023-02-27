 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

'Labor of love': Connie Carlisle's volunteerism nets 2023's Citizen of the Year

Connie Carlisle
Buy Now

Fort Pierre resident Connie Carlisle earned the Capital Journal's 2023 Citizen of the Year award for her active volunteerism in the community.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

With years of dedication to serving the Fort Pierre community through volunteerism and historical preservation, Connie Carlisle is the Capital Journal's 2023 Citizen of the Year.

On a February afternoon, Carlisle sat in the Verendrye Museum among displays filled with items from Fort Pierre's and South Dakota's past. Carlisle found the museum is one of her favorite places within the five historical sites under the museum's Board of Directors — Verendrye, Fort Pierre Depot Museum, 1905 Stanley County Jail, Log Cabin Visitor Center and Sansarc County School Museum.

Iron lung
Buy Now

Connie Carlisle highlighted the iron lung as on of the many interesting items housed in Fort Pierre's Verendrye Museum.
Toy horse
Buy Now

Connie Carlisle enjoyed pointing out all her favorite items among the Verendrye Museum's collection during a February walk through the different displays.

Was the information in this article useful?


Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Tags

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred