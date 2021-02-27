Small but mighty: The Pierre Regional Airport

Presently, Pierre’s airport only has two SkyWest flights a day to one location — the Denver International Airport — and one flight on Tuesday and Saturday. However, unless you want to drive three hours in either direction to either Rapid City or Sioux Falls, it’s your quickest ticket out of town.
“Whether people are traveling for personal or business reasons, having scheduled commercial air service in Pierre certainly diminishes the access burden. If we didn’t have commercial service here, people living in Pierre would be forced to travel 170 miles to the west side of the state or 225 miles to [the] other side of the state to access meaningful scheduled air service,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding told the Capital Journal.
The Pierre Airport is also good for the local economy, Harding said. When people use the airport, those tax dollars remain in the local area. This also draws in visitors who use the airport’s tax dollars, too.
“People are buying gas here, eating at our restaurants, patronizing our other businesses, and helping pay to keep our streets, parks, and public safety programs in good shape. The last economic impact study I saw from the South Dakota Department of Transportation showed the Pierre Regional Airport generates about $44 million in economic activity annually,” Harding said.
Pierre is an Essential Air Service, or EAS, community, so the U.S. Department of Transportation has a contract with SkyWest to provide reduced airfare for EAS communities.
“We are very fortunate to be designated as such, and even more so to have SkyWest as our airline,” Airport Manager Cameron Howard told the Capital Journal.
Denver may not be the only destination forever, though. The airport is working on providing additional flights to Chicago as well.
“The addition of Chicago flights will greatly benefit not only the airport, but the surrounding communities. Chicago is United’s primary hub, and offers 78 new destinations that Denver does not, mostly due to its geographic location. Thirty-one of those are international destinations,” according to Howard.
“If the USDOT approves a Chicago route for us, we’ll also have service to an eastern hub. Between those two destinations, you can access the entire global air service network,” Harding said.
During the last year, the airport has been averaging around 1,000 passengers per month, according to Howard. Numbers overall have been down due to the COVID-19 pandemic — a problem not unique to Pierre.
“Of course, holiday travel and hunting season helped boost the numbers,” Howard told the Capital Journal.
Commercial flights aren’t the only flights the airport offers.
“Aside from commercial air service, our airport serves the health care community with Avera Careflight, the shipping industry with cargo flights, houses the state government fleet, provides general aviation services for private planes, and serves as a home base for agricultural spray planes,” Harding said.
The airport is undergoing some upgrades to better accommodate travelers. This year, Airport Road will be reconstructed as it is in need of repairs. Also, an addition to the parking lot will add 40 new parking spaces. It is scheduled to be complete by next spring or summer. The project had to be postponed because of the pandemic.
“Before COVID, parking at the airport was hard to come by, and passengers often had to park in the grass during peak months. We anticipate 2021 to be busier than 2020 and the extra parking will benefit our travelers,” Howard said.
After the parking lot is complete, a runway rehabilitation project is scheduled for 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.