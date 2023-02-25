New beginnings: Oahe Zap members look ahead to inaugural season

On Oct. 17, co-owners Jackson Bruce and Jamy Habeger announced the official name of Pierre’s new summer collegiate baseball team — the Oahe Zap. And as the capital city approaches the spring months, excitement continues to grow around its latest wooden bat squad.
“The people that I've talked to, they're all excited, and they're all optimistic and looking forward to something new,” Zap assistant general manager Lizzy Swenson said in January. “And though comments have come up about last year, nobody stays on the topic for more than 10 seconds. Everyone's already talking about this year. And I feel like that says a lot about Pierre and the people who want to support the Zap.”
Oahe arose after the Pierre Trappers and the Expedition League collapsed in August 2022 due to multiple teams leaving for Independent League Baseball, who the Zap joined in November.
So, how and why did the Pierre Trappers become the Oahe Zap? Well, Bruce, Habeger and others briefly looked at animal names, but they decided to go a simpler, yet more creative direction.
“We thought about it more, (and) something that's simple, that's never been used before is the ‘Zap.’ And if we use Oahe with it, we could have all central South Dakota involved. But also, it could be kind of an ode to the Oahe Powerhouse, which provides electricity across the area,” Bruce said. “We thought it could be a really fun brand. There's so many things you can do with electricity. But also, ‘zap,’ it could be a noun, or it could be a verb. It's just an exciting brand, and it's something fun that we can work with and it's unique.”
Unique? Check. Electric? Check.
Oahe will use four different logos that represent its brand. The primary will be the word “Zap” with “Oahe” in small font above it, and the alternate will be a power plant with “Oahe” on the front. Both logos will be seen on the Zap’s gameday jerseys.
The other two logos can be seen on Oahe’s ball caps — the letter “Z” with a lightning bolt on the inside and letters “OZ” in yellow font. The Zap’s color scheme includes navy blue, powder blue, yellow and white.
The team does not have a mascot picked out yet, but Bruce said they will make a decision soon during his January interview with the Capital Journal.
“We'll make an announcement when we have an official design drawn up,” he said.
Oahe signed an identical lease that the Trappers had, meaning Zap home games will adhere to practices and games for Pierre’s Post 8 American Legion team.
The agreement also requires Oahe to pay the city $390 per game for the 2023 season, $395 for 2024, $400 for 2025 and then another $500 each season for utilities.
Along with Bruce and Jamy Habeger, the Zap’s owners include Bob Habeger, Jamy’s father, Trappers former promotions and game-day operations personnel James Van Dyke, Dakota Radio Group sales manager John Sterling and Foster Rentals owner Leroy Foster. The baseball team will also feature two silent investors.
Many may ask, could history repeat itself? Will the Zap stay afloat for a few years and then be succeeded by another team?
While that answer isn’t for certain, ILB features key differences from the Expedition League that could lead its teams to much longer tenures. For starters, ILB is run by a group of owners rather than just one.
“All of us are on different committees and things of that nature. And we're run as a nonprofit,” Bruce said. “Everything that is paid to the league is used for league things like championship trophies and apparel, paying umpires, baseballs, things like that. But anything that is left over is paid out to the member teams. So that helps a lot.”
Another key change is that owners can only oversee one team, and Bruce explained how that benefits ILB’s seven other participants — the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, ND), Casper Spuds (WY), Nebraska Prospects (Omaha), Fremont Moo (NE), Hastings Sodbusters (NE), Spearfish Sasquatch and Sawtooth Sockeyes (ID).
“Expansion fees are much much lower in ILB than it is in the Expedition League, so it helps teams not have to worry about coming up with a bunch of money up front,” Bruce said. “And they can have a healthier bottom-line when they go through their first season and things like that. So, there's a lot of different factors but I think ILB is off to a great start.”
Bruce continued.
“I think that it really helps that we can all do things our own way, as we work towards the common goal of being successful. And I think local ownership is probably the best thing that any team could have,” he said. “Because instead of having somebody calling the shots from tons of miles away, we have an ownership group where there's people who just have Pierre ties.”
The Zap’s co-owner said his vision for fans local and beyond to have memorable baseball game experiences at Hyde Stadium.
“Our goal is to make it a fun time every night, just make it a party. And, hopefully, people want to keep coming back,” Bruce said. “Making it as fun of an atmosphere as possible to the point where if you're there for the baseball or you're there for the beer or you’re there for the social aspect or whatever. We want to make sure that people support it and want to come back.”
He also noted that even with a new product on the field, nothing at the stadium will change.
Bruce hopes to make Oahe as successful as the well-known Savannah (GA) Bananas, entertainment wise, and he shared how they can get there.
