South Dakota Retailers Association ProStart Coordinator Seanna Regynski, was presented with the “Friend of Career and Technical Education Award” for her work with ProStart at the South Dakota Association of Career and Technical Education banquet on Monday, July 29 in Mitchell.
“ProStart is my passion – but I know it is a lot of work,” Regynski explained. “My overall goal is to be a resource and help educators navigate ProStart in the best way possible.”
ProStart is a nationwide, two-year program for high school students that develops the best and brightest talent into tomorrow’s restaurant and hospitality industry leaders. From culinary techniques to management skills, ProStart’s industry-driven curriculum provides real-world education and builds practical expertise for a foundation that will last a lifetime.
Regynski has been the South Dakota ProStart Coordinator since 2011 and is responsible for most of the program’s growth and success. The curriculum is currently taught in 18 schools in South Dakota and has the only virtual ProStart program in the nation.
“Seanna demonstrates high standards, strong work ethic and a superior commitment to this program,” explains WR Hospitality Director Terry Van De Walle. “She inspires all to share her love for ProStart.”
Each year, at the South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA) Annual Banquet a fundraiser is held for the ProStart program, where dollars raised contribute to the ProStart scholarship program. The banquet also serves as an opportunity for a ProStart school to conceptualize and prepare appetizers and showcase their quickly evolving talents.
“ProStart is real-world culinary training at its finest,” said SDRA Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “Students can take the skills they learn from the classroom directly into the kitchen.”
ProStart is a growing element in the Career and Technical Education world and many past students have gone on to work in South Dakota restaurants and businesses. As the “Friend of Career and Technical Education Award” recipient, Regynski will continue to improve, promote and develop the future of CTE. Learn how you can support South Dakota ProStart by visiting sdra.org.
