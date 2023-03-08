Op-Ed: Capitalizing on our Capitol Lake opportunity

In the last few years, your central South Dakota legislative delegation has been urging our fellow legislators to fix our faltered fountain and improve the Capitol Lake complex. Last year, we got a key ally — Governor Kristi Noem. In a joint effort with the Governor, we secured $3.5 million dollars to develop a Master Plan for Capitol Lake, improve the water quality, and fix the water source that feeds into the formerly-flaming fountain.
Since 2008, the fountain has not held a flame and engineers have reported that the pipes below the fountain have corroded and are leaking, creating a sinkhole risk. The situation is untenable and requires attention. That area contains monuments and memorials to our heroes. We can’t wait around until a problem emerges. We know a problem is coming. We need to fix it now.
Since the last session, Governor Noem’s team commissioned the development of a Master Plan for Capitol Lake, which we, as legislators, are looking forward to hearing and reviewing. The plan will likely cover the plan for managing the monuments while the fountain is being rehabilitated, proposals for new veteran memorials — including the Lakota Code Talker monument — and a plan for renovation and improvement of the Capitol Lake Visitor Center. I believe it is critical that our veterans, first responders, and other affected citizens have a chance to review and have input on the plan before it is put into effect.
To that end, I am inviting all interested parties — veterans, first responders, central South Dakota citizens, and promoters of South Dakota tourism — to join in an effort to improve our Capitol Lake complex. I’m glad that our forebearers didn’t cut corners in building the state Capitol. They built a structure in which our state can take pride, and that has lasted for over 100 years. Capitol Lake should be a fitting companion. We cannot afford to leave this project half done and should not cut corners. We should make improvements that will last a generation and benefit South Dakotans for decades to come.
I’m working on an appropriation, along with State Rep. Weisgram, State Sen. Mehlhaff, and several other pro-veteran legislators, to fund the completion of the water project and the implementation of the Master Plan to Improve Capitol Lake. As anyone who drove by in late 2022 and early 2023, crews are hard-at-work dredging the lake for additional capacity.
However, we have yet to start fixing the fountain issue. So, we have two needs — completing the water project and improving the campus.
I know there is a lot of excitement and a lot of enthusiasm surrounding the Capitol Lake project. It is a special place that has generated special memories for thousands of South Dakotans. I remember visiting it when I was a kid. Now, I take my children there every chance I get. This emotional connection that so many of us feel inspires enthusiasm. That’s good. We need that. Anyone interested in helping or providing perspective should email me at Will.Mortenson@sdlegislature.gov.
We have a big opportunity to fix the fountain and improve our Capitol Lake complex. I hope we seize the opportunity, but we can only do so together.