“It all starts with promotions really making the atmosphere great and really your customer service,” Bruce said. “Our big thing is we want to be fans first and customer service first, all the time. We want to make sure to take the headache out of just about everything. As long as we can run everything smoothly, along with some killer promotions and some good play on the field, I think we can be successful.”
Bruce has ties to the capital city, as a Pierre native who played Post 8 baseball growing up. He graduated from Northern State University with a degree in sports marketing and administration and built an impressive resume before returning to his hometown.
Bruce worked for a number of organizations, including teams a part of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), United States Hockey League (USHL), Western States Hockey League (WSHL) and the MLB Draft League.
When he saw a job opening for the Trappers, he didn’t hesitate to take it. Bruce still finds his former position and current one surreal.
“I didn't think I'd be the general manager of a baseball team by the time I was 24. And to think I'd be a co-owner of a baseball team before the age of 30 in my hometown, that's just incredible,” he said. “I went into sports wanting to work in baseball, and now being part owner of a team, it's pretty amazing. It's kind of what I worked towards.”
Oahe will have 57 regular-season games in its inaugural season — 36 at home and 21 on the road. Jamy Habeger said the team will eventually sign a contract with a local bus company for transportation to away games.
“We're going to Casper, Wyoming, so that's a lot further travel. Last year, our furthest travel was maybe six hours (roundtrip). Whereas, it's gonna be 12.5 hours to get to (and from) Casper,” he said in January. “Travel is going to be a little more of a grind because we're taking the bus all day and playing that night or getting home and playing the next day.”
Habeger served as the Trappers’ head coach for their final two seasons, and 2023 will be his first year as the Zap’s skipper and co-owner. He said that Oahe will have around 15 players return from last season’s squad. Bruce noted that, as of December, the Zap has 29 of 32 spots filled, and they plan to fill the remaining three.
Trevor Segraves, a sophomore infielder for Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona, explained his decision to return to central South Dakota.
“I love the town of Pierre. The fans, they are ride-or-die with their team. And I had a great host family and great coaching,” he said in January. “There were a lot of decisions that made me want to come back. Everything was outside of baseball and totally had to relate to the people around it.”
In fact, the Valencia, California, native has a soft spot for the Pierre faithful.
“I miss the fans, man. I miss them a lot. They made me feel like family out there, especially being from California,” Segraves said. “The fans really, really got me going. I had a lot of nerves going into my first game. But the second I ran out there, hearing them cheer just got me feeling like I was in a good place.”
But that wasn’t the only reason he will return to Pierre in the summer. Segraves has already built meaningful friendships during his time playing for the Trappers and looks forward to reuniting with them.
“I still talk to those guys every single day, even when there was potential for me to go differently, or other guys were thinking about going in different leagues. We were still texting every single day,” he said. “It's just kind of a brotherhood within our team. And that's, I guess, another reason why I wanted to come back.”
Just like with the Trappers, Zap players will have summer families that they will live with during their three-month stay in Pierre. Habeger said he will begin reaching out to families in the next couple of months.
“The families, they take these kids on, treat them like their own. So it's a great experience for the families and these kids,” he added. “They just love the time they have in Pierre. When I asked all these guys about coming back, a lot of them are happy to come back and live with the same family that they lived with last summer.”
That’s especially true for Segraves, who is eager to see his summer family once more.
“It is so fun. I can't stress that enough,” he said. “I had no idea what to expect from having a host family, and I couldn't be more thankful for the ones that I was given. The kids, they're hilarious. They keep me entertained throughout the day, and I have great conversations with the parents. I can't wait to see them.”
The Trappers saw their final season come to an end after falling to Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 2-1, in the Expedition League’s Championship Series in July. Carson Trumpold, a junior catcher at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin, said this heartbreaking loss will be a motivator for him heading into the Zap’s first season.
“I think what really excites me the most is being able to finish what we started last year,” Trumpold said. “We have some new faces, but we have a lot of guys coming back. I remember when the season ended last summer, there were already talks about guys coming back. I knew right away that I wanted to come back and kind of finish what we started.”
Oahe released its full schedule on Jan. 30, and the Zap will begin their season in the capital city with a three-game homestand versus the Prospects on May 23-25.
Habeger said his priority, at the moment, is to fill the remainder of his roster with the best talent available. When looking at the upcoming season, he said he wants to get back to the championship series and bring a title to Pierre in the Zap’s first-ever season.
“I'm looking forward to the excitement of the summer and bringing the team to Pierre,” Habeger said. “And I'm really excited in the next couple of years, after we get this kind of inaugural year out of the way, just to see how it's gonna work. I think the fans are really gonna enjoy the experience at (Hyde Stadium).”
