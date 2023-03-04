Once educators, always musicians: Pierre Music, Capital City Band keep musicians ‘sharp’ and music in the community alive

In 1889, close to 10,000 community bands had been established across America — an estimated 1,000 to 2,500 community bands remain active to this day.
Pierre’s Capital City Band, established in 1882, has been playing for Pierre area residents and visitors for more than 140 years. The ensemble consists of 14-15 different instruments — including the oboe, clarinet, bassoon, bass, trumpet, tuba and percussion — each with three parts.
In a typical year, the Capital City Band plays eight, one-hour concerts, with 10 songs per concert at the Amphitheatre at Steamboat Park on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Wednesday evenings in June and July. From 6 to 9:15 p.m., band members help with setup, then practice, perform and help with takedown.
Husband and wife Larry and Mary Jo Johnson, when not, respectively, conducting the City Band and playing clarinet in it, do a lot of planning.
“We try to come up with themes, but finding music that fits has been a challenge,” Larry says.
While “there are more ways to get music than there used to be,” and the Johnsons have utilized the high school and middle school music library and the City Band library, they must consider many factors when picking the pieces for each concert.
For instance, they do try to avoid overlap (though some themes, artists or songs may repeat due to their popularity and medium-easy or upper-junior-high level), so Larry maintains an Excel spreadsheet of concert records.
The music “can’t be very difficult but has to be high-quality,” he says, because before each concert, “We sight-read the piece, and about an hour later we play the part.”
Some past themes have been Things that Go Bump in the Night, Christmas in July, John Williams Music, Movie Soundtracks, Jazz, Swing and Ragtime, Rock and Roll, and Superheroes. The Johnsons bring in at least one singer per year for a concert.
While some songs and themes are tried and true, Larry says, “I’m always looking for new stuff because it’s always fun to switch it up.”
In addition to new songs and themes, the Johnsons always try to include a few familiar pieces in the set list for the regular players, as learning 10 new songs in an evening would be demanding. After all, the overall intent of the Capital City Band, Mary Jo says, is for everyone involved to have fun.
She says her favorite experience with the group is “how the musicians encourage each other and get along.”
Larry adds, “Everybody cheers everybody on, and we know we’re not perfect.”
Ideally, one strong player could lead each section of the ensemble, but to be in Capital City Band, Larry says, “you just have to be able to get around the instrument.”
The most some players play their instrument in their lives is for the City Band performances, and some cannot hit all the notes for each musical composition, but their participation is “a start,” Mary Jo says, “and it all blends together. . . . And there are people who haven’t played in many years, but it’ll come back,” when they pick the instrument up.
“And if they’re having fun and they’re learning something, that’s great,” Larry says.
While he wishes there was more time for players to learn more advanced music and that more young people attended the concerts, the biggest challenge in facilitating the band, Larry and Mary Jo say, is not knowing who will show up on any given concert night.
Forty-five players on average attend each week, but “musicians can change every week,” Larry says, “so you never know if you’re going to have the people you need to have the right instrumentation to make the music sound good.” Mary Jo, who tracks attendance, says, “I think some people don’t participate because they think they have to be there every single week, but whatever they can show up for is helpful.”
There are times in the City Band that Larry has had to drop songs because not enough people to play the required parts have attended, so the Johnsons keep backup concert music “in case of emergencies.”
“As the band director, you just have to kind of be really flexible; you don’t know what’s going to be thrown at you,” Larry says.
The ensemble consists of members as young as 13 or as old, as well as adults of all ages. Larry says, “I have 10 or 11 former students, and that’s gratifying. It’s neat that they went to college and came back to Pierre. . . . Then they play, and they have fun.”
Some dedicated individuals in City Band, including music teachers and former students of the Johnsons, travel from Mobridge, Presho, Highmore, Wall and Oneida each week to practice and play with the band. A couple who used to live in Pierre and play in the band in the 80s now live in Washington but have scheduled some of their vacations to town around playing with the band, Mary Jo says.
One band member acknowledged to Mary Jo that while some people spend their time and other resources to recreate in other ways, “I go play with city band.”
For members’ time and travel, they are each offered a modest stipend based on the number of concerts performed, and many individuals choose not to take their stipend, the Johnsons say, so that the funds can be put back toward the band expenses — purchasing music.
The Johnsons say Capital City Band has received generous donations for purchasing music this year, and in the past, Hogan’s Hardware donated plexiglass that helps hold the music in place on the stands on windy days. In the last few years, the band borrows its equipment and music stands from the school districts, and school maintenance helps them haul it to Steamboat Park.
The Johnsons also compliment the City Parks crew for the scenic setting and pleasant, mosquito-free atmosphere of Steamboat Park.
The crew members also “chase away the pigeons for us,” Larry adds. Mary Jo explains, “We’ve had a few incidents with pigeons!”
Last and not least, they credit the band players for “keeping the music alive — even when it’s 100 degrees and you’re looking into that hot sun” and among “so many distractions in the world now.”
Larry has lived in Pierre since 1969 and played in the City Band every summer thereafter during college breaks at his parents’ home in Pierre. Larry and Mary Jo then moved to Pierre in 1978, and the two taught music in the Pierre School District.
