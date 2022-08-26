During Thursday evening’s public hearing, some landowners were upset to hear a potential ambulance district levy would come from the total tax-assessed property value, including land acreage, and not only a home’s tax-assessed value on the property.
The difference means large-acreage property owners would pay a significantly higher share for an ambulance service in a new district covering Hughes and Stanley counties and the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre. But not acting could leave rural areas in the lurch during medical emergencies.
More than 30 residents, officials and AMR employees attended the public hearing in Fort Pierre’s Senior Center on East Main Avenue.
Hughes County Commissioner Randy Brown opened the hearing by telling attendees that counties and other government entities are struggling with budget constraints.
“Especially the counties,” he said. “We only get so much revenue every year, and our costs are exploding. We have a lot of costs that are completely out of our control — that we are constitutionally obligated.”
Brown added that ambulance service is one cost counties are not obligated to meet.
“We give you a jail, a sheriff’s office, somewhat of a fire department and a court-appointed attorney, but I do not have to give you an ambulance service,” he said. “That is morally wrong.”
The proposed ambulance district is in response to increased service costs. The current service provider, American Medical Response, reported it would need to increase its charge from $135,000 annually to $415,000 to cover its logistic, labor and supply expenses.
AMR currently serves both counties and the cities of Fort Pierre and Pierre. The proposed district would cover all four service areas as a single entity without dividing along jurisdictional lines. The levied property tax revenue would cover costs equally districtwide rather than breaking down proportionally based on county or municipal jurisdictions.
Voters would decide whether or not to establish the district on the November ballot. Results come from all votes within the district’s boundaries, not divided along established jurisdictional lines.
Brown said estimates put a potential tax at $48 per $250,000 in tax-assessed value.
“It’s $4 a month. That’s really all it’s going to cost you for that property,” Brown said. “And if there’s four of you living in there, that’s a buck a piece.”
When asked if taxes in the rural areas would be on the house or every acre, Brown said every acre.
Casey Cowan from northwestern Hughes County told the audience and panel he spent 30 years as an ag banker in the area.
“I tell you what, folks, I mean, you look at these property valuations on the ag side right now, you know, I’m going to have clients that are going to pay from $2,500 to $15,000 based on the assessed value of that property,” he said.
He said that coupled with rising costs, could lead to people leaving the industry.
Cowan said he thinks having an ambulance service makes good sense considering people need to care for their aging populations. He added that the $48 per $250,000 figure sounded simple but found the district’s funding method would disproportionately impact families living on large acres of land.
Some in the room floated the idea of having a volunteer Emergency Medical Service take the reins. But AMR critical care paramedic Joe Meligan said they currently receive 1,600 calls annually, about four per day and would need volunteers with jobs willing to let them leave that many times throughout the workday. He added they would also need to find and train enough volunteers, which he said volunteer fire departments already struggle with on their side.
While AMR is the current EMS provider, a future district could contract with a different company.
After the meeting, Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple said rural people who pay more would fund the higher service call numbers within Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Hipple provided data showing 78.20 percent of service calls came from Pierre, followed by 9.37 percent in Fort Pierre during 2020. Hughes and Stanley counties had 5.94 and 2.83 percent, respectively, during the same period.
But Hipple noted that while the denser populations have higher call rates, the rural areas consume more of AMR’s time during their calls.
“Keep in mind that when we respond to rural Stanley County, they could theoretically be out of service for you as a resident of Hughes County or City of Pierre for up to an hour or two hours while they’re out dealing with something way out in the country in Stanley County,” he said. “So, there’s kind of a mix there. There are less calls, but the calls that go out there take up more time.”
Hipple said the joint EMS service worked well for the two counties for more than 30 years, but he added the funding mechanism needs to change given cost increases.
He said that the alternative to not setting up an ambulance district could have worse outcomes, including changing the level of EMS service the area currently receives or making cuts in other county- and municipal-provided services. Hipple added counties and municipalities could use both in tandem to make it work.
He said counties could also theoretically not fund an ambulance service at all.
“And the rural areas would be left to their own devices to figure out how to respond,” Hipple said, agreeing that could mean transporting yourself to the nearest hospital during an emergency.
