The 2022 citizen of the year finalists

In November 2021, the Capital Journal asked readers to nominate people who went above and beyond serving the community for our second annual Citizen of the Year award. The nominees we received were impressive.
A five-person committee at the Capital Journal reviewed the submissions, and each picked their top five people from first through fifth — it was a tough selection.
We could only name one 2022 Citizen of the year, but those who made the shortlist still deserve an honorable mention for their work to make the community a better place to live.
Lonnie Heier, Steve and Trace Beck, Bree Oatman and Jim Mollison came close behind Julia Jones for this year's top spot. And all the nominees shared a single thought — recognition from their neighbors wasn't something they saw coming.
Lonnie Heier
Sioux Avenue Dairy Queen owner Lonnie Heier is originally from Lemmon, South Dakota, but he's spent about 11 years living in Pierre.
"The first Dairy Queen I owned was in Eagle Buttes, South Dakota, and as I expanded my business, I need to live in a more central location," he said. "So, Pierre became the obvious choice."
But Pierre is now more than just a central location for Heier — it's home.
He said there is an exceptional quality to the community that people might not see, but he gets a glimpse of every time his Dairy Queen raises funds for a cause.
"People see the final dollar amount we raise and all that, but a lot of times what they don't see is people that just come and give us a $100 bill and say, 'Put this toward that cause,'" Heier said. "That's pretty extraordinary, really. First of all, that person is just trusting us with their hard-earned money to do the right thing and make sure it gets to where it goes. And then, second of all, you know, they're not asking for recognition. They're not asking for anything."
He added that he had received many such cash donations for fundraisers the Dairy Queen sponsored during his time here.
"That's pretty unique, and that's pretty awesome that people do that," Heier said. "And I can assure them, the money does always go to where it's supposed to."
Heier and his store's staff run plenty of fundraisers through the location, and he said causes supporting children and animals tend to stand out to him.
He said the location took the Dairy Queen's national Pup Cups idea and tweaked it to assist shelters better.
"We decided not only to sell them but donate the entire sale to the various shelters in the area," Heier said. "So, we kind of took it a step further. A lot of Dairy Queens do sell Pup Cups, but very few donate the entire amount to the shelters. We just felt like it was the right thing to do, and it's been a great success."
The entire sale's donation includes the cost of the product, not just the sale's profit.
Heier joked that his life revolves around animals, kids and basketball. And he combined two of those when he became a basketball coach, now with the Pierre School District. He said he enjoyed having a chance to teach them the game he loves and about being good citizens.
But it's not always just kids, animals and basketball Heier supports. He also raised funds to help a fellow business owner when his taco truck caught fire.
"Clearly, he was going for his American dream of owning a business and doing everything he could to build it the right way and then he has this accident," Heier said. "I just felt like it was important for somebody to help him out and get him back on his feet as soon as possible because we're in the position to do that. And I would want somebody to help me if the same happened on my end."
Moments like that and the different fundraisers Heier's store sponsors fit with his perspective on being part of the community and a business owner.
"It's easy to lose track of what's important in a business," Heier said. "Yeah, everyone wants to make money. Yes, we all want to make our money, retire and live happily ever after. But when you own a business, it can be a powerful tool to do good in the world and make the place you live just a little bit better."
The Becks
Steve and Trace Beck received a nomination for their support throughout the community's different causes.
On a January afternoon, Steve sat at a desk at Beck Motor Company while Trace was busy in a conference call. Steve remembered how the family came to Pierre from Grand Junction, Colorado when he was 3 years old after his father bought the company in 1969.
"I think my dad just really loved South Dakota," Steve said. "He used to come here pheasant hunting."
Steve said Feeding South Dakota is a soft spot for causes the family supports. But there are many he found worthwhile, from the city's swimming pool and the Helmsley Center at Avera St. Mary's Hospital to the Oahe Family YMCA expansion and different rodeos.
Like many other community members, the two brothers also stepped up to help after the Jan. 14 Edgewater Apartment fire displaced residents from 35 of the 38 destroyed units. The Becks provided the displaced residents with $300 gift cards to Dakotamart. Steve credited Trace with jumping in to help the residents when they heard about the fire.
"My biggest fear in life, I think, is a house fire, and of course, it's going to be 10 below or a freezing-cold day," Steve said.
He remembered when the apartment fire came right after a major fire near Peoria Flats the same day.
