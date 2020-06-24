President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3 for Independence Day fireworks.
Planned construction of the $8 billion Keystone XL Pipeline that would ship Canadian oil across tribal lands.
Violent clashes with police and looting at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.
Peaceful gatherings and marches in the name of “Black Lives Matter” in Rapid City and Pierre.
What do these items have in common, you may ask?
The ACLU of South Dakota is training protesters to know their rights while acting for social justice. The event is set for 7 p.m. (6 p.m. MT) June 30 via the Zoom service.
“The Constitution protects your right to peacefully assemble and protest, but doing so it isn’t without risk,” said Candi Brings Plenty, the ACLU of South Dakota’s indigenous justice organizer. “Standing up for your right to protest can be challenging, especially when demonstrations are met with the threat of violence.”
Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday again made national news by responding to a Twitter post by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro. The topic of the discussion was ongoing efforts by left-wing extremists to tear down historical statues and monuments throughout the nation.
Shapiro’s tweet: “So, when is our woke historical revisionist priesthood going to insist on blowing up Mount Rushmore?”
“Not on my watch,” Noem responded on her page to Shapiro’s tweet.
The spark for these ongoing protests and clashes with police across America relates to the death last month of George Floyd while in the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.
These events -- which have now gone global to include Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and France, among other nations -- have involved:
A police officer in Louisville, Kentucky clearly shooting pepper balls directly at a TV news crew;
The beating of a man in Salt Lake City, Utah after he pointed a bow and arrow at protesters;
Extremists trying to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Washington, D.C.; and
Countless other violent and chaotic events, some of which have resulted in serious injury.
Brings Plenty said her goal is to make sure those protesting know their rights and stay safe.
“Knowing your rights and what actionable steps to take if you experience or witness police misconduct is important. If you are heading out to a protest, it is essential to remember your rights and to utilize them properly,” she added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.