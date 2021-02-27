Q&A: Stanley County Clay Target coach Sonja Johnson

The Capital Journal caught up with Stanley County clay target team coach Sonja Johnson to talk about how many athletes are on the team, how long the program has been in existence, what challenges the team faced in 2020, and more.
Q: How many athletes are in the Stanley County shooting sports program?
A: Over the last four seasons, we have averaged about 20 student athletes on the trap team.
The skeet team had six student-athletes on the team. All six of those athletes shot both trap and skeet.
Q: How long has the Stanley County shooting team been in existence?
A: The program was started during the 2016-17 school year. We have had four successful trap seasons, and are looking to have our fifth trap shooting season this spring. Last spring, we added the shooting sport of skeet. We had a very successful start, and are looking forward to our second skeet season. Our skeet team even had the top three skeet shooters in the state.
Q: What challenges, if any, did the shooting team face in 2020? How did they overcome these challenges?
A: The Stanley County shooting team had a successful season despite the challenges of COVID-19. Our athletic director, school board, administration and the parents were all supportive in our pursuit to continue the shooting season with careful safety precautions. The USA Clay Target League, whom we shoot under, modified their rules and regulations for all teams across the country to accommodate shooting times and conditions. After that, the assistant coaches and I put in some time trying to come with a schedule and safety procedures for the kids during practice and competitions. We were, and still are, fortunate to have Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. work with the team to accommodate all that we needed to do. Since shooting is obviously an outdoor sport, we spread out the squad’s shooting times so that we had little interaction between the kids coming and going. We also minimized what they had to touch by having ammunition ready for them. One thing that worked in our favor was how many returning athletes we had. Most of these kids have shot for us all four seasons, so they came ready to shoot.
Q: Do the kids have to provide their own guns/equipment?
A: The athletes provide most of their own equipment, which is mainly the firearm. Once in a while, a shotgun does not operate correctly, or we may find that a shotgun is not fitted to the athlete right, so we have borrowed guns from coaches, borrowed guns from Teton Arms, or shared guns. The team outfits the students with a shooting vest with a school logo, which is also for safety. Other than that, the students use their own shooting glasses and protective hearing wear. We always have extra glasses and disposable ear plugs on hand.
Q: Can you describe some of the trap shooting team’s fundraising efforts?
A: The team is supported by their own efforts and volunteers who spend more hours than they probably initially thought they would going into the season. Bob Stoeser, Derek Meyers, and Lloyd Johnson are the assistant coaches. Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. has a fundraising shooting tournament for us. Other fundraising efforts include:
- Chad Kiel and the Randy Roade Memorial Coyote Hunt -- some athletes and coaches volunteer at the memorial hunt;
- Fowled Up-Pierre Chapter of Delta Waterfowl -- donates annually;
- Turner Ranch Foundation -- donation through the school; and
- Teton Arms -- has sponsored a student and helps us to find the best equipment deals.
In the past, the kids and parents have volunteered in the concession stand, or handed 50/50 tickets. The kids and their families still have their own registration fees and the remaining cost of the clays and ammo are covered by the athletes families. The donations we get also go to help the kids shoot in their offseason as well, all through the year.
COVID has hit all our donors hard, and put a damper on the fundraising efforts for this season, though. If anyone would like to help support our team, you can donate to the school in our name.
Q: Where do these athletes practice/compete?
A: We practice and compete out at Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. They have a brand-new trap and skeet range. Our competitions are all online. We have designated days we shoot for competition. Those scores are entered into a main online scoring system. After week two, the scoring system separates teams, by size, into conferences. We are usually in a conference with four to six other schools across South Dakota. The state shoot, held in June, has always been in Aberdeen at the Aberdeen Gun Club. High school shooting sports has grown so much that the state shoot went from being a one-day event to a two-day event.
Q: Briefly summarize what makes shooting sports a great thing for Stanley County and the Fort Pierre community.
A: It is a part of being involved where a student might not otherwise be involved with an organization. They have the opportunity to meet people and make connections in the community. It is a sport that nearly anyone and everyone can take part in, especially those individuals that do not find other more traditional sports like track or golf to be their thing. Shooting sports, especially youth shooting sports, teach the athletes more than just shooting a firearm at a target. They learn safety first, how to treat other athletes, ethics of the range, discipline and improving one’s own self. Improving every time you shoot helps with mental health and overall wellness. While it is a squad/team effort to win awards at state tournaments, it is also a very individual/personal best sport. There are also scholarships and college opportunities if a student decides to seek them out. Numerous colleges all over the country offer several shooting sports disciplines as a collegiate sport, and more are adding it every year.
