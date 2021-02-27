Q&A: Samantha Witte, head coach of Central South Dakota Figure Skating Club

If you’ve been paying attention to the Capital Journal’s Sports section, you might have come across a story or two about the Central South Dakota Figure Skating Club.
What is the Central South Dakota Figure Skating Club? Who are its members and why do they participate?
We talked to coach Samantha Witte about what exactly the club is, who she is, and the challenges the club has had to overcome during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Q: How long have you been a coach?
A: I started coaching with the city in 2000. We had our first show in 2001. A group took over lessons, and we became the Oahe Ice Riders. I coached for another 10 years with them. After my daughter graduated in 2010, it was someone else’s turn to coach.
Q: How long has the Central South Dakota Figure Skating Club been in existence?
A: I am not sure when the Central South Dakota Figure Skating Club started, but
I’d say around 2011. I went back to coaching in 2018.
Q: How many athletes are involved in the club? What ages are they?
A: For each session, we consistently have had 30 skaters. In 2021, it looks like we’re growing, and that number will be closer to 40 skaters. The age range of these skaters is 4-19, with a few adults coming every once in a while for lessons.
Q: What challenges did 2020 bring for the club?
A: The biggest challenge was our spring show in March. We were one day from our show, and we ended up cancelling due to COVID-19. We also canceled all skating activities at that time. The skaters had put in so much time into their routines. It was heartbreaking, especially for the seniors. In May, we were able to let the seniors skate their programs at PAYSA by following the rules and guidelines of COVID. They were amazing under the circumstances. In October, we were able to get back on the ice. We had our Expressions of Emotions on Ice show in November that was originally supposed to be in March. I feel it was very successful.
Q: How important was it to you for the skaters to be able to show off their talents at the Expressions of Emotions on Ice event in 2020?
A: The skaters worked so hard on and off the ice so that they could go and show off their new skills, and see the support from the local communities that came out to support them. It’s so rewarding to watch the skaters come off the ice. They are so excited no matter what level they are in. It doesn’t matter if they are just learning how to march, or they’re working on their doubles. To have the opportunity to demonstrate these skills and be so happy when they get off the ice makes coaching all worth it.
Q: What are you looking forward to in 2021? What does the future hold for the club?
A: I am super excited for our second session to start. I know we are getting some new first-time skaters. Our spring show will be Lion King. We will have some solo performances during that show. I don’t have all of the details worked out yet. There are a few competitions we are looking forward to going to. I think our future looks very bright. We have awesome skaters, parents, board members, Zamboni drivers and Oahe Hockey board members. It takes a whole team to make it all work.