"Lot's of people were displaced, and I just think, 'Oh my God, it would be a nightmare.' I mean, what would you do? Really, what would you do? Luckily, we have tons of great businesses in town that do that kind of stuff regularly," Steve said about the community coming together to help.
He found that is one of the better aspects about Pierre and Fort Pierre in how it comes together to help each other.
"We believe in Pierre and Fort Pierre," Steve said. "And we're always amazed at what this little town can do, especially when there's tragedy or storms or what have you."
Bree Oatman
Originally from Olympia, Washington, Bree Oatman is a newer resident after moving to Pierre in 2020 from Lead, South Dakota.
In 2004, Oatman earned her teaching endorsement in Washington with her first job instructing K-5 science on a reservation in the state. But teaching has taken Oatman from Washington to Saipan and eventually South Dakota after taking a job with Sanford Lab in Lead as an education specialist in 2014.
Oatman currently works at the South Dakota Discovery Center as the education director after officially starting full-time in May 2020.
Oatman enjoys bringing science education to children.
"I'm a total science nerd," she said.
She said the biggest challenge with science in South Dakota is the distances that come with having many rural areas across the state.
"Things are far and few between in terms of those opportunities for kids," Oatman said. "A lot of schools are under-resourced — they don't have budgets for field trips, they don't have budgets for STEM kits for the classroom. That's one of the reasons why I want to work for the Discovery Center."
She said the center's vision is building STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — education capacity and focusing on leveraging partnerships that increase opportunities.
Oatman isn't just helping kids with science opportunities. She is also passionate about spending her free time advocating for the LGBTQ community's youth.
"I am a member of the UCC church, and I got involved with the Pierre Area Center for Equality and I'm on their board as a volunteer," Oatman said. "So I approached the church about being able to start an afterschool program or a youth group, and they said yes."
Oatman said the idea came after her daughter, who is lesbian, and some of her peers struggled in school with homophobia.
"My goal is really just to create a space and to say, 'This is your program, what do you want? What do you want to do? What do you need?'" Oatman said.
The program started at one day per week given Oatman's already busy schedule but moved to three days per week to provide the kids with more time. But she said the group went back to one day per week in December with all the other extracurricular activities that keep teenagers busy.
"I think it's been really positive," Oatman said. "I have kids text me, 'Is it open?' Especially on Christmas break. So that's been a really, really wonderful experience to have that created and have a space for teens to go and just hang out and be themselves. And for some of them, it might be the only place that they can be fully who they are without any judgment for a couple of hours each week, and that's a huge deal."
Jim Mollison
Jim Mollison, originally from Denver, moved to Pierre in 1980, and he has spent more than 40 years volunteering for and giving to many different area organizations.
"I kind of divorced myself from Denver and Colorado — they've got too many problems down there," he joked after acknowledging he's now a certified native Pierre resident. "This is a hell of a good place to live."
And Mollison has shown a lot of love for the community he made his home after moving to the area while working for South Dakota Concrete Products.
Mollison gives money and time to different organizations around the area, and he said that causes benefiting youth and education are dear to his heart.
In December 2021, Mollison delivered a $100,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area for its endowment fund. At the time, the facility's director Becky Spoehr said Mollison and his wife, Susan, had been some of the club's biggest financial supporters through the years.
In January 2022, Mollison credited Susan, who died in March 2019, as a significant part of his philanthropic efforts.
"She and I agreed — and we always had an agreement — on where we should do our philanthropy," he said.
Mollison said Pierre was initially a work destination after receiving the South Dakota Concrete Products promotion that brought him here. But the people he met and relationships he built quickly changed his perspective.
"This is one of the greatest little towns I have ever seen for volunteerism," Mollison said. "It's a wonderful community from that standpoint. We've always had a deeply based volunteering attitude among the people. Of course, I'm a fisherman and a hunter, so that didn't hurt either."
As a Rotary Club member, Mollison found that the club's motto, "service above self," fits what he sees in the community.
"There are a lot of people who believe in that same thing, service above self," he said. "And that's an important factor in how you fall in love with a community."
Mollison added that it's a bit of a cliché, but he found the more he gives to the community, the more it gives back in friendships, rewards and more.
"I truly believe that Pierre is a unique community in that regard," he said. "The more I have given to this community in time and effort and financial aid, the more I've received."
