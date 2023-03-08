Op-Ed: A bright horizon in the City of Pierre

The year is off to a great start, and I’m confident it’s only going to get even better!
Thanks to the hard work of the city team, by the end of this year, we’ll be able to check a number of big-ticket items off of the to-do list. I’m very proud of the progress we’ve made — several of the projects we’re wrapping up have been on the community wish list for decades.
Let’s start with the biggest city investment in history — the new water treatment plant.
It came online with treated Missouri River surface water in December 2022. In early January, we completed the transition from well water to treated river water. The water coming out of your tap is now softer, has a lower mineral content, and will no longer leave dark stains on sidewalks, appliances, or pools. Work continues at the site. Landscaping will hit full swing this spring, and some minor interior work will continue.
The city’s new outdoor swimming pool is also moving forward. The concrete work for the multipurpose pool is nearly complete. As the weather allows, the concrete work for the recreation pool will begin. We expect to have the full complex built by the end of this year, complete with a lazy river, diving towers, water slides, bathhouse and concession area. You should be able to take a dip in the city’s new heated outdoor pools in 2024.
Now that the high mineral content has been removed from our water (thank you, water treatment plant), Pierre’s indoor pool in the Aquatic Center at the YMCA will get a boost too. We’ll have the old plaster removed and replaced. With water staining issues out of the way, the resurfacing should last more than 20 years and provide the pool with a shiny white basin.
Another major development is happening right along Sioux Avenue in our commercial corridor.
The old City Hall lot located at the corner of Sioux and Highland avenues will be transformed into the site of a new apartment complex, a new hotel, and a new commercial building. The development will expand over a block of Chapelle Street that has been vacated and into the lot to the east.
This was exactly the type of radical redevelopment opportunity I had in mind for our downtown area when we relocated Pierre City Hall to Patron Parkway. I’m so pleased to see it taking shape — the development will help us reimagine how Pierre can progress.
We also expect to build four pickleball courts in Griffin Park this year, open the municipal dog park, make numerous improvements to the amenities throughout our park system, resurface an airport runway, and continue with an aggressive street construction program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.