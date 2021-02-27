Ministerial Association lends helping hand to Pierre and Fort Pierre area neighbors

Pierre and Fort Pierre are home to a strong network of churches that come together to do ministry in our community, which we call our Ministerial Association. This group is made up of clergy, church workers, and other community leaders who work together to bring the Gospel of Jesus Christ to our community through shared ministry.
I serve as the vice president of the Ministerial Association. Because our recent president, Rev. Dr. Lizette Hunt retired after many years of great ministry and leadership in Pierre, I have been serving as the group’s convener. That said, our entire group of clergy invest and lead different aspects of the ministerial group, so I am by no means the only leader or the top guy.
Currently, the Pierre / Fort Pierre Ministerial Association has 26 churches and three community organizations on our mailing list. The reason many churches choose to be a part of the Ministerial Association is because clergy find a significant benefit from being able to be in communication with one another.
Although we are each called to our individual churches to serve our people, we are also called to be ministers to the community we are in, as well.
Therefore, we can do more if we work together rather than be separate. Especially for solo pastors, having collegiality with others is both a valuable support system and builds relationships in order to do ecumenical ministry together.
The Ministerial Association also allows us to be able to do community ministries more effectively. For example, instead of having to worry about providing worship to every nursing home as an individual, we can be on a rotation as a group to help make sure every place is getting an opportunity to worship without having the clergy overloaded to do so.
Having a group be the center of the many ministries that we feel benefit the community is the most effective way for us as clergy and churches to sustain those who are in need among us. We are comprised of churches from many denominations with a variety of theological traditions and doctrine, though all rooted in the confession that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, our Lord and Savior.
COVID-19 shook our world as much as everywhere else. The immediate result of COVID-19 was for us to go to online meetings once a month, with a focus on discussion around how each of our churches was handling the pandemic. Sometimes it was to process what was going on, sometimes it was a discussion on the practical steps each of us were taking going forward in our churches.
The combination of having some of the ministries that we invest in, such as our nursing homes, community-wide youth events, and other in-person ministries, being shut down, and every clergy needing to make substantial changes to how we do worship and other ministries in our own buildings caused us to be less active as a group. That said, we were still able to do some ministries, including writing articles for Faith Matters (every Thursday in the Capital Journal) and recording radio devotions, along with some creative ecumenical work like summertime worship services that multiple churches did together.
We are currently meeting via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon on the second Thursday of the month. When we can safely meet again in person, we will go back to meeting 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a rotation at different churches. Yes, we are open to guests and organizations. It is preferable that you contact us beforehand if you want to present something, but the doors are open.
With 2021 upon us, we are shifting our attention to getting back on track. We are re-establishing our relationships with the ministries that we could not engage in, and are getting organized to best dive back into them. Many of our pastors will be on a rotation to pray for legislative sessions, as we have done for multiple years. We will continue to be adaptable given the circumstances of the pandemic, and when we can go back to some of our ministries, such as having nursing home worship services. We will be ready.
Typically, we meet once per month to discuss any business that the group may have, but often our meetings consist of sharing about the different events and opportunities in which we participate. When we were meeting in person, we often invited community groups to come in and share about the work that they do. The current ministries that we are a part of include nursing home worship services, writing articles for the Faith Matters column in the Capital Journal, record devotions play on the radio, pray for the House and Senate during legislative session, provide worship services at Maryhouse, Edgewood, and Kelly’s 1 and 2, pray at City Commission meetings, and provided an ecumenical annual overnight youth lock-in event that we hope to expand on in the future. We also work with Avera to provide volunteer hospital chaplaincy when it is needed.
One of our partners in ministry in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area is PARS. We are blessed that they join us for our meetings, and our relationship with them has been very good. The Ministerial Association tries to keep in close connection with PARS when emergency needs arise.
Typically, when emergencies come up, we start with emailing and messaging the group to formulate a plan or find out who may have more details. When the Edgewater Apartments fire happened recently, our response was, of course, to lift up the families and responders in prayer, and to figure out what was already being done and what needed to be done that we as clergy could do to help. In this case, Rev. Craig Wexler was in close contact with Red Cross and PARS, and communicated with the rest of us their plan. It made sense for us as a group to wait for what emergency responders and the formed response team were planning, and then communicated that information to our people. The Ministerial Association acted as a hub to make sure we were all on the same page, and could also make sure our people were on the same page. This method allows any response that we do now or in the future to be helpful to both the families in need and the people coordinating, so that we can efficiently get people the things they truly need in the moment. Ultimately, the Ministerial Association responds to emergencies through communication with one another so that we can effectively respond to the contextual needs that a particular situation can have.
We hope that the Pierre/Fort Pierre community knows that we are there for them, and we continue to hold the community in prayer. While the Ministerial Association cannot do everything, we as a collective group of clergy hope that the people in our churches and greater community feel nourished in mind, body, and spirit. We are always happy to be in communication with individuals and groups if they would like to partner with us, and we pray that we can continue to engage in ministry together in 2021 and beyond.
My guess is the annual Ministerial Association public picnic will not happen until it is safe to meet again in person. Same with Oahe Chapel. We assume once the chapel opens that we will rotate who holds service there in the summer.
Reporter’s Note. For many years, before COVID-19, the Pierre/Fort Pierre Ministerial Association with the Oahe Chapel Preservation Society (OCPS) have sponsored a Sunday morning worship service at the Oahe Chapel. In the past, beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, an 8 a.m. worship service took place. These services are usually 30 minutes in length, with groups from area churches leading worship. A free-will offering is taken to help support both the Ministerial Association’s emergency fund and the Oahe Chapel Preservation Society. The chapel is adjacent to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers’ Visitor Center on the east end of the Oahe Dam, approximately 5 miles north of Pierre on South Dakota Highway 1804.
The Oahe Mission was established in 1874 by the Rev. Thomas L. Riggs, a Congregationalist minister, and his first wife, Cornelia Margaret “Nina” Foster, to serve as a mission and schoolhouse to the Sioux of central South Dakota. The chapel, built in 1877, was originally located on the east bank of the Missouri River at Peoria Flats, roughly five miles upriver from its current location. The chapel was moved in 1964 just after construction of the Oahe Dam, which then flooded the original site.