When Mary Jo herself was in high school, she excelled at the clarinet, which prior to that had been what her parents considered a large investment.
“But 57 years later, she is still playing the clarinet,” Larry explains with a chuckle, “It got her scholarships and got her to Europe four times.”
The Johnsons recall the previous directors of Capital City Band — Norm Samson, who Larry succeeded as the junior high band director, from 1970 to the mid-1980s; Terry Anderson, until he moved to Wisconsin at the end of the ‘90s; and before Larry Johnson for three years, Kerry Freidel, another musician retired from the Pierre School District.
Freidel says Larry is fun, has humor and a supportive group, “and he does a really good job” as the current director of the Capital City Band. Freidel has found rewarding the one-on-one interactions he has in focused lessons with his Pierre Music Store students each day the most rewarding part of his musical career.
Freidel founded Pierre Music across from the courthouse on W. Capitol Ave. in 2011, which was originally a small retail store that became less retail-oriented and more instruction-based over the years. In 2014, the store moved to the Northridge Plaza, where Freidel would have space for music teachers to get together and hold a recital if they wanted to. He knew five talented string musicians and vocalists from around the community and called them together to play music in 2021.
People would sit out in the mall and listen to the band practice, Freidel says, and in 2022, the group performed a summer concert series of six, two-hour evening concerts at the Missouri Avenue Event Center. The Riverbank Band played folk rock, classic rock, rockabilly and some old country.
“There are a lot of talented individuals in the Pierre area,” Freidel says, “There are a lot of professional people who value music education here in Pierre — and much talent in the arts here. . . . The hard thing is getting them together for practices.”
Challenges with getting musicians together and playing have included family obligations, commitments to other bands, changing goals and life circumstances, inclement weather, and low audience attendance. Freidel hopes the band will get together again for a one-day folk festival in the future.
At the store, the challenge is finding qualified help and getting all the tasks of a business done that need to be while being stretched thin. Pierre Music sells pianos and audio and visual gear, but over the years, music lessons have become the “backbone” of the store, though finding the right instructor for students’ needs and learning styles can be another challenge. Nine staff including Freidel instruct 150-170 music students per week at the Pierre Music Store, including instruction in MusiColor Method, piano, voice, percussion, guitar, brass, violin, cello, banjo, “band instruments,” strings and harp.
Freidel currently instructs 60 students per week, who are typically elementary-aged, though the store enrolls all ages and skill levels. In private lessons, Freidel most enjoys getting to see each student’s uniqueness and personality.
He says, “That’s what I like best, and obviously, seeing them succeed is very gratifying.”
The “winning combinations” for students to succeed, Freidel says, is they have to want to, and they have to have a strong work ethic and practice their skill.
“About anyone can play an instrument if they have the drive and instruction,” Freidel says.
Freidel played the trumpet from a young age, lost interest in band in high school, but then played in a brass ensemble at California Baptist College, where he was exposed to baroque classical music and loved it. He practiced and took trumpet lessons from world-renowned instructors and “got fairly good at” the trumpet but didn’t “love” it.
In Mobridge in his 30s, Freidel sang in a church choir that stoked his interest in choir and clergy work, but considering the few paid positions in South Dakota, Freidel decided to teach, earned a double major from Northern State University and then discovered that in public schools, to teach choir, a teacher had to play piano too. He had more experience with other instruments and taught them to students in the Pierre School District for 19 years, pupils aged sixth through ninth grade — with 400 students at once his first year — but mostly seventh and eighth grade.
A former student recently told Freidel, “I want you to know how thankful I am for a mentor like you. My whole life wasn’t the greatest, so it was everything to know that in your classroom I was found.”
Freidel says that feedback is nice to receive, because “middle school is a fun age, and you can enjoy their energy,” but in a large group, he says, it is harder to forge a meaningful student-teacher relationship with each student, and “you don’t know if you’re reaching them sometimes.”
After retiring from teaching in public schools, Freidel began teaching private lessons, starting with guitar lessons. He instructs the MusiColor Method as of 3.5 years ago, which has necessitated him to sharpen his own piano playing, since the method starts musicians on the piano, an instrument on which players can observe their hands in front of them and from which they can transition easily to other instruments.
Music theory is still incorporated into instruction, but chords and scales are taught before note reading: a method invented by a dad in New York who wanted to find a way to instruct music to his 3-year-old son. Kids can start earlier on the MusiColor Method, but, Freidel says, older students learn well with it too.
He admits he had struggled to read music in college and witnessed other people struggling, “but if you learn to play chords and scales before you read,” he says, “you are practicing limb independence and coordination and seeing the music holistically.”
“It’s important to be musically literate,” he says, “but you can talk to many people who got frustrated because they quit trying to figure out all that black stuff on the page. You gotta have wins.”
Without a sense of success, Freidel says, students tend to lose interest in something that could have been a passion.
He warns that consistency, however, is important too, not that students have to practice for many hours at a time — especially because people have many other obligations and not a lot of time — but that they should practice frequently, even 20-30 minutes for five days a week. Consistency, especially with practice between lessons, helps students learn faster, Freidel says, and establishing a routine becomes a useful life skill for anyone.
“All music, if you see an application for it, helps keep you focused,” he says.
