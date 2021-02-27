Sports betting: What to know

South Dakotans legalized sports betting in the November election by passing Constitutional Amendment B with 58% of the vote. What exactly will happen next and how will it all work?
State Sen. Bob Ewing, R-Lawrence County, wrote the ballot message urging for support for Amendment B. Lawrence County is home to Deadwood, which will play a key role in how sports wagering takes shape in South Dakota.
Ewing told the Capital Journal the new Legislature that takes office next month will establish most of the regulations. Ewing, himself, will not be returning to Pierre, as his term officially expires in January.
“Once they (legislators) establish the rules pertaining to the measure, it will most likely go into effect in July,” Ewing said.
Currently, sports betting is legal or will soon be legal in 25 of the 50 states. What it looks like in each state is different depending on the laws of that state. Online sports betting through mobile apps is legal in Oregon, Nevada, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. In Montana, Michigan, New Mexico, Arkansas, Mississippi, New York and Delaware, sports betting is legal only if you are physically in the sportsbook. Sports betting was legalized in Washington, South Dakota, Louisiana, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland in the recent election.
Sportsbooks in South Dakota would be open in Deadwood under the amendment, as well as at tribal casinos. The South Dakota Constitution only allows wagering if one is in Deadwood or on tribal lands. However, statewide mobile wagering like that in nearby Iowa and Colorado could be approved as long as the servers are placed in Deadwood. The online type of sports betting currently legal in South Dakota is horse racing, which took place in Fort Pierre in early October after a two-year absence due to a lack of funding.
Currently, sports gamblers in South Dakota have to travel to a state that allows sports betting in order to place their bets, with the most prominent locations being Iowa, Colorado and Nevada. Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa is a popular gambling attraction for South Dakotans, especially considering that it is about a half hour drive from Sioux Falls. In November alone, Grand Falls made more than $250,000 in net sports wagering receipts. As a whole, Iowa took in an adjusted gross revenue of $104 million in combined gaming revenue from their 19 gaming locations. A little more than $8 million of that came from sports betting receipts. About $57 million of the $79 million in sports wagering payouts came from online betting.
In comparison, Deadwood has 25 casinos. According to the Deadwood Gaming Association website, last year saw more than $15 million in gaming tax revenue from Deadwood casinos. This money was spread to various causes, including schools, tourism promotion, the South Dakota general fund, and more. The 2020
South Dakota Commission on Gaming Report saw an increase in its cash balance of over $139,000 between July 7, 2019 and June 30, 2020. The total amount of gaming action during that time frame decreased by 6%, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oddsmaking for sports betting could be outsourced, which would bring in money for licensing. For example, giant companies such as New York City-based FanDuel and Boston-based DraftKings have licenses in Tennessee, even though they have headquarters in New York and Boston, respectively. The money raised from sports betting in Deadwood would not only help the town, but would also be shared across the state.
Daily fantasy sports such as those offered by FanDuel and DraftKings are similar to sports betting, and are currently legal. The key difference between daily fantasy and sports betting is that, when it comes to daily fantasy, one is playing against other players. He or she only needs to beat their opponents rather than a bookmaker. Daily fantasy and fantasy sports in general are viewed as games of skill as opposed to games of chance.
Though there are plenty of variables that legislators must work through, some examples of bets allowed in other states would include:
● Football
● Basketball
● Baseball
● Hockey
● Soccer
● Boxing
● NASCAR
● UFC fighting
● Horse racing
● Golf
● And just about any other sport played at a major level that one can imagine.
