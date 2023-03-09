 Skip to main content
Steve Steele: The coach behind a Pierre football dynasty

Steve Steele

Steve Steele took over as Pierre football head coach before the 2016 season. He's won six consecutive 11AA state titles for the Governors since 2017.

 Paul Steele

Steve Steele has quickly become a staple name in central South Dakota and throughout the rest of the state. After all, Steele, who became the Pierre football head coach in 2016, has led the Governors to six consecutive 11AA state championships as its head coach, tying West Central (2000-05) for the most consecutive state titles in South Dakota history. And this “dynasty” doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon.

So, how has Steele done it? How has he produced so much success early on in his first-ever head coaching job?

2022 state title

The Pierre Governors won their sixth-straight 11AA state championship and seventh since 2013 after defeating Tea Area, 35-20, on Nov. 12 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
celebrate

Pierre head coach Steve Steele celebrates after winning his sixth consecutive 11AA state title on Nov. 12 at the DakotaDome.
Mitchell

Govs head coach Steve Steele walks down his team's sideline during Pierre's regular-season game versus Mitchell on Sept. 10. Pierre beat the Kernels, 50-6.
lincoln, jack

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz, left, Steve Steele and Jack Merkwan after winning the 11AA state championship over Tea Area on Nov. 12 at the DakotaDome.
coaches

Pierre's coaching staff after winning the program's sixth-straight 11AA state title.
dan

Pierre's Steve Steele, left, talks to assistant coach Dan Maciejczak pregame.
hug

Pierre's Steve Steele hugs senior offensive lineman Joshua Switzer at the DakotaDome on Nov. 12.
shake

Govs head coach Steve Steele shakes his hand with junior offensive lineman Lucas Colman before Pierre's state championship game versus Tea Area on Nov. 12 at the DakotaDome.

