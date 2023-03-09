Steve Steele: The coach behind a Pierre football dynasty

Steve Steele has quickly become a staple name in central South Dakota and throughout the rest of the state. After all, Steele, who became the Pierre football head coach in 2016, has led the Governors to six consecutive 11AA state championships as its head coach, tying West Central (2000-05) for the most consecutive state titles in South Dakota history. And this “dynasty” doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon.
So, how has Steele done it? How has he produced so much success early on in his first-ever head coaching job?
To find that answer, we need to rewind back to the beginning of Steele’s journey to South Dakota’s capital city.
Steele grew up in Freeland, Michigan — a town with nearly half the population of Pierre at just under 7,000 and about two hours north of Detroit. He began playing football in fifth grade but participated in many other sports, including hockey, basketball, baseball, tennis and track.
Steele graduated from Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw, Michigan, where he got his first taste of ultimate success on the gridiron. In his junior and senior seasons as an offensive tackle, Steele helped the Panthers capture back-to-back Division 6 state titles in 2006 and 2007. Nouvel recorded a 22-3 record in that span, including a perfect 12-0 record in ‘06.
The Panthers beat Inkster (Detroit), 28-14, to win their first-ever state championship. In December, Steele said that the ‘06 team was a “juggernaut,” with some seniors going to Division-I schools, such as Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue and Air Force.
But Nouvel’s title in ‘07 — when the Panthers defeated Blissfield, 12-7 — was one they weren’t “supposed to win,” according to Steele, because of the talent Nouvel had lost from last year’s squad. In fact, Steele said the Panthers ended up being one of the last teams to make the playoffs that year.
“I don't know that we were more talented than anybody that we played in the playoffs that year, but we were a very good team together,” he added. “We worked and played for each other and made great relationships with each other and our coaches. Ultimately, we found a way to beat — I think we played three of our five playoff games against undefeated teams and found a way to upset all of them.”
After graduating from Nouvel, Steele continued his football career at William Penn University, an NAIA program in Oskaloosa, Iowa, where he played guard and center from 2008-12 and was named to the Mid-States Football Association Second Team in 2011.
In 2010, Steele was part of a Statesmen team that tied the school record in wins (10) en route to their first Midwest League championship and an offense that tallied the most points (486), rushing yards (4,476) and touchdowns (58) and total yards (5,377) in a season in program history.
Todd Hafner, who was the head coach at William Penn from 2004-22, called Steele a “super-smart” player.
“Steve was a big part of all that (success),” Hafner said in December. “He was an offensive lineman for us with what we were doing at that time — running the flexbone option. We relied on those guys to be a big part of who we were, our identity, as far as toughness and the mentality of our team. Steve embodied that.”
Steele, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and biology, reflected on his time playing for Hafner.
“It was a great experience, in the sense of our coaches were awesome. They really cared about us. They understood how to really build a good culture and a great environment to play football,” Steele said.
When looking back on his former teammates, Steele added that he was “fortunate” to meet so many from different backgrounds.
“Some of my best friends from college are from all over the country, from all different walks of life,” he said. “And just to have that common bond was just something that reaffirmed in me how football — and sports in general — can really bring all kinds of people together and get people working together for a common cause.”
Taking up the coaching reins
After playing for the Statesman, Steele found his first coaching job at Dakota State University in Madison, where he received his master’s in educational technology and joined the football staff as a graduate assistant in 2012-13.
He also served as the Trojans’ run game and recruiting coordinator and helped coach the offensive line. Steele eventually got promoted to offensive coordinator, filling that role in his final two seasons in 2014-16.
In his first campaign as Dakota State’s OC, the Trojans broke the school’s record for total yards and points scored in a season. Steele also saw a number of his players become All-Conference selections.
In Steele’s first two seasons with the program, DSU went a combined 4-17. But in his final two years, the Trojans turned things around, going 12-10.
“That was a humbling experience at first, going into a rebuilding program,” Steele said. “But, my last two years there, being able to go out with winning seasons was awesome. I think (2014-15) was the first winning season in 15 years. We ended up building a top-10 NAIA offense and did just so many really good things and really helped kind of turn that place around.”
Soon after his time at Dakota State, Steele married his wife, Audrey, and wanted to find a place to settle down.
