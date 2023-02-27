'Labor of love': Connie Carlisle's volunteerism nets 2023's Citizen of the Year

With years of dedication to serving the Fort Pierre community through volunteerism and historical preservation, Connie Carlisle is the Capital Journal's 2023 Citizen of the Year.
On a February afternoon, Carlisle sat in the Verendrye Museum among displays filled with items from Fort Pierre's and South Dakota's past. Carlisle found the museum is one of her favorite places within the five historical sites under the museum's Board of Directors — Verendrye, Fort Pierre Depot Museum, 1905 Stanley County Jail, Log Cabin Visitor Center and Sansarc County School Museum.
"It's very important," she said about the Verendrye Museum. "We need to preserve the history. And some of this stuff is irreplaceable. It's come from local community members, either their children or parents from grandparents. It's kind of continuing on."
During the summer, Carlisle is part of the museum's staff, helping with employee management. During the winter, Carlisle volunteers. She said she typically put in six- to eight-hour days, four to five days per week in 2022. And that was only a portion of the 1,500 hours split among her and three other volunteers during 2022.
Born in Blunt, with some time spent living in Onida, Carlisle moved to Fort Pierre during her senior year of high school and stayed after she married her husband, Jim. After 44 years working for the state, Carlisle retired in 2012 and joined the museum's board.
"My mother-in-law actually helped start the museum, and that's actually kind of how I got started," Carlisle said about Marie Carlisle. "So, when we were first married, she was already involved with the museum, and I just kind of married into it, I guess. My husband was secretary for a good number of years, too."
The museum has undergone plenty of renovation work, which Carlisle credited the City of Fort Pierre for stepping up to help improve the facility in the city's downtown area. The work has also kept volunteers like Carlisle busy.
She said she spent a lot of time getting the display cases up to snuff, painting and sealing many of them that fill the building. Despite all the time Carlisle spent in the museum through the years, she still lit up as she looked at all the items packed into displays and rooms.
"You find something new every time you go through it," she said. "You know, you say, 'Oh, I don't remember that.'"
The museum had many items stored in its basement, but Carlisle said everything is now out of storage and on display, with some going to displays in the other facilities like the Log Cabin.
Being a small community, Carlisle is often surprised by how many people she sees come into the museum from Pierre's side of the river and tell her it's their first time visiting, adding they need to make people more aware of what the Verendrye has to offer.
"There are a lot of neat, unique things here — a lot of Scotty Philip stuff," Carlisle said. "His family came in last year after we had closed, and they were impressed by how much we had in family history and items.”
Carlisle added the family told her stories and she would have enjoyed the chance to write them down.
Carlisle noted that hearing stories about family history from South Dakota is another perk to spending so much time at the museum.
"It's fun to listen to their stories," she said. "The funny part is I never used to like history when I was younger. I think everybody needs to know their history to know where they are now. There are a lot of stories out there. I mean, you get people talking about their families and stuff — it's fun."
Carlisle added she's enjoying history now, preferring to see it rather than the simple date memorization she associated the subject with while growing up.
Verendrye Museum, the other historical facilities and their accompanying fundraisers aren't the only activities keeping Carlisle busy or the only ways she serves her fellow community members.
Carlisle also volunteers as a lay reader at St. Peter's Episcopal Church and helps with the church's upkeep.
"My mother-in-law kind of got me started there, too," Carlisle laughed.
She said St. Peter's is a small church and hasn't had a dedicated priest in some time. But she said her faith is an important part of her life and the primary driver for her in helping to keep St. Peter's on solid footing.
"To me, if I don't go to church on Sunday, it doesn't feel like the week starts," Carlisle said, adding that despite not having a dedicated priest, the congregation hasn't gone completely without one, thanks to their monthly visits. "We still keep going. I'll keep going as long as I'm able."
As of now, Carlisle spends about three to four hours volunteering at the church, which she said will increase once the church repairs a broken pipe in the basement.
St. Peter's Church and local historical sites have kept Carlisle busy since her 2012 retirement, but she still makes time to take care of the family ranch.
"Not much down time," Carlisle said.
Pierre resident Gordon Koch was one person who nominated Carlisle for Citizen of the Year, calling her a "silent contributor" through the years. Koch said he met Carlisle after moving back to Pierre in 2008 and getting involved with the Fort Pierre-Stanley County High School reunion committee, where Carlisle also volunteers.
Koch said people could find Carlisle working the Train Depot’s front desk or trying to find volunteers to cover a shift.
"Or you'll find her at the museum pulling a shift," he said.
Another nominator, Cypress, California, resident Karen Tufnell, met Carlisle in 1985 through their work with the reunion committee.
"Together, we have bonded over the history of the town, the history of the school," Tufnell said.
She added that the two also put a cookbook together for Fort Pierre's bicentennial, featuring family recipes from the homesteading era to the present day.
Tufnell said she still makes it back to Fort Pierre once every year. And when she is in town, Carlisle welcomes her into her home in the country.
Koch found that Carlisle's dedication to driving into town only highlights her commitment to volunteering in Fort Pierre.
"So it's not like she can zip down for a few minutes to help," he said. "That's not a small feat coming from Bad River Road in the mud. So, she can always be counted on to come in if she's needed."
Since there's no shortage of work, Carlisle found it important to keep volunteering and contributing to the community.
"Because without the volunteers, you wouldn't be able to have a lot of the organizations that you have," Carlisle said. "And I think it's a great community. We have a lot of volunteers, but we're getting older. We need some of the younger ones to start stepping up. There are some things we can't physically do anymore, like me getting down and painting some of the displays."
In the meantime, Carlisle plans to continue helping where she can, noting she was surprised to hear from Capital Journal Publisher Jeffrey Hartley about getting named 2023's Citizen of the Year.
"I told Jeff, 'I don't deserve it,'" she said. "I said there's other people out there that do much more than I do. No, I really feel humbled by it because I do it because I love to do it. It's not a job — it's a labor of love."
