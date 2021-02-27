Need a lift? River Cities Public Transit is ready to go

Pierre. Rapid City. Sioux Falls. Omaha, Nebraska. Rochester, Minnesota.
What do these places have in common? You can hitch a ride to any of them, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, via River Cities Public Transit.
Headquartered in Pierre and with 100 vehicles in five locations across the state, River Cities Transit is the only public transportation system in central South Dakota. In addition, River Cities manages public transit for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and for veterans. As such, they provide a unique service in an area where if one does not have access to a vehicle, it is near impossible to get from one point to another.
Ron Baumgart, executive director of the transit system since 2001, said the service is used for a “wide range” of reasons and by just about every demographic. Students going to and from school, adults going to work, and senior citizens going to doctor’s appointments are all common riders.
“When I started, it was pretty much...for individuals with disabilities because we’ve got the wheelchair lifts and the capability to do that -- and that has really changed. I mean, obviously our individuals with disabilities use it quite a bit— we have several that go to employment every day and things like that— and then also we’ve expanded our services to the veterans in what they call ‘highly rural counties,’” Baumgart told the Capital Journal.
Highly rural counties are places in which the population is less than seven people per square mile. Baumgart said the free veteran transit began in Stanley County and now serves 35 counties in the state.
“You get out in these rural areas, there’s not a lot of options [for] public transit in the area, so that’s huge for them, and it’s something that just continues to grow every year,” Baumgart said.
There is a significant need to take people to Rapid City and Sioux Falls on a daily basis for medical treatments that cannot be accessed in Pierre.
The base cost for a ride is $2, and after that it costs 25 cents per mile for a ride. People can request a ride online or by phone in advance (call 605-945-2360 or go to https://www.rcptransit.com/schedule/) or the day of, although requesting a same-day ride will cost slightly more.
“We really have no local taxi service or anything, so we can also do same day rides. That’s why we run 24 hours a day. It helps with our local businesses and just the ability for people to get out and have some fun and get a safe ride home, as well. Plus, we do have some people that ride to work during the night, too, so we do operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week — we never close,” Baumgart said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, though, River Cities was forced to stop running 24 hours a day for safety reasons for a few months. Full service continued in the early summer because the demand for transportation during the night was high. However, even when officials reduced operations for a few months, Baumgart said he did not have to lay off any of his employees and made sure they all got paychecks … even if they were not out sick with COVID.
“We try to figure out a way to get them there if they need to be there, and if they have no other options, we try to get them there,” Baumgart said. “We try to make transit fit the people, not the other way around. I found that that has allowed us to grow and allowed us to make the biggest difference in people’s lives, not just set a schedule and say, ‘Here it is. Take it or leave it.’ If you need something, we try to provide it to you.”
Vehicles were always cleaned after rides, but the pandemic required ramping up the cleaning procedure. With the help of CARES Act funds, Transit purchased a $6,000-disinfectant machine that sprays down the interior of every bus after a ride.
Baumgart said the transit system also gives COVID-positive patients rides on separate buses to get tested or receive treatment.
In addition to providing services for COVID patients, after the Edgewater Apartments fire a few weeks ago, the service provided free transit to the Governors Inn to evacuate families escaping from the building.
Baumgart said if there is a need anywhere in the state for public transportation, officials will do their best to offer service to those in need.
“You sort of need that local champion in the area that says, ‘We need help, we need some service,’ and we work with them and try to get that accomplished. So while there are certainly areas we can grow yet, there are certainly places within our service area that aren’t getting optimum service yet because it just hasn’t been asked for,” Baumgart said. “I’ve had a strategy in business my whole life: you’re either growing or dying. So, we’re gonna continue to grow.”
Baumgart acknowledged gaps in the transit system, but said drivers do their best to get people where they need to go when they need to get there. Otherwise, if people can’t get where they need to go, they will move out of the area.
“Are we perfect? Can we be at everybody’s doorstep the exact minute they want us? No, you can’t. You can’t physically do that, but we have a really good logistical routing software system that optimizes, picks the routes for drivers and notifies them ahead of time if there’s a change. We’ve got an electronic fare card system that people can charge up their fare cards...we’re trying to make it as simple and convenient as we can for the passengers that ride,” Baumgart said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.