“We kind of wanted to start a family right away, and we wanted to make a move to, hopefully, be able to do that a little bit better,” Steele said. “I was kind of wanting to know if I could be a head coach. I know it's not for everybody. I was 26 at the time, and it was just one of those we’ll find out if we can do this. And if we can, great. We'll do it for a long time. And if we can't do it, then we might as well know while we’re young, so we can figure out what it is we're supposed to do.”
Before the start of the 2016-17 season, former Govs head coach Jayson Poppinga left for the same role at Sioux Falls O’Gorman. The Pierre job had opened, and Steele applied for it, along with other positions.
Pierre Athletic Director Brian Moser explained why the school decided to pull the trigger on Steele as its new head coach.
“He's a very intelligent guy. He has multiple, different degrees. He was coaching at a collegiate level at that time. And he just had a great knowledge and understanding of the game of football,” Moser said in December. “When you looked at that, I just felt like he was a great fit for what we needed here, and our interview committee that we had also felt the same way about him. We're just blessed that all the stars aligned, and we got him here and things worked out.”
Steele shared his thoughts on the interview process.
“I think that was kind of my big selling point was I wanted to be different. I didn't want to come here and try to copycat anything. I didn't want to do stuff the way that anyone else had done it,” he said. “I wanted to be unique and believe that the process, ultimately, would set (our coaches) up and our kids up for long-term success and to build this thing beyond where it was getting.”
Sixty-seven wins and six state titles later, mission accomplished.
Building a dynasty
The success didn’t come in bunches right away for Steele. In his first season as head coach, Pierre lost handily to Mitchell in the second round of the 11AA playoffs, 52-14. The Govs finished 5-6 overall.
Steele and company turned things around in 2017, though. Pierre ended that season 9-3 and captured its second-ever state championship after the top-seeded Govs defeated No. 3 Harrisburg, 24-21.
Steele’s team overcame two 14-point deficits to give their head coach his first taste as king of South Dakota high school football.
“Being able to first get to the dome was a huge goal of ours as a team and a good accomplishment for these kids. And then, we got down there and, really, quite honestly, played not anywhere near a perfect game but made just enough plays,” Steele said. “Being down two touchdowns multiple times in that game, finding ways to rally back and finding a way to ultimately pull it out at the end when we really didn't have any statistical advantage in the entire game, with the exception of points at the end, showed a lot about our resolve as a team.”
That state title was just the first of many for Steele and his program. Since then, Pierre has won five-straight, including its most recent when the Govs beat Tea Area, 35-20, on Nov. 12. The Govs have also captured four Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) championships in that span.
“I think the beauty of it is he's done it in his own time frame,” Pierre assistant and offensive line coach Scott Neu said in December. “I know there's been a lot of success early and (that) seems like maybe it came fast. But I don't think he was ever in a rush. I think it was something that was methodical, decisive and purposeful with how we made it.”
But even Neu finds Steele’s achievements hard to fathom.
“I tip my hat to him because it doesn't come often to win one state championship,” Neu said. The fact that we've been able to string this many together is a feat that may not get repeated again. So, no, pretty incredible.”
Building relationships, trust
From an outsider’s perspective, it may be difficult to comprehend how Steele has done this. But when taking a deeper dive into how he runs his football program, the picture becomes clearer.
Pierre’s coaching staff has a unique mixture of backgrounds and personalities, but their relationship with one another stands out more than anything. Neu, who’s coached at Pierre since 2010, said the coaches stay in constant communication with one another.
“We've had a text group of eight or nine of us. I mean, there's not a day that goes by that there's not a conversation with a little bit of ribbing, a little bit of growth, a little bit of advice, a little bit of teasing that takes place,” Neu said. “And when you can have a relationship like that, where there's no fear of judgment, where you can be open and constructive, you can really yield a lot of positive results. And I think, as a staff, we've been fortunate to kind of stick together. We haven't had a ton of turnover. We've had a lot of the same core guys for a lot of this time, and that's brought us closer and closer together.”
Neu also touched on his relationship with Steele.
“As much as he's my superior (and) my boss, I consider him a great friend that I could call upon for anything. And I know he'd help me out,” Neu said.
