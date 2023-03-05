 Skip to main content
featured top story

Pierre residents help prepare Riggs Field for its debut

Riggs Field

A bulk of Riggs Field's renovations came during October and November.

 Dean Hall

In the summer, JO Softball Association members began looking over measurements and modifications needed to build Riggs Field — home of Pierre’s varsity and junior varsity softball teams that will begin their inaugural seasons this spring. This came after the South Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned softball as a varsity sport in November 2021. Fast forward a few months later, and that work is almost complete.

The field, located behind T.F. Riggs High School and on the corner of East Church Street and North Jefferson Avenue, experienced drastic changes over the fall and early winter months.

Dean Hall
Oahe JO Softball President Dean Hall recaps the Riggs Field's progress during October and November.
Smart, Moser, Varilek

Kenneth Smart, left, Brian Moser and Daniel Varilek work on the infield of Riggs Field.
Roman, Smart

Angela Roman, left, and Kenneth Smart while helping work on Riggs Field.
ready

Pierre Athletic Director Brian Moser said Riggs Field will be ready to go by the Govs' first game on March 25 versus Rapid City Central.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

