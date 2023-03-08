 Skip to main content
Op-Ed: Capitalizing on our Capitol Lake opportunity

In the last few years, your central South Dakota legislative delegation has been urging our fellow legislators to fix our faltered fountain and improve the Capitol Lake complex. Last year, we got a key ally — Governor Kristi Noem. In a joint effort with the Governor, we secured $3.5 million dollars to develop a Master Plan for Capitol Lake, improve the water quality, and fix the water source that feeds into the formerly-flaming fountain.

Since 2008, the fountain has not held a flame and engineers have reported that the pipes below the fountain have corroded and are leaking, creating a sinkhole risk. The situation is untenable and requires attention. That area contains monuments and memorials to our heroes. We can’t wait around until a problem emerges. We know a problem is coming. We need to fix it now.