This bond amongst each other has also built trust between the coaches, which is why Steele is more “hands-off” when it comes to overseeing practice. Neu said it’s “empowering” to know that he can focus solely on doing his part and not have to worry about a head coach constantly looking over his shoulder.
Neu explained the coaching staff’s cohesiveness in further detail, using an analogy.
“It's like an army of ants,” he said. “When there's one ant, sure, they may (not) be able to lift a ton. But should you get 1,000 of those little fellows together, and all of a sudden, they're moving a big log that, otherwise, would never get lifted. And I think that's what takes place is you got a group of mutual individuals that are working together in a collective group, and that becomes very powerful.”
It also helps when you have a roster studded with elite talent. Steele saw 10 of his players from 2022’s squad named to the All-11AA Team, including seniors Lincoln Kienholz and Jason Maciejczak, who will both be playing NCAA Division-I football next fall.
Kienholz signed with Ohio State while Maciejczak will play for Nebraska.
Senior wide receiver Jack Merkwan, who was also named All-State, said in December that Steele is a great leader and person that he looks up to. Merkwan also mentioned that Steele believes in his players, which goes a long way.
“If I see something, I go right to Steele, and it’s just a trust thing,” Merkwan said. “I told him (during this season’s state championship game), ‘There's no safety.’ Then the next play was that 92-yard touchdown. And it’s because he trusted me. So that's a huge part.”
Every coach has a coaching style. Some choose the aggressive, shouting approach. But others, such as Steele, prefer the more laid-back method.
“If you're around practice you will never hear Steele yell. That's just not his coaching style. Never has been,” Merkwan said. “And that's a really big part about him as well. He gets the point across, but he's not overly aggressive about it. He really just wants you to do the right thing, (and) it really helps us.”
Merkwan described his thoughts when he attended his first varsity practice freshman year.
“When I was a little freshman, I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I'm going to the big boy practice. Everything I've done coming to this point, it's not gonna be anything compared to what I'm gonna have to (do now). Is he gonna scream at me if I drop the ball?’ But no, that never happened,” Merkwan said.
In fact, the opposite occurred. Steele and his receiver became very close.
“The relationship we've made over the past three, four years is — I mean, he's one of my best friends that I can go to for anything. And that's a big thing as a coach,” Merkwan said. “He really cares about his relationships with every one of his players.”
There are two acronyms that Steele wants his players to abide by during their time at Pierre that will not only help them on the football field but in life.
The first is Turn Off The Dark (T.O.T.D.). Steele explained this by saying, “Don't be negative, find ways to be positive, shut off negativity and just keep looking forward.”
The other is Forget About Me I Love You (F.A.M.I.L.Y.).
“That just shows this play, I'm not going to do this for me. I'm going to do this to help you and I know that in return, you'll do it to help me,” Merkwan explained. “And if everyone's got that same mindset, I mean, that's the domination that you've seen with our team. We all do it for each other. We don't do it for ourselves.”
Steele said that this year’s squad may have had more talent than any of the previous state-championship teams. But he noted that it’s just as important to have a team that plays for each other.
“I think if you go back and look at our six championship games, I don't think that we were the most talented team (in), for sure, three of them if not four of them,” Steele said. “So they didn't just understand that they had a lot of talent. They also understood what it took to continue to develop it and to continue to build the team part of it more than just the talent part of it. Because, no matter how much talent you have, if the talent doesn't work together, and if the talent doesn't act as a team and care about things as a team and sacrifice for the team, you're just as vulnerable as any other team.”
When asked if he models some of his coaching style after anyone, Steele pointed to NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy and all of the coaches that helped him get to where he is now, especially his high school head coach Mike Boyd.
“I'd say that if there was someone I act the closest to in a lot of ways it is probably him,” Steele said. “He was never a super-high energy guy, but you never doubted that he was gonna be there for you at the end of the day. You never doubted that he cared about you as a person and you were more than just a football player. I think a lot of the team building aspects that he instilled in us growing up are things that I have tried to integrate (at Pierre).”
One example of this is when Steele’s players and coaches take the annual trip to Oahe Downstream just weeks before their season-opener. The Governors spend quality time with one another for three days and two nights to help strengthen their bond.
