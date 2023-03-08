Op-Ed: Fort Pierre — On the move!

Fort Pierre is one of the few small cities in South Dakota that is growing — in population, residential building, new businesses, and in tax base. Last year was great, and all signs point to 2023 being even better.
We welcomed seven new businesses to Fort Pierre in 2022 — Maier Meats, Dan O’s Marine, Fort Dog Spa, Superior Concrete, Rise Gymnastics, Bad River Cannabis and Grass Roots Cannabis. Fun Time Rentals and Tiger’s Tap have expanded under new ownership. Two new hotels are expected to be built in the Teton Island area in 2023, as well as a new all-season fish cleaning station near the Fifth Avenue boat ramp.
Ground was broken and construction began on the new Yellowstone Senior Living Development, a complex that will house 19 independent living units, 20 assisted living units, and 13 memory care units when completed in 2023. Phase Two of the project is an apartment building, planned for 2024.
Work was begun and completed on our Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvement Project. The City of Fort Pierre operates a facility consisting of six lagoons comprising about 50 acres. The lagoons are a natural method of treating wastewater, but the improvement project addressed limitations by reorganizing the flow, aeration, ammonia-removing media, and ultraviolet disinfection. With this project in place, Fort Pierre can meet DANR discharge requirements and continue to grow and prosper.
A plan was developed to address our long-term water needs. The current agreement with our supplier, West River Lyman-Jones, expires in 2032. We have requested a longer-term agreement with higher allocations, but as a backup plan, we are also researching our own water treatment supply, as well as additional storage.
With the assistance of the Central SD Enhancement District and in partnership with the SD Discovery Center, we were awarded a $1.87 million EDA grant for the Tatanka Trail. The area adjoining the west end of the new Waldron Memorial bridge has already been designed and approved for a plaza area. The grant allows us to continue the development of the area all the way to Yellowstone Street, featuring interactive outdoor exhibits, pollinator gardens, native prairie habitat, an amphitheater, and other inviting enhancements. The first project is a pedestrian bridge allowing the continuation of the trail along the river once the Riverwalk Landing marina wall has been breached.
Summer is always a busy time in Fort Pierre! At least five major rodeos are held at the Fairgrounds every year.
In 2022, we hosted the Horse Nations Indian Relay Races Champion of Champions! Parimutuel horse racing is an annual event in October. And, of course, the 4th of July celebration features a rodeo, parade, family fun run and fireworks.
If festivals are more your style, join us for Trader Days in mid-August. This annual festival has something for everyone — turkey races, mud wrestling, a classic car show, a BBQ competition, a street dance, vendors in the park, and lots of entertainment for the kids.
Come check out our beautiful little city on two rivers — we think you will love it as much as we do!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.