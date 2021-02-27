Q&A: Catching up with Pierre Volunteer Fire Chief Ian Paul

We caught up with Pierre Volunteer Fire Chief Ian Paul to talk about who serves on the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, where the equipment the firefighters use comes from, the number of calls per year, and more.
Q: How many volunteer firefighters are with the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department?
A: We have 65 firefighters, 10 divers and five junior cadets.
Q: Where does the equipment the firefighters use come from?
A: The equipment is purchased through the city of Pierre.
Q: About how many calls do you respond to per year?
A: We respond to about 200 calls per year.
Q: What were your thoughts on how the Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns ‘N Hoses event went? What are some of the fundraisers in which the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department participates?
A: The Guns ‘N Hoses event is a strictly blood donation event that we’re happy to be a part of. Our main fundraising is done through a mailer that we send out. This year’s Tyler Wilcox Memorial event was very successful, one of the most successful we’ve ever had.
Q: What are some of your duties as fire chief?
A: I take care of administrative duties, working with the city, and running incident command responses.
Q: Give me an example of someone on your team who has gone above and beyond to save a life.
A: All of our firefighters are exemplary, but last January saw assistant fire Chief Byron Caauwe go into a duplex to save a woman, who had gone into the house to save her family.
