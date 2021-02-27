Welcome to Progress 2021: A collection of stories inspired by our community

Hello Progress Readers! I'm Jeffrey Hartley, Publisher of the Capital Journal and Progress 2021 and I'm very proud to bring you the 2021 edition. This is definitely the most successful edition we've ever done in terms of quality stories, better production, and the number of advertising partners.
In deciding where to focus the content in Progress, we wanted to accentuate the positive (especially after 2020) and help our readers know more about the people, businesses, and organizations that keep Pierre/Fort Pierre moving in the right direction and make it such a great place to live. We asked readers and community leaders for ideas and I was very pleased to see the number of ideas we got from them.
In essence, this is an edition of Progress built by the community. I can't think of a better way to go about it.
Also in this issue of Progress is the announcement of the winner of the first annual Citizen Of The Year award. When I decided that we should introduce this idea to the community I wasn't sure how it would be received. Simply put, I didn't have anything to worry about. At the time of writing this column we are still taking nominations so even though a winner hasn't been decided, we've received upwards of 60 nominations. Wow! That says a lot about what a great place this is to call home.
In a column I wrote earlier this year for the Capital Journal, I talked about how Progress is the launching point for the type of stories we plan to write for the Capital Journal in 2021. Our plan is to focus on news that matters to you — how it affects, impacts, and improves your life. Yes, we will cover all the things we need to and should cover, but we will do so through a very local lens. 2020 was the most unique year I've ever experienced in the media business with plenty of national news as well as national controversy. 2021 may be more of the same, but we are not a national newspaper and will trust that you can get that kind of news from a variety of sources that don't include the Capital Journal.
I hope you agree with the direction we are heading and I would love to hear from you concerning that as well as what you think of Progress 2021. Thank you for reading it and a special thanks to our advertising partners who believe in us and quality journalism.
Lastly, but more importantly, this new and improved issue of Progress is dedicated to Casey Junkins, our editor, who passed unexpectedly as we were putting the finishing touches on this edition. Casey played an important role in the development of the content for this issue. We will miss him.
