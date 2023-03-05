Pierre residents help prepare Riggs Field for its debut

In the summer, JO Softball Association members began looking over measurements and modifications needed to build Riggs Field — home of Pierre’s varsity and junior varsity softball teams that will begin their inaugural seasons this spring. This came after the South Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned softball as a varsity sport in November 2021. Fast forward a few months later, and that work is almost complete.
The field, located behind T.F. Riggs High School and on the corner of East Church Street and North Jefferson Avenue, experienced drastic changes over the fall and early winter months.
Originally, it was a t-ball field and more recently used for discus and shot put, along with middle school football. Because of this, the newly designated softball field had to be enlarged and its measurements changed in order to “follow USA Softball standards,” Oahe JO Vice President Dan Varilek told the Capital Journal in June.
But that was just one of many steps needed to be taken before winter’s freezing temperatures swept through South Dakota’s capital city. Along with Oahe JO board members, coaches and athletes from a variety of sports, among others, helped transplant sod, rake and add agrilime to the infield and build a wooden outfield fence in left field in some form or fashion. BankWest also donated a scoreboard.
But before all of that, they had to wait for two things to occur — the high school to add sprinklers where needed and the Pierre School Board’s approval to move forward with the renovations. Oahe JO's Dean Hall said in October that the latter pushed back the improvements, which caused them to take longer than expected.
“Everything has to get approved before we can do any work,” Hall added.
Once they got the school board’s stamp of approval, Dean and many other volunteers got to work. A bulk of the labor began in October and was finished in November. Many pitched in, including Riggs Athletic Director Brian Moser, who found it vital to help out.
“It's just important to me that if we're going to host an event or we're going to have a sport in Pierre, that we provide the best and the highest quality of a field for our kids to play on,” he said in October. “It's just important for me to be a part of it. I want to say that I had my hands in it, and I got my hands dirty just like we’re asking the parents to do — and our grounds crew has done some work down here, too. So, it's all hands on deck, and we want to get it done and be ready to go because spring is right around the corner.”
Riggs Field also received a helping hand from Pierre varsity softball head coach Elizabeth Anderson, along with Oahe JO players that may soon find their way onto her roster this spring. They helped place the turf despite unfavorable weather conditions.
“It was very cold, very windy. We were carrying very heavy rolls of turf all over the place for several hours, gravel was flying in our eyes, and they did not complain. We just worked as a team, and they were laughing the whole time. They just had such a positive attitude, and I didn't have to pull teeth to get people to show up,” Anderson said in December. “They just seemed genuinely excited to be there, which just makes everything so much better. And (it’s) really cool to see how positive they are and how excited they were to be a part of that and to really get started with this first season.”
Moser touched on the girls’ willingness to contribute in the transformation of Riggs’ first-ever softball field.
“...For the girls to have that commitment that they'll come on — and it wasn't very nice that day — and lay the sod and get it going — and the JO parents have been sensational. It's just really neat to see the effort that not only our parents and our school are doing but the kids (as well),” he said.
Anderson put their gesture into perspective.
“When the girls and I were helping with that, we talked a little bit, and they all were kind of on the same boat I was,” she said. “It's incredible that they're actually helping to prepare the field that we’ll play so many games on and create so many memories and just kind of establish the foundation for this legacy that we can have.”
But they weren’t the only athletes and coaches to assist with the renovations. Pierre’s middle school football team volunteered after one of their practices, which Anderson said “sped up the process.”
“We would not have been able to get it done anywhere near as fast if it wasn't for them,” she said. “So we're really grateful for their help and for their coaches for letting them be able to do that and their parents, too, for letting them stick around to help a little bit.”
And while everything needed to be finished before the ground froze was completed, there’s still some work to be done by springtime. Hall said they will place a “portable fence” in the outfield rather than a permanent one in case the field needs to be used for other activities.
But some renovations won’t be addressed until a later date. Hall said the goal in the next couple of years is to replace the fencing behind home plate and along the baselines with netting. He added that for this season the smaller benches inside the dugouts will be removed for taller ones and then began renovating the dugouts entirely starting next year.
“I think the dugouts and the fencing are gonna have to be postponed,” Hall said. “Maybe we can start working on them next year after the season's over. But for this year, there's just not enough funding to revamp everything there.”
There will also be no lights for Pierre’s inaugural season, as Hall told the Capital Journal in June that there is no light infrastructure in place. Therefore, the Governors will rely on day games.
Moser said the goal is to have the field ready by Pierre’s first game on March 25 against Rapid City Central. In regards to the future improvements, Moser noted that he has a “five-year plan” in place.
“I think when you own something, and you have put the ownership into making it what it is, then you're going to respect it. And you're going to take care of it, and you're going to want it to be nice for a long time. That's kind of my goal,” he said.
Even though Riggs Field will be a work-in-progress for the foreseeable future, the location will be convenient, especially for coaches and players. Anderson teaches English at the high school, which is just a short walk from the softball field.
“It's really exciting because we'll get to use the locker rooms,” senior Oahe JO player Kara Weiss said in January. “Hopefully, having it right next to the school will encourage more students and fans to come and watch us and bring more energy.”
Hall said the varsity and JV teams will use most of Oahe JO’s equipment, such as softballs and uniforms, until they get their own.
“This will be the first year we're able to have a true high school team with our high school,” he said. “We just did our best to help them and let them use whatever they wanted for the next few years until they can get that in their funding.”
Noel Kist, who, along with Weiss, hopes to play for Pierre this spring, explained in January what it means to finally have softball sanctioned in South Dakota.
“It's exciting and gives us all opportunities, just like any other sport, with college recruiting and gets us out there,” she said.
For Anderson, 2023 will be her first season coaching softball. She was born and raised in Sioux Falls and played softball while growing up, including competitive fastpitch through her high school years.
Anderson said they will have open fields a few weeks before practice officially begins in early March. She shared her vision for Pierre’s softball program.
“I hope to do the program justice and make sure that it's one of growth and one that people are excited to be a part of and realize everyone has a chance to play and put in the work,” Anderson said. “My assistant coach and I are always here to help athletes if they want to stay after practice or come a little bit early just to work on certain skills. So, just kind of hoping to bring some maybe newer ideas to the table, since I'm not one of the coaches that has been with JO. So kind of excited to see if different approaches or different ideas that I have can help.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.