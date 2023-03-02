The legacy of Big Tom

Tom Olson was never afraid of a challenge, a legacy the Pierre businessman has passed down to his children.
The longtime co-owner and namesake of Big Tom's Diner died on Jan. 1. He was 73.
His daughter, Kalie Olson, opened up her own catering business, TKO Custom Catering, just a few blocks down from the diner four months ago.
Working hard and seizing business opportunities is a way of life for Kalie Olson and her siblings.
"Just don't be afraid of it. Just what's the worst thing that's gonna happen? You're gonna fail?" Kalie said, echoing her dad's advice throughout the years.
"We love it. We were raised in a restaurant, we grew up in a restaurant and this is what we've been taught by both of our parents to do."
Tom moved his family across the country to locations in Texas, Wisconsin and Florida.
But it was Pierre that his family called home.
When Tom came home and told his family he had purchased The Outpost, he told the family they'd be moving within two weeks.
"So we need to pack, we need to get ready and we left town. And that was that," Kalie said.
Kalie said her father's mentality was that you can't succeed if you don't try.
"If you work hard enough and try hard enough, you won't fail," she explained.
Throughout it all, it was Tom's wife of 41 years, Jill, who kept him grounded.
"My parents, I would say, went hand in hand together. They have such opposite personalities I would say that they always accented each other very well," Kalie said.
"And I'd say my mom was a huge driving force behind my dad to be able to do what he's done. And she was always very supportive and 100 percent had his back. And they were just always a team that did everything together," she said.
Tieg Olson — Tom's youngest child — said he and his siblings learned through her parents' examples.
"I would say we've learned everything by watching our parents. It's not like my dad sat down and was like, 'OK, this is what you need to do to run a business.' As we were growing up, we were just with our parents at the Outpost all of the time," Tieg said.
Work never took away from family time, mostly because it was so enmeshed with work.
"Because we work together is how we have balance," Tieg said. "If we didn't, we honestly wouldn't see each other much. Family is the core of who we are and anybody that knows us would say that's a fact."
It's no surprise that Tom developed a special bond with his only grandchild, 4-year-old Everlie.
"He actually took care of her a lot," Teig said. "Like when I was working, she'd go over and hang out with him. And he bought a swing set and a trampoline and all kinds of crap for the backyard. And he obviously loved spoiling the living crap out of her. But his priority was definitely spending time with his 'sweet girl,' which is what he called her. So yeah, his life definitely started to revolve around that," Tieg said.
Tom never handed his children off to daycare and opted to instead bring his kiddos to work with him.
"And luckily they owned their own business so we were able to be there with them," Kalie said. "And I think it's just by watching and interacting and doing that, it just becomes part of who you are.They were good with kids being there. It was how it was."
"My dad always said, if you have a problem with my children being here, we don't want your business because this is a family business and our kids can be here," Tieg added. "And your kids can come too. That's how it should be. And that's how it is."
Tieg is continuing that tradition by bringing his girl, Everlie, with him when it's time to work.
"She needs to learn that you have to work for things and the younger you can teach children that, we feel, the better because that's how it worked for us," Tieg said.
Tieg said the biggest lesson her dad taught her was to keep trying and dedicate yourself.
"If you do that, then more than likely you're not gonna fail. And that's why dad always did the work himself, just because if he did it himself, he knew it was gonna get done," Tieg said. "And that's kind of what he taught us, you know, like that's why like with TKOs, she doesn't have any employees other than me."
Kalie also noted her dad's kind treatment of anyone he came across.
"Always treat everybody the same. That's something my dad always taught us. It doesn't matter if you're the janitor or if you're the president or CEO of a company, it doesn't matter who you are when you come into our establishments, we want everybody to feel important, to have a good time and be treated fairly," Kalie said.