Steele had a very similar experience at Nouvel when Boyd would take the Panthers to a hunting lodge in the summer, something the players called “Silver Wolf camp.”
“Whenever we came back from there, you came back with a ton of stories and you had a blast and you're exhausted and wanting to sleep for about three days,” Steele said. “But it's something that, even to this day, when I see my high school friends, we still talk about.”
Merkwan explained the impact Steele has made on his Govs.
“It has made me really appreciate who he is as a coach and a person, and I don't think people really would understand how big of a difference coach Steele has made in all our lives as players,” Merkwan said. “Sort of hard to give the words that even describe the level that he's on as a coach.”
Going beyond football
Even with all the responsibilities and time coaching football requires, Steele finds a way to coach his other love — hockey.
Growing up, Steele said that was his favorite sport. In fact, his parents named him after former Detroit Red Wings player and three-time Stanley Cup winner Steve Yzerman.
“There's just always been a strong passion for that. In Michigan, it's a huge deal,” Steele said.
Steele began his fourth season as the Oahe Capitals boys varsity head coach in November. He detailed the challenges of coaching hockey versus football.
“I think that there's definitely a little bit more of a learning curve for me coaching (hockey),” Steele said. “It's a very different sport to coach. Football, as a coach, you feel like you have more control because it's set pieces. You're putting the formation out and forcing people to adjust, or you're able to dictate what you're taking away on the defensive side of the ball. (Whereas), hockey is so fluid that you don't exert as much control throughout the game.”
Oahe hasn’t won a state title since 2011, but Steele said that garnering another will, hopefully, “take care of itself.”
“I think that the overall goal (is) kids having a good experience and becoming better suited for life,” he added. “From having been in the hockey programs, I think that part is still being successful now.”
Eventually, Steele wants the hockey program to have similar success as Pierre football, but he knows that won’t be easy.
“That's, obviously, the ultimate goal,” Steele said. “It's its own animal, it's different. There are similarities in what you need in both, but there are also plenty of differences with both as well. So, it's definitely its own challenge.”
But the Michigan native wouldn’t have it any other way because he knows this is what he was meant to do all along.
“At this point, it's kind of beyond a doubt in my mind that this is what I was born to do was to coach kids and help them be the best versions of themselves,” Steele said. “And I think that the things that continue to drive me are just the kids. When they come back and ask for help or guidance, or when they come back and say, ‘Hey, I made it,’ or they share those life successes.”
Steele continued.
“When they come back and share some of the successes that they've gotten to experience and attribute some of that to football or hockey, too, that's definitely a major reason,” he said. “I think there's more pride to be taken in (that) than winning six-straight state titles because there are teams that don't win a lot of games that still produce great kids.”
But Steele acknowledged that winning is rewarding, too.
“I think that's probably the other part that's been very enjoyable,” he said. “We've been fortunate to win these championships. You go to the party afterwards or the group get-together, and you just watch everyone having fun and smiling and enjoying themselves. Kind of just seeing the realization of everyone understanding that mission was accomplished for that season. And you see people that hadn't experienced it yet, win it.”
Over the years, Steele added that those feelings have “reinforced” his life’s purpose.
“Ultimately, that's the goal of all of our lives is to find what you're meant to do and do it as well as you can,” he said.
All in all, Steele said he couldn’t have done it without his wife, who he met at Dakota State.
“I think none of this would have happened without homebase being good, without my wife being so extremely understanding of not just being gone, obviously, at times and having practices, but being on the phone randomly throughout the days or whatever else that comes along with it,” he said.
Audrey Steele noted the difficulties of being a coach’s wife but said she’ll be there every step of the way.
“I just know that this is what he's supposed to do, and I kind of feel like it's my job. God gave me the role of just supporting him,” Audrey Steele said in December. “So I'm OK with him being gone because he loves it. He's successful at it. People support him in positive ways, so I'm right along with them.”
Merkwan summed up Steve Steele’s lasting effect on South Dakota high school athletics and beyond.
“Pierre is just blessed to have a guy like Steele,” Merkwan said. “The football community, they obviously know. But everyone in the community feels the impact that he's had. It just makes our town just a little bit better, having a guy like Coach Steele in it.”
