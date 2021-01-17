Sunday, a small group of protesters marched around the State Capitol building praying the Rosary in support of election integrity and for the rights of the unborn.
A group of around 20 people unaffiliated with the official Jericho March that was scheduled to take place gathered to pray. The small group has been gathering every Sunday since Sunday, Nov. 8 to “keep our country free,” according to a protester who asked to be identified as “an American with a Rosary.”
“We are here doing the work that our Lord asks us to do,” one protester said. “We are citizens of the United States, and citizens of Jesus Christ’s holy church.”
The protester said the group were not white nationalists, but instead are “universalists — we belong to and work for Jesus, the king of the universe,” he said.
Despite the peaceful nature of the gathering, members of the National Guard, the Capitol public safety team, and the State Highway Patrol were present. The group said they understood the “obvious safety concerns” of protesting amid civil unrest and that they felt safe to be there, as the law enforcement officers were inviting and welcoming.
