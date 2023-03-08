 Skip to main content
Op-Ed: Fort Pierre — On the move!

Fort Pierre is one of the few small cities in South Dakota that is growing — in population, residential building, new businesses, and in tax base. Last year was great, and all signs point to 2023 being even better.

We welcomed seven new businesses to Fort Pierre in 2022 — Maier Meats, Dan O’s Marine, Fort Dog Spa, Superior Concrete, Rise Gymnastics, Bad River Cannabis and Grass Roots Cannabis. Fun Time Rentals and Tiger’s Tap have expanded under new ownership. Two new hotels are expected to be built in the Teton Island area in 2023, as well as a new all-season fish cleaning station near the Fifth Avenue boat ramp.

