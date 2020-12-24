Our annual issue of Progress will publish in February 2021 and it is already off to a great start. Our reporters are busy interviewing different people in the community for the more than 20 stories we plan to include in the 2021 edition. Stories about individuals, businesses, and organizations that go above and beyond in terms of community involvement, giving back, or being helpful to others.
We will also include in this issue of Progress the winner of the first annual Citizen of the Year Award. We have already received so many great nominations that I know this is going to be a tough decision. It's not too late to submit a nomination, so if you haven't, please do so. This issue is going to be bigger and better looking than any issue that has preceded it. Lastly, there will be another new feature that highlights local businesses and celebrates how long they've been a part of our community.
I'd also like to thank the advertisers that have already signed up to be a part of this special edition and a list of them has already appeared in the Capital Journal. The number of advertisers keeps growing and we'll keep updating the list until we publish. If you own a business in our area, I encourage you to support our journalistic efforts by being included in this annual publication.
Have a great holiday season and thanks for reading and advertising in the Capital Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.