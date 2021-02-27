‘Remarkable Success’ | Trail of Governors traces South Dakota’s heritage

As the second-smallest state capital in terms of population in the country and one of four capitals without direct access to an interstate highway, Pierre has many eccentricities.
However, one thing South Dakota’s state capital has that no other state does is the Trail of Governors, a series of lifesize statues depicting the state’s former leaders.
Two Pierre-area businessmen, Leroy Foster and Rick Jensen, whose interest in history, arts, and culture combined with their desire for the creation of attractions for visitors to the capital, came up with the idea for the trail. In 2010, the Trail of Governors Foundation, a nonprofit “committed to honoring South Dakota’s chief executives in a unique and lasting manner,” was formed, and so the project began.
The trail is approximately three and a half miles long, leading from the State Capitol building down to the Missouri River waterfront. The governors are not placed in any particular order, but according to foundation board member Chuck Schroyer, some are situated near locations they have a connection with, such as the statues of Governors Anderson and Foss, which are placed outside of the respective buildings named after them. First Governor Arthur Mellette’s statue is outside the Hughes County Courthouse, which was used as the first State Capitol building.
A 10-year timeline to create and install 30 life-size bronze statues of all of South Dakota’s former governors was made with the goal of erecting three statues per year and completion scheduled for this year. Due to some setbacks the trail will instead be completed by 2022. The first setback occurred due to a flood in 2011 that caused the project to be delayed a year. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the 2020 unveiling of three more commissioned statues.
As of now, 25 of the 31 governors have had their statues completed and installed in downtown Pierre. There is a schedule for when each specific governor will have their statue made; every year the foundation chooses an early governor, a recent governor, and a middle governor to honor. In 2021, the statues for
Governors Coe Crawford (sixth), Charles H. Sheldon (second), and Carl Gunderson (11th) will be unveiled. Current Governor Kristi Noem’s statue will not be scheduled to be created until June after her final term.
Each statue has its own character representative of the person it depicts.
“We give the artists total license,but admonish them to avoid a stiff business look and try to incorporate something unique that gives insight about the person, their background and/or the era in which they served. They have thus far done a great job, often leaving the viewer with questions that hopefully encourage them to use the accompanying QR code to learn more about their life and times,” Schroyer said.
At the project’s inception, the projected total cost was $2.2 million, but with “unexpected” additional expenses and inflation that has gone up a bit. Nevertheless, the project has received more $1.9 million so far, almost all of which has come from private donations by individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the state and the nation. Each statue costs $72,000 to design, sculpt, and erect, with the funds going directly to the artist creating the sculpture so they can pay for the associated expenses, such as the foundry fees so the statues can be cast in bronze. All of the statues are sculpted by artists from South Dakota, including John Lopez, Lee Leuning, Sherri Treeby, and James Michael Maher.
So far, the endeavor has been accomplishing its goal, according to Schroyer. “This project has been a remarkable success with an estimated 30,000 visitors on the Trail in 2019. Thousands of brochures containing a map and information on the Trail are consumed each year and are available at the Capitol, area hotels and businesses and distributed to convention visitors,” he said.
For more information about the trail or to donate to the project, visit its website at www.trailofgovernors.com.
