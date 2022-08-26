Randy Brown
Hughes County Commissioner Randy Brown opened up Thursday's public hearing on a proposed ambulance district covering Hughes and Stanley counties and the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

During Thursday evening’s public hearing, some landowners were upset to hear a potential ambulance district levy would come from the total tax-assessed property value, including land acreage, and not only a home’s tax-assessed value on the property.

The difference means large-acreage property owners would pay a significantly higher share for an ambulance service in a new district covering Hughes and Stanley counties and the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre. But not acting could leave rural areas in the lurch during medical emergencies.